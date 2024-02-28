Camilo Villegas appointed Chairman of PGA Tour Player Advisory Council 

The PGA Tour has named Camilo Villegas, a five-time champion on the Tour, the new Chairman of the PGA Tour Player Advisory Council. He was selected to fill the role after a vote by the Tour's membership.

Villegas will be the Chairman for the remainder of the calendar year and he will also take a spot on the Player Board.

Members had to vote between Villegas and Kevin Streelman for the Chairman position. The vote ended on Tuesday, February 27. This position advises and consults with the Policy Board and Commissioner Jay Monahan on any Tour issues. Right now, the sport of golf is seeing quite a lot of change, so this is a role that carries tremendous responsibility.

Villegas is taking Jordan Spieth's role as a Player Director, and he was part of the announced 16 golfers for this position. Those now include Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler and the below golfers:

Sam Burns

Lanto Griffin

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Mackenzie Hughes

Keith Mitchell

Grayson Murray

Seamus Power

Adam Schenk

Kevin Streelman

Nick Taylor

Josh Teater

Justin Thomas

Camilo Villegas

Camilo Villegas starts in this role immediately. He will join Patrick Cantlay (2024-26), Peter Malnati (2023-25), Adam Scott (2024-26), Webb Simpson (2023-25) and Tiger Woods as other Player Directors this year.

Who is Camilo Villegas?

Being the new PAC Chairman for the PGA Tour makes Camilo Villegas a very important person. As such, it's good for fans to know all about him and his experience.

Camilo Villegas is taking an important role with the PGA Tour

Fortunately, he has plenty of experience with the PGA Tour, having joined during the 2006 season. Shortly thereafter, he earned his first two wins in back-to-back starts during the 2008 FedExCup Playoffs, taking home the BMW Championship and then the Tour Championship.

Last year, he was crowned victor of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which broke a nine-year losing spell and gave him exempt status through the 2025 season. He is also a former member of a Presidents Cup team and will compete soon in the Cognizant Classic.

The Tour is constantly discussing the future, especially with the PIF merger being looked at by the US Senate and the Strategic Sports Group investment of $3 billion. Things have changed rapidly, and anyone on the Policy Board now has their work cut out for them with the rise of LIV Golf and other issues wracking the PGA Tour and the overall state of the sport.

Villegas has never won a Major and hasn't placed very well since the late 2000s, when he was T13 at the 2009 Masters, T4 at the 2008 PGA Championship, T9 at the 2008 US Open and T13 at the 2009 Open Championship.

Fans can catch him in action this weekend, as Villegas is slated to tee off around 12:30 pm EST for the Cognizant Classic tomorrow, February 29. He will be on tee 10 with Matthieu Pavon and Shane Lowry.