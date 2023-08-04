Camilo Villegas career earnings: How much is the Colombian PGA Tour star worth?

Camilo Villegas is back at the PGA Tour event, but not as a player. He joined the broadcast booth of the 2023 Wyndham Championship. Villegas has had a successful golfing career but his injuries cost him a cut at seven of the PGA Tour events this year.
The Colombian golfer has won 10 professional events in his career and earned $23 million as reported by Spotrac. He has made $21,024,836 from official tournaments and $2,018,458 from unofficial tournaments.
His highest earnings were recorded in 2008 when he made $4.8 million, including $4,422,641 from official tournaments and $417,500 from unofficial tournaments.
Here are the career earnings of Camilo Villegas over the years:
2023
- Official earnings: $33,148
- Total earnings: $33,148
2022
- Official earnings: $318,554
- Total earnings: $318,554
2021
- Official earnings: $945,774
- Total earnings: $945,774
2018
- Official earnings: $229,439
- Total earnings: $229,439
2017
- Official earnings: $971,420
- Total earnings: $971,420
2016
- Official earnings: $450,056
- Unofficial earnings: $100,000
- Total earnings: $550,056
2015
- Official earnings: $718,497
- Unofficial earnings: $130,000
- Total earnings: $848,497
2014
- Official earnings: $1,642,124
- Total earnings: $1,642,124
2013
- Official earnings: $709,677
- Total earnings: $709,677
2012
- Official earnings: $491,729
- Unofficial earnings: $5,000
- Total earnings: $496,729
2011
- Official earnings: $1,387,918
- Unofficial earnings: $456,375
- Total earnings: $1,844,293
2010
- Official earnings: $3,035,523
- Unofficial earnings: $255,750
- Total earnings: $3,291,273
2009
- Official earnings: $1,804,981
- Unofficial earnings: $423,833
- Total earnings: $2,228,814
2008
- Official earnings: $4,422,641
- Unofficial earnings:$417,500
- Total earnings: $4,840,141
2007
- Official earnings: $1,866,961
- Unofficial earnings: $205,000
- Total earnings: $2,071,961
2006
- Official earnings: $1,742,112
- Unofficial earnings:$25,000
- Total earnings: $1,767,112
2005
- Official earnings: $16,300
- Total earnings: $16,300
2004
- Official earnings: $237,984
- Total earnings: $237,984
Camilo Villegas' PGA Tour earnings in 2023
Camilo Villegas has struggled with his game so far this year. He only made three cuts, with his best finish coming at the 2023 Puerto Rico Open, where he tied for 48th place.
In 2023, he earned $33,148 by placing 48th at the Puerto Rico Open and 64th at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Camilo Villegas began the 2023 season at the Farmers Insurance Open. He did, however, miss the cut. He then competed in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am but failed to make the cut once more.
He missed the cut at three straight events to begin 2023 before finally breaking through and finishing T48 at the 2023 Puerto Rico Open. Villegas last played at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open but did not cut.
Here are the results of all the events and earnings Camilo Villegas played in the regular season of the PGA Tour (2022-23):
2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Result: T54
- Earnings: $15,275
2022 The RSM Classic
- Result: Missed the Cut
- Earnings: 0
2023 Farmers Insurance Open
- Result: Missed the Cut
- Earnings: 0
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am
- Result: Missed the Cut
- Earnings: 0
2023 The Honda Classic
- Result: Missed the cut
- Earnings: 0
2023 Puerto Rico Open
- Result: T48
- Earnings: $9,740
2023 Corales Putacana Championship
- Result: T64
- Earnings: $8,132
2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Result: Missed the Cut
- Earnings: 0
RBC Canadian Open
- Result: Missed the cut
- Earnings: 0