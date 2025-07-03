Can John Deere Classic's 'Trophy House' continue its unique streak?

The John Deere Classic's Trophy House has produced a winner of the competition in the last three consecutive years. An Airbnb located just a few miles away from TPC Deere Run, the venue of the PGA Tour event, is now popularly called the Trophy House. Golfers who have rented this house in the past have won the tournament.

In 2022, J.T. Poston stayed in the property while playing in the John Deere Classic, and he registered a three-stroke win in the game over Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Emiliano Grillo. The tradition continued after Sepp Straka won the event in 2023, followed by Davis Thompson in 2024.

This year, Poston, Grayson Sigg, Patton Kizzire, Chris Kirk, Thompson, Denny McCarthy, and Ben Kohles are back to stay in the Trophy House, and they have a good chance to win the John Deere Classic and could continue the unique streak.

Defending champion Davis Thompson has played in 19 tournaments this season on the PGA Tour and made the cut in 13. He last competed at the Rocket Classic, where he posted rounds of 66, 70, 66, and 73 to finish in T34. His best finish of the season was a T10 at The Players Championship.

Intriguingly, Thompson stayed in the same room in which Straka stayed a year before him and won the event. He will again be staying in the same room this week and look forward to winning the event.

"Yeah, I got dibs, so hopefully have the same result,” Thompson said, via PGA Tour. “I got here on Sunday night, so I was able to snag it."

The 2025 John Deere Classic will start with its first round on Thursday, July 3, and it would be interesting to see if there could be a winner from the Trophy House for the fourth consecutive year. The tournament will have its finale on Sunday, July 6.

A look into the odds of the 2025 John Deere Classic

Ben Griffin is one of the top favorites bet to win the 2025 John Deere Classic with odds of +1600 via DraftKings. Denny McCarthy has odds of +2500 to win the event.

Some notable members of the Trophy House, who are he top favorites to win the event, include Davis Thompson, J.T. Poston, and Chris Kirk.

Here are the odds of the 2025 John Deere Classic (via DraftKings):

Ben Griffin: +1600

Jason Day: +2500

Denny McCarthy: +2500

Michael Thorbjornsen: +2800

J.T. Poston: +3000

Davis Thompson: +3000

Si Woo Kim: +3000

Luke Clanton: +3500

Kevin Yu: +3500

Jake Knapp: +3500

Sungjae Im: +3500

Chris Kirk: +3500

Chris Gotterup: +3500

Pierceson Coody: +3500

Aldrich Potgieter: +3500

Michael Kim: +4000

Lucas Glover: +4000

Ryan Gerard: +4000

Bud Cauley: +4000

