Cameron Young 'excited' for a chance to chase victory at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic - "I haven't had that many this year"

The 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic is heading into the final day with two joint leaders. After carding a total score of -17, Akshay Bhatia and Aaron Rai find themselves atop the leaderboard. However, right behind them is Cameron Young, sitting one shot behind and in contention to pick up victory this weekend.

Young currently shares T3 with Cameron Davis and is looking forward to picking up a win at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic. Cameron Young has had a lackluster year so far, finding himself in contention only a few times. His second-place finish at the 2024 Valspar Championship has been the highlight of his season.

Now, Young is under pressure to produce a victory at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic. Speaking after the third round via the PGA Tour, he said:

“I feel like I've been playing well and I'm just excited to have a chance to win. I haven't had that many this year, so I feel like my game's in a good spot and mentally I’m in a really nice place, so I’m just excited to come out and play.”

Cameron Young shot a 5 under 67 during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, making 6 birdies and one bogey.

The 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic Day 3 leaderboard explored

Following is the leaderboard after day 3 of the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Cassic:

T1 Akshay Bhatia: -17

T1 Aaron Rai: -17

T3 Cam Davis: -16

T3 Cameron Young: -16

T5 Sam Stevens: -15

T5 Erik van Rooyen: -15

T7 Luke Clanton (a): -14

T7 Min Woo Lee: -14

T7 Joel Dahmen: -14

T10 Davis Thompson: -13

T10 Nick Dunlap: -13

T10 Patrick Rodgers: -13

T10 Troy Merritt: -13

T14 Ben Silverman: -12

T14 David Skinns: -12

T14 Hayden Buckley: -12

T14 Hayden Springer: -12

T14 Eric Cole: -12

T19 Rickie Fowler: -11

T19 Dylan Wu: -11

T19 Taylor Moore: -11

T19 J.J. Spaun: -11

T19 Neal Shipley: -11

T19 Jhonattan Vegas: -11

T19 Jake Knapp: -11

T26 Justin Lower: -10

T26 Rico Hoey: -10

T26 Chris Kirk: -10

T26 Michael Kim: -10

T26 Beau Hossler: -10

T31 Patton Kizzire: -9

T31 Ben Kohles: -9

T31 Andrew Novak: -9

T31 Max Greyserman: -9

T31 Harry Hall: -9

T31 Roger Sloan: -9

T31 Ryo Hisatsune: -9

T38 Jacob Bridgeman: -8

T38 Bud Cauley: -8

T38 Nick Hardy: -8

T38 Ryan McCormick: -8

T38 Carl Yuan: -8

T38 Patrick Fishburn: -8

T38 Chris Gotterup: -8

T38 Joe Highsmith: -8

T38 Wesley Bryan: -8

T38 Kevin Yu: -8

T38 Ben James (a): -8

T49 Vince Whaley: -7

T49 Matt Kuchar: -7

T49 Ben Griffin: -7

T49 Nate Lashley: -7

T49 Robby Shelton: -7

T49 Nicolai Højgaard: -7

T49 Nico Echavarria: -7

T49 Mark Hubbard: -7

T49 Pierceson Coody: -7

T49 Ryan Moore: -7

T49 Brandon Wu: -7

T60 Matti Schmid: -6

T60 Aaron Baddeley: -6

T60 Kevin Streelman: -6

T60 Maverick McNealy: -6

T60 Blaine Hale, Jr.: -6

T60 Peter Malnati: -6

T60 Zach Johnson: -6

T60 Callum Tarren: -6

T60 Nicholas Lindheim: -6

T60 Taylor Montgomery: -6

70 Davis Riley: -5

T71 Luke List: -3

T71 Chandler Phillips: -3

T73 Ryan Fox: -2

T73 Taylor Pendrith: -2

The Rocket Mortgage Classic boasts a prize purse of $9.2 million, of which the winner will take home $1.565 million.