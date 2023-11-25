Can Bernd Wiesberger play in the PGA Tour after leaving LIV Golf? Rules and scenario explored

Bernd Wiesberger returned to the DP World Tour after he left the LIV Golf series to rejoin his home Tour. However, he can only play on the PGA Tour on sponsor exemption or if he is deemed eligible for any tournament.

Wiesberger does not have a PGA Tour card for next season. Before joining LIV Golf, he competed primarily on the European Tour and will now rejoin the series.

Bernd Wieberger previously played several PGA Tour events before joining LIV Golf. He competed in three PGA Tour tournaments in the 2021-22 season and finished T33 at the 2022 Valspar Championship.

The Austrian golfer turned pro in 2006 and began playing on the Challenge Tour. He competed in the series in 2007 and 2008 before earning a European Tour card through qualifying school.

In his debut season on the European Tour, he finished in the top ten on four occasions, including two second-placed finishes. In 2012, after playing four rounds of 72-65-65-68 to settle for a score of under 18, he won the Ballantine Championship, marking his first victory on the Tour.

After defeating Shane Lowry and Thomas Levet, he went on to win the Lyoness Open. He has two Asian Tour victories and eight victories on the European Tour.

"I am grateful for the opportunity" - Bernd Wiesberger on his return to the DP World Tour

When the DP World Tour imposed fines on players for joining LIV Golf, several players resigned their membership including Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter. However, Bernd Wiesberger never left the European Tour and had no trouble getting accepted when he requested membership.

He was fined to rejoin the Tour, though. Mirror.co.uk reports that as Bernd returned to the Tour, LIV Golf paid the DP World Tour fines of around $1,900,000.

Wiesberger posted a sincere statement on his X (formerly Twitter) account expressing his excitement to be competing on the Tour, saying:

"I am happy to announce my focus for next year will entirely be on the DP World Tour. I have never resigned my membership and therefore I am grateful for the opportunity to be able to play a full schedule once again."

DP World Tour also released an official statement on Wiesberger's return saying:

"He subsequently expressed his desire to play a full DP World Tour schedule in 2024 and has fulfilled all sanctions – both financial and tournament suspensions – that were imposed upon him for breaches of the Tour’s conflicting event regulation across 2022 and 2023.”

Wiesberger will make his comeback on the DP World Tour in 2024.