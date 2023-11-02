"You never know" - Jon Rahm says he doesn't know how many 'tough' Monday qualifiers he would clear

Jon Rahm, one of golf's brightest stars, recently expressed doubt about the number of difficult Monday qualifiers he'll successfully navigate in a season. Rahm discussed the arduous process in an exclusive conversation with Monday Q Info.

When asked by Monday Q Info how many Monday qualifiers he predicts he'll beat in a season, Rahm said:

"Honestly, it's only one day so it's up to showing up and playing good. Making it through is quite an accomplishment, to be honest. Fortunately really doesn't give you much cause you still have to perform the rest of the week. I don't know how many I'll make it honestly. I like to think quite a few but you never know. I can give you a number out of 26, If you play all 26 and you make it somewhere 3 or 5 it's a really good number".

Monday qualifiers are the first step toward qualifying for a professional golf event. They are well-known for their competitive character, frequently needing players to achieve remarkable performances in order to qualify for the main event.

Jon Rahm's performance after winning the Masters this year

Jon Rahm of Spain etched his name into the annals of golf history during an amazing year. Rahm made history in 2023 when he became the fourth golfer from Spain to win the renowned Masters Tournament, cementing his place among the sport's best.

Furthermore, he became the first European golfer to win both the Masters and the US Open in the same year. Rahm's outstanding performance propelled him to the top of the Official World Golf Ranking. His success continued at the 2023 Open Championship, where he shot a 63, becoming the 40th player in major history to do so, and the first at Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

Later that September, Rahm demonstrated his abilities on the European team at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome, helping the team to a 16.5-11.5 victory, with Rahm personally tallying an impressive 2-0-2 record, including a hard-fought tie in his Sunday singles match against Scottie Scheffler. Rahm's outstanding results throughout the year established him as a professional golfing force to be reckoned with.

Jon Rahm's sensational first pitch

Jon Rahm was given the distinction of throwing the ceremonial first pitch during his hometown team's World Series game. The Arizona Diamondbacks welcomed Rahm to the mound in Game 4 against the Texas Rangers.

Despite looking the part, Rahm's pitch fell far short of expectations. Fortunately, there was no right-handed batter on deck to contend with the wayward toss! Rahm's presence at the World Series added enthusiasm and hometown pride to the event.