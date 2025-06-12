Can Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy extend his major wins at US Open 2025?

Rory McIlroy dramatically lost the 2024 US Open. The Northern Irishman lost his lead on Sunday after missing two short putts in the final three holes at Pinehurst. His long-term rival, Bryson DeChambeau, seized the opportunity to clinch the prestigious major trophy. The 35-year-old PGA Tour star now returns to try and win the title this year.

Ad

McIlroy’s loss last year had a lasting impact on him. The ace golfer made headlines as he left Pinehurst without media interaction and announced a short break from the sport. However, he found his form this season and went on to win the Masters, thus completing his career Grand Slam. McIlroy now enters the US Open 2025’s 156-player field as a strong favorite.

According to SportsLine, the five-time major winner, who won the US Open in 2011, enters the Oakmont weekend with 110-1 odds. However, he isn’t the outright favorite to win. The 29-time PGA Tour winner sits third on the list behind Scottie Scheffler and defending champion DeChambeau.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

It is pertinent to note that McIlroy comes into the US Open weekend on the back of a devastating missed cut at the RBC Canadian Open. The ace golfer fell well short of making it to the weekend at TPC Toronto. For the unversed, the Northern Irishman started off the 2025 PGA Tour season with a win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The 35-year-old recorded two more victories at THE PLAYERS Championship and the Masters. However, driver struggles led him to a forgettable T47 finish at the PGA Championship. He then changed up his equipment and failed to make the cut at the Canadian Open, his first since The Open Championship last July.

Ad

Listed below is Rory McIlroy’s 2025 season so far with earnings:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: 1st – $3,600,000

The Genesis Invitational: T17 – $270,714

Arnold Palmer Invitational: T15 – $349,000

THE PLAYERS Championship: 1st (Playoff win) – $4,500,000

Texas Children’s Houston Open: T5 – $337,844

Masters Tournament: 1st (Playoff win) – $4,200,000

Truist Championship: T7 – $602,500

PGA Championship: T47 – $49,190

RBC Canadian Open: Missed Cut

Expand Tweet

Ad

US Open 2025 Day 1 odds

Scheffler leads the US Open odds table while defending champion DeChambeau follows him. According to SportsLine, the top two duos come into Oakmont with 28-1 and 70-1 odds. McIlroy sits third on the list with 110-1 odds, while former Masters champ Jon Rahm comes in with 120-1 odds. World No.3 Xander Schauffele completes the top five with 220-1 odds

Collin Morikawa (250-1), Ludvig Aberg (300-1), Tommy Fleetwood (400-1), Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay (450-1) are some other PGA Tour golfers to watch this weekend. Meanwhile, Joaquin Niemann, who has four wins on LIV Golf this season, enters as a top pick with 300-1 odds.

Ad

Listed below are the top odds for the third major championship of the season (As per SportsLine):

Scottie Scheffler +280

Bryson DeChambeau +700

Rory McIlroy +1100

Jon Rahm +1200

Xander Schauffele +2200

Collin Morikawa +2500

Ludvig Aberg +3000

Joaquin Niemann +3300

Tommy Fleetwood +4000

Justin Thomas +4000

Shane Lowry +4000

Patrick Cantlay +4500

Tyrrell Hatton +5000

Brooks Koepka +5000

Sepp Straka +5000

Jordan Spieth+5500

Viktor Hovland +5500

Hideki Matsuyama +6500

Corey Conners +7000

Ben Griffin +7000

Russell Henley +7000

Sam Burns +8000

More details on the major championship will be updated as the event progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Mohan Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic. Know More