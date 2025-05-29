Can Ben Griffin clinch his Ryder Cup debut spot at the Memorial Tournament 2025?

Ben Griffin has a good chance to auto-qualify for the 2025 Ryder Cup US team. He is seeking his debut in the biennial tournament, and if he wins this week's Memorial Tournament, there is a good chance that he will earn a spot on the top 6 auto-qualifiers list.

Players in the US Ryder Cup standings earn one point for every $1,000 they earn from tournaments after making the cut in the event. Griffin made a five-spot jump in the US Team Ryder Cup standings after his victory at last week’s Charles Schwab Challenge.

Prior to that, Griffin was ranked 18th in the standings at 3,433.862 points. With his win at the Charles Schwab Challenge, he earned $1,710,000 in prize money and around 1710 points in the Ryder Cup rankings.

Ben Griffin jumped up to 13th position in the standings with 5143.212 points. Now, if he wins the 2025 Memorial Tournament, he would earn $4 million in prize money, as it’s a signature PGA Tour event. The victory could help him earn around 4000 points for the Ryder Cup, which will make his total around 9,000, and he could easily slip into the top 6 in the US Team Ryder Cup standings.

Notably, only the top 6 in the standings will qualify for the US Ryder Cup team, and the remaining six will be the captain's pick. So even if Ben Griffin could not make it to the top 6 prior to the 2025 BMW Championship, he has a good chance to become the captain's pick for the biennial tournament.

Griffin is having an amazing time playing on the greens in 2025 and has already won two tournaments, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and the Charles Schwab Challenge.

What are Ben Griffin's odds of winning the Memorial Tournament 2025?

This week’s 2025 Memorial Tournament features a stellar field of some top-ranked golfers, including Scottie Scheffler, winner of the 2025 PGA Championship, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas.

Ben Griffin will also be playing, and his odds for the event per CBS Sports are +5500.

Here are the odds for the 2025 Memorial Tournament (via CBS Sports):

Scottie Scheffler +280

Xander Schauffele +1600

Collin Morikawa +1600

Justin Thomas +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +2500

Ludvig Åberg +2500

Viktor Hovland +2800

Corey Conner +3000

Hideki Matsuyama +3500

Jordan Spieth +3500

Daniel Berger +4000

Shane Lowry +4000

Tony Finau +4500

Sepp Straka +4500

Denny McCarthy +4500

Si Woo Kim +4500

J.J. Spaunv+5000

Keegan Bradley +5000

Matt Fitzpatrick +5000

Aaron Rai +5500

Ben Griffin +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Robert MacIntyre +6000

Maverick McNealy +6000

Harris English +6000

Sam Burns +6000

Sungjae Im +6000

J.T. Poston +6500

Andrew Novak +7000

Akshay Bhatia +7500

Alex Noren +7500

Rickie Fowler +8000

Taylor Pendrith +8000

Wyndham Clark +8000

Max Homa +8000

Min Woo Lee +9000

Adam Scott +9000

Byeong Hun An +9000

Davis Thompson +10000

Sahith Theegala +10000

