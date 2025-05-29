Can Ben Griffin clinch his Ryder Cup debut spot at the Memorial Tournament 2025?

By Ankita Yadav
Modified May 29, 2025 13:35 GMT
GOLF: MAY 25 PGA Charles Schwab Challenge - Source: Getty
Ben Griffin (Image Source: Getty)

Ben Griffin has a good chance to auto-qualify for the 2025 Ryder Cup US team. He is seeking his debut in the biennial tournament, and if he wins this week's Memorial Tournament, there is a good chance that he will earn a spot on the top 6 auto-qualifiers list.

Players in the US Ryder Cup standings earn one point for every $1,000 they earn from tournaments after making the cut in the event. Griffin made a five-spot jump in the US Team Ryder Cup standings after his victory at last week’s Charles Schwab Challenge.

Prior to that, Griffin was ranked 18th in the standings at 3,433.862 points. With his win at the Charles Schwab Challenge, he earned $1,710,000 in prize money and around 1710 points in the Ryder Cup rankings.

Ben Griffin jumped up to 13th position in the standings with 5143.212 points. Now, if he wins the 2025 Memorial Tournament, he would earn $4 million in prize money, as it’s a signature PGA Tour event. The victory could help him earn around 4000 points for the Ryder Cup, which will make his total around 9,000, and he could easily slip into the top 6 in the US Team Ryder Cup standings.

Notably, only the top 6 in the standings will qualify for the US Ryder Cup team, and the remaining six will be the captain's pick. So even if Ben Griffin could not make it to the top 6 prior to the 2025 BMW Championship, he has a good chance to become the captain's pick for the biennial tournament.

Griffin is having an amazing time playing on the greens in 2025 and has already won two tournaments, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and the Charles Schwab Challenge.

What are Ben Griffin's odds of winning the Memorial Tournament 2025?

This week’s 2025 Memorial Tournament features a stellar field of some top-ranked golfers, including Scottie Scheffler, winner of the 2025 PGA Championship, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas.

Ben Griffin will also be playing, and his odds for the event per CBS Sports are +5500.

Here are the odds for the 2025 Memorial Tournament (via CBS Sports):

  • Scottie Scheffler +280
  • Xander Schauffele +1600
  • Collin Morikawa +1600
  • Justin Thomas +1800
  • Patrick Cantlay +2200
  • Tommy Fleetwood +2500
  • Ludvig Åberg +2500
  • Viktor Hovland +2800
  • Corey Conner +3000
  • Hideki Matsuyama +3500
  • Jordan Spieth +3500
  • Daniel Berger +4000
  • Shane Lowry +4000
  • Tony Finau +4500
  • Sepp Straka +4500
  • Denny McCarthy +4500
  • Si Woo Kim +4500
  • J.J. Spaunv+5000
  • Keegan Bradley +5000
  • Matt Fitzpatrick +5000
  • Aaron Rai +5500
  • Ben Griffin +5500
  • Russell Henley +5500
  • Robert MacIntyre +6000
  • Maverick McNealy +6000
  • Harris English +6000
  • Sam Burns +6000
  • Sungjae Im +6000
  • J.T. Poston +6500
  • Andrew Novak +7000
  • Akshay Bhatia +7500
  • Alex Noren +7500
  • Rickie Fowler +8000
  • Taylor Pendrith +8000
  • Wyndham Clark +8000
  • Max Homa +8000
  • Min Woo Lee +9000
  • Adam Scott +9000
  • Byeong Hun An +9000
  • Davis Thompson +10000
  • Sahith Theegala +10000
More from Sportskeeda
