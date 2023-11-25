LIV Golf pays record-breaking $1,900,000 in fines as Bernd Weisberger joins the DP World Tour

After paying off all of his fines, Bernd Wiesberger returned to the DP World Tour, opting for a more secure route. With the conclusion of LIV Golf's second season last month, the Austrian player found himself in an open zone.

He was forced to choose between rejoining the Saudi circuit after playing in the LIV Golf promotional tournaments or returning to his home Tour. Choosing the safer route, Wiesberger sought and was granted membership in the DP World Tour. But before he could return, he had to pay the fine.

To enable Weisberger to return to the Tour, LIV Golf reportedly paid the DP World Tour $1,900,000 in fines. Announcing Weisberger's return, the DP World Tour released a statement saying:

"He subsequently expressed his desire to play a full DP World Tour schedule in 2024 and has fulfilled all sanctions – both financial and tournament suspensions – that were imposed upon him for breaches of the Tour’s conflicting event regulation across 2022 and 2023.”

Bernd Wiesberger will compete in the 2024 edition of the DP World Tour. The 38-year-old golfer expressed his happiness on returning to the DP World Tour. He shared a post on his X account saying:

“I am happy to announce my focus for next year will entirely be on the DP World Tour. I have never resigned my membership and therefore I am grateful for the opportunity to be able to play a full schedule once again."

Expand Tweet

Bernd Wiesberger had an incredible season playing on the DP World Tour. However, he struggled with his game after joining LIV Golf. He could barely have any top-10 finish in the second season of the Saudi circuit.

Bernd Wiesberger's performance on LIV Golf in 2023

In 2023, Wiesberger's performance on the LIV Golf was disappointing. His first two races were in Mayakoba, where he finished 44, and Tuscon, where he finished 36.

Wiesberger's best result came in a tie for eleventh place at the Jeddah tournament.

Here are the results of the tournament Wieberger played on LIV Golf in 2024:

Mayakoba

Date: Feb 24—26

Result: 44

R1: +5

R2: +6

R3: E

Tucson

Date: Mar 17—19

Result: 36

R1: +1

R2: -1

R3: +1

Orlando

Date: Mar 31—Apr 02

Result: 38

R1: +2

R2: -2

R3: -3

Adelaide

Date: Apr 21—23

Result: 31

R1: -5

R2: -2

R3: -1

Singapore

Date: Apr 28—30

Result: 40

R1: E

R2: -1

R3: -1

Tulsa

Date: May 12—14

Result: 20

R1: -1

R2: -3

R3: -4

DC

Date: May 26—28

Result: 32

R1: -1

R2: +2

R3: -1

Andalucía

Date: Jun 30—Jul 02

Result: 35

R1: +2

R2: +5

R3: -1

London

Date: Jul 07—09

Result: 36

R1: +1

R2: +1

R3: -4

Greenbrier

Date: Aug 04—06

Result: 13

R1: -4

R2: -3

R3: -5

Bedminster

Date: Aug 11—13

Result: 29

R1: -2

R2: +2

R3: +3

Chicago

Date: Sep 22—24

Result: 37

R1: E

R2: +1

R3: -1

Jeddah

Date: Oct 13—15

Result: 11

R1: +1

R2: -2

R3: -7

Having turned professional in 2006, Bernd Wiesberger has won 12 professional tournaments in his career. He won eight on the European Tour and two on the Asian Tour.