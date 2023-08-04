Camilo Villegas career earnings: How much is the Colombian PGA Tour star worth?

Camilo Villegas is back at the PGA Tour event, but not as a player. He joined the broadcast booth of the 2023 Wyndham Championship. Villegas has had a successful golfing career but his injuries cost him a cut at seven of the PGA Tour events this year.

The Colombian golfer has won 10 professional events in his career and earned $23 million as reported by Spotrac. He has made $21,024,836 from official tournaments and $2,018,458 from unofficial tournaments.

His highest earnings were recorded in 2008 when he made $4.8 million, including $4,422,641 from official tournaments and $417,500 from unofficial tournaments.

Here are the career earnings of Camilo Villegas over the years:

2023

Official earnings: $33,148

Total earnings: $33,148

2022

Official earnings: $318,554

Total earnings: $318,554

2021

Official earnings: $945,774

Total earnings: $945,774

2018

Official earnings: $229,439

Total earnings: $229,439

2017

Official earnings: $971,420

Total earnings: $971,420

2016

Official earnings: $450,056

Unofficial earnings: $100,000

Total earnings: $550,056

2015

Official earnings: $718,497

Unofficial earnings: $130,000

Total earnings: $848,497

2014

Official earnings: $1,642,124

Total earnings: $1,642,124

2013

Official earnings: $709,677

Total earnings: $709,677

2012

Official earnings: $491,729

Unofficial earnings: $5,000

Total earnings: $496,729

2011

Official earnings: $1,387,918

Unofficial earnings: $456,375

Total earnings: $1,844,293

2010

Official earnings: $3,035,523

Unofficial earnings: $255,750

Total earnings: $3,291,273

2009

Official earnings: $1,804,981

Unofficial earnings: $423,833

Total earnings: $2,228,814

2008

Official earnings: $4,422,641

Unofficial earnings:$417,500

Total earnings: $4,840,141

2007

Official earnings: $1,866,961

Unofficial earnings: $205,000

Total earnings: $2,071,961

2006

Official earnings: $1,742,112

Unofficial earnings:$25,000

Total earnings: $1,767,112

2005

Official earnings: $16,300

Total earnings: $16,300

2004

Official earnings: $237,984

Total earnings: $237,984

Camilo Villegas' PGA Tour earnings in 2023

Camilo Villegas has struggled with his game so far this year. He only made three cuts, with his best finish coming at the 2023 Puerto Rico Open, where he tied for 48th place.

In 2023, he earned $33,148 by placing 48th at the Puerto Rico Open and 64th at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Camilo Villegas began the 2023 season at the Farmers Insurance Open. He did, however, miss the cut. He then competed in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am but failed to make the cut once more.

He missed the cut at three straight events to begin 2023 before finally breaking through and finishing T48 at the 2023 Puerto Rico Open. Villegas last played at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open but did not cut.

Here are the results of all the events and earnings Camilo Villegas played in the regular season of the PGA Tour (2022-23):

2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Result: T54

Earnings: $15,275

2022 The RSM Classic

Result: Missed the Cut

Earnings: 0

2023 Farmers Insurance Open

Result: Missed the Cut

Earnings: 0

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am

Result: Missed the Cut

Earnings: 0

2023 The Honda Classic

Result: Missed the cut

Earnings: 0

2023 Puerto Rico Open

Result: T48

Earnings: $9,740

2023 Corales Putacana Championship

Result: T64

Earnings: $8,132

2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta

Result: Missed the Cut

Earnings: 0

RBC Canadian Open

Result: Missed the cut

Earnings: 0