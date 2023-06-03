“Can I have my 10k back?” - Colt Knost asks Phil Mickelson his money back after LIV Golfer says he’s ‘almost a billionaire now’

Celebrated golfer Phil Mickelson had a brawl with renowned Golf Analyst Brandel Chamblee on Twitter last month. Recently, co-host of Golf Today, Emmon Lynch slammed the LIV golfer on Twitter saying:

"Phil Mickelson’s Twitter bluster can’t distract from his reality as a shameless pawn for murderers."

Mickelson jumped into the comments section to defend himself and wrote:

"I was right (again). Eamon comes to Brandel’s defense. You both have an obsession with me (and LIV) that requires professional help. Wishing you both all the best with that."

You both have an obsession with me (and LIV) that requires professional help. Wishing you both all the best with that.

To which, a golf fan comments asking Phil Mickelson about his gambling addiction.

"Speaking of professional help, how is your gambling addiction?" he wrote.

Interestingly, Phil Mickelson replied to him and said:

"Haven’t gambled in years. Almost a billionaire now. Thanks for asking."

The American golfer Colt Knost made use of the opportunity to ask for money from Mickelson, saying:

"Then can I have my 10k back?"

Phil Mickelson is one of the world's wealthiest golfers. However, his gambling addiction caused him to slip into debt. He reportedly joined LIV Golf to pay off his debts. The Saudi-backed series has offered him a contract worth $150 million to participate in their league.

According to Marca, Phil Mickelson's net worth is estimated to be around $450 million, however, in the post he claimed he's almost a billionaire.

Phil Mickelson was involved in a Twitter spat with Colt Knost

Phil Mickelson and Colt Knost were involved in a heated debate on Twitter earlier this year over LIV golfers ranking in OWGR. It all began when LIV Golf Nation tweeted that the OWGR should adjust for the Saudi-backed series. They wrote:

"LIV shouldn't have to adjust for the OWGR. The OWGR should have to adjust for LIV. 50% of the world's top golfers play on LIV and it's the OWGR's responsibility to adequately rank the world's top golfers."

50% of the world's top golfers play on LIV and it's the OWGR's responsibility to adequately rank the world's top golfers.

Colt Knost jumped into the comments section to say that if LIV officials know the criteria for the OWGR, then why don't they meet it? He jotted:

"Serious question. Y’all are so upset about the OWGR, if you knew the criteria when you’re starting a tour why wouldn’t you just meet it?"

"Serious question. Y'all are so upset about the OWGR, if you knew the criteria when you're starting a tour why wouldn't you just meet it?"

Phil Mickelson joined the argument and slammed Colt, saying:

"Colt. It is not our job. It is the owgr’s job to rank ALL the players in the world. Maybe they can do THEIR job and figure it out like they do for multiple tours with hundreds of players not even close to as good.But that would hurt the PGA’s revenue from CBS so the leaders won’t."

"Colt. It is not our job. It is the owgr's job to rank ALL the players in the world. Maybe they can do THEIR job and figure it out like they do for multiple tours with hundreds of players not even close to as good.But that would hurt the PGA's revenue from CBS so the leaders won't."

To which, Knost replied:

"Respectfully, why did you never lobby for WR points from the start? Why did you not argue for points when you played on pga tour champions?"

"Respectfully, why did you never lobby for WR points from the start? Why did you not argue for points when you played on pga tour champions?"

The LIV golfer added:

"Respectfully,I don’t need OWGR points nor do I care about them for myself. I’m in 3 majors for the next 13+ years and all four majors through 2025. It’s about doing what’s right and calling out the collusion that’s taking place behind closed doors to help JM get all his tv money."

"Respectfully,I don't need OWGR points nor do I care about them for myself. I'm in 3 majors for the next 13+ years and all four majors through 2025. It's about doing what's right and calling out the collusion that's taking place behind closed doors to help JM get all his tv money."

Because it is a no-cut 54-hole event, LIV golfers are not eligible for ranking points. The majority of the Saudi-backed series players dropped out of the rankings after joining the newly established series.

