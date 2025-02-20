Can Jake Knapp defend the 2025 Mexico Open title at Vidanta? Odds explored 

The 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld is set to tee off on Thursday, February 20 at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico. The competition, being held across four days, will see a stacked PGA Tour field of 132 players compete for the winner’s paycheck from the $7 million purse. Event’s reigning champion Jake Knapp will also tee up to defend his title this weekend.

The Mexico Open will 5 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among its top contenders. Notably, World No.31 Akshay Bhatia is the top-rated player on the event’s field and is also the outright favorite to win. The 23-year-old golfer enters the competition with 14-1 odds, according to SportsLine. Meanwhile, Jake Knapp comes in as a longshot favorite.

As per SportsLine, the 2024 Mexico Open champion comes into the weekend with 45-1 odds.

The 30-year-old golfer sits outside the top-15 in the odds list behind the likes of Rasmus Hojgaard (20-1), Samuel Stevens (22-1) and Kurt Kitayama (22-1) among others. It is pertinent to note that Knapp’s win at the Mexican event last year was his only victory from 33 starts on the PGA Tour.

Knapp, who has made 24 cuts in the circuit, had a forgettable season last year with only four top-10 finishes including his sole career win. The golfer started off his 2025 season with a solo 56th place finish at The Sentry. However, he failed to make cut at The American Express two weeks later. He finished T32 at Farmers Insurance Open, T33 at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and T44 at the WM Phoenix Open.

Coming off the back of a T17 finish at The Genesis Invitational, his best finish on the PGA Tour since a solo eighth place at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May last year, Knapp will be eyeing a big comeback this weekend in Mexico.

Listed below is Jake Knapp’s 2025 PGA Tour season so far with earnings:

The Sentry – T56 – $49,500

The American Express – Missed Cut

Farmers Insurance Open – T32 – $52,080

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T33 – $99,000

WM Phoenix Open – T44 – $29,054

The Genesis Invitational – T17 – $270,714

2025 Mexico Open odds

Bhatia tops the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld odds list while Hojgaard, Stevens nad Kitayama follow him. The top four will face some competition from the likes of Michael Kim (25-1), Patrick Rodgers (25-1), Harry Hall (28-1), Taylor Moore (30-1), Stephan Jaeger (30-1), Aaron Rai (33-1) and Beau Hossler (33-1). Nicolai Hojgaard enters the competition as a longshot favorite with 55-1 odds.

Listed below are the top odds for the 2025 Mexico Open at Vidanta (As per SportsLine):

Akshay Bhatia +1400

Rasmus Hojgaard +2000

Samuel Stevens +2200

Kurt Kitayama +2200

Michael Kim +2500

Patrick Rodgers +2500

Harry Hall +2800

Taylor Moore +3000

Stephan Jaeger +3000

Aaron Rai +3300

Beau Hossler +3300

Ben Griffin +3500

Niklas Norgaard +4000

Kevin Yu +4000

Alex Smalley +4500

Jake Knapp +4500

Thorbjorn Olesen +4500

C.T. Pan +5000

Ryan Fox +5500

Justin Lower +5500

Matt Wallace +5500

Nicolai Hojgaard +5500

Michael Thorbjornsen +5500

Greyson Sigg +6000

Adam Svensson +6000

More details on the PGA Tour’s 2025 Mexico Open will be updated as the event progresses.

