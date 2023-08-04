Golf
Camilo Villegas career earnings: How much is the Colombian PGA Tour star worth?

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Aug 04, 2023 12:23 GMT
Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper - Final Round
Camilo Villegas (Image via Getty)

Camilo Villegas is back at the PGA Tour event, but not as a player. He joined the broadcast booth of the 2023 Wyndham Championship. Villegas has had a successful golfing career but his injuries cost him a cut at seven of the PGA Tour events this year.

The Colombian golfer has won 10 professional events in his career and earned $23 million as reported by Spotrac. He has made $21,024,836 from official tournaments and $2,018,458 from unofficial tournaments.

His highest earnings were recorded in 2008 when he made $4.8 million, including $4,422,641 from official tournaments and $417,500 from unofficial tournaments.

Here are the career earnings of Camilo Villegas over the years:

2023

  • Official earnings: $33,148
  • Total earnings: $33,148

2022

  • Official earnings: $318,554
  • Total earnings: $318,554

2021

  • Official earnings: $945,774
  • Total earnings: $945,774

2018

  • Official earnings: $229,439
  • Total earnings: $229,439

2017

  • Official earnings: $971,420
  • Total earnings: $971,420

2016

  • Official earnings: $450,056
  • Unofficial earnings: $100,000
  • Total earnings: $550,056

2015

  • Official earnings: $718,497
  • Unofficial earnings: $130,000
  • Total earnings: $848,497

2014

  • Official earnings: $1,642,124
  • Total earnings: $1,642,124

2013

  • Official earnings: $709,677
  • Total earnings: $709,677

2012

  • Official earnings: $491,729
  • Unofficial earnings: $5,000
  • Total earnings: $496,729

2011

  • Official earnings: $1,387,918
  • Unofficial earnings: $456,375
  • Total earnings: $1,844,293

2010

  • Official earnings: $3,035,523
  • Unofficial earnings: $255,750
  • Total earnings: $3,291,273

2009

  • Official earnings: $1,804,981
  • Unofficial earnings: $423,833
  • Total earnings: $2,228,814

2008

  • Official earnings: $4,422,641
  • Unofficial earnings:$417,500
  • Total earnings: $4,840,141

2007

  • Official earnings: $1,866,961
  • Unofficial earnings: $205,000
  • Total earnings: $2,071,961

2006

  • Official earnings: $1,742,112
  • Unofficial earnings:$25,000
  • Total earnings: $1,767,112

2005

  • Official earnings: $16,300
  • Total earnings: $16,300

2004

  • Official earnings: $237,984
  • Total earnings: $237,984

Camilo Villegas' PGA Tour earnings in 2023

Camilo Villegas has struggled with his game so far this year. He only made three cuts, with his best finish coming at the 2023 Puerto Rico Open, where he tied for 48th place.

In 2023, he earned $33,148 by placing 48th at the Puerto Rico Open and 64th at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Camilo Villegas began the 2023 season at the Farmers Insurance Open. He did, however, miss the cut. He then competed in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am but failed to make the cut once more.

He missed the cut at three straight events to begin 2023 before finally breaking through and finishing T48 at the 2023 Puerto Rico Open. Villegas last played at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open but did not cut.

Here are the results of all the events and earnings Camilo Villegas played in the regular season of the PGA Tour (2022-23):

2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • Result: T54
  • Earnings: $15,275

2022 The RSM Classic

  • Result: Missed the Cut
  • Earnings: 0

2023 Farmers Insurance Open

  • Result: Missed the Cut
  • Earnings: 0

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am

  • Result: Missed the Cut
  • Earnings: 0

2023 The Honda Classic

  • Result: Missed the cut
  • Earnings: 0

2023 Puerto Rico Open

  • Result: T48
  • Earnings: $9,740

2023 Corales Putacana Championship

  • Result: T64
  • Earnings: $8,132

2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • Result: Missed the Cut
  • Earnings: 0

RBC Canadian Open

  • Result: Missed the cut
  • Earnings: 0
Edited by Ankush Das
