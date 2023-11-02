Can Jon Rahm become the richest player in the world with his rumored LIV Golf move? Golfer’s net worth and value explored

Spanish golfer Jon Rahm has sparked rumours of him potentially joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf. This comes after the 2023 Masters winner was removed from the Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL roster.

Rahm was added to the series earlier this year but his name recently went missing from the official website of TGL and also from its social media handles. This has led fans to speculate that he might be planning to join the LIV Golf next season.

Jon Rahm was offered a contract to join the Saudi circuit last year but stayed loyal to the PGA Tour. His decision not to join LIV turned in his favour and he went on to win the Masters. However, his absence from the TGL roster now has people thinking if he could switch sides.

If Rahm joins LIV Golf, he will certainly get a million-dollar contract, which will add value to his net worth. However, it won't be enough for him to become the richest golfer in the World.

Fifteen-time major champion Tiger Woods is the only golfer who has a net worth counting in billions of dollars. According to WION, Jon Rahm's net worth is around $20 million, and he needs a billion-dollar contract from LIV Golf to surpass Woods.

The Saudi Circuit had offered a near-to-billion dollar contract to Woods, while other top-ranked golfers joined the series for roughly $100-$300 million.

Although the exact amount the golfers received from LIV Golf remains a secret, several reports claimed Phil Mickelson was the highest-highest-paid golfer in the series. According to Sporting News, Mickelson received a check of around $200 million to leave the PGA Tour and join LIV Golf.

Jon Rahm's earnings in 2023

It was an incredible year for Jon Rahm on the PGA Tour. According to Spotrac, he earned $21 million so far including $16 from official tournaments.

Rahm started the year with a victory at the Sentry Tournaments of Champions and won $2.7 million in prize money. He then competed at The American Express and won $1.4 million in prize money. The victory at the Masters helped him to win $3.2 million.

Here are the earnings of Jon Rahm from the PGA Tour events:

Sentry Tournament of Champions: $2,700,000.00

The American Express: $1,440,000.00

Farmers Insurance: $282,750.00

WM Phoenix Open: $1,380,000.00

The Genesis Invitational: $3,600,000.00

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: $70,028.57

THE PLAYERS Championship: W/D

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: $113,761.91

Masters Tournament: $3,240,000.00

RBC Heritage: $335,000.00

Mexico Open at Vidanta: $839,300.00

PGA Championship: $37,625.00

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: $275,500.00

U.S. Open: $435,018.00

Travelers Championship: Missed the CUT

The Open Championship: $1,084,625.00

FedEx St. Jude Championship: $88,000.00

BMW Championship: $139,000.00