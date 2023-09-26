Ryder Cup 2023 schedule: When will the tee-off timings and pairings be announced?

The 44th Ryder Cup is all set to take place from September 29 to October 1, marking a new chapter in the history of this prestigious tournament.

Fans are now focused on a crucial moment, the official announcement of tee-off times and pairings, as the level of excitement reaches a fever pitch.

Traditionally held in late September or early October, the Ryder Cup is a three-day event that functions as a thrilling culmination to the golf season's major championships. This year's Ryder Cup is even more significant, as it is the first time Italy will host the competition.

The tournament will take place at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, located just outside Rome. This picturesque venue has previously hosted top-tier golf tournaments, including the Italian Open. Now, it is preparing to host the tournament between the finest golfers from the United States and Europe.

The announcement of tee-off times and pairings is a moment that adds to the enthusiasm of the tournament for both fans and professionals. The pairings will determine the pairings for the foursome and fourball segments on the first two days, while the singles match on Sunday will provide the event's climax.

2023 Ryder Cup TV schedule

Thursday, September 28: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (Opening Ceremonies on Golf Channel)

Friday, September 29: 1:30 a.m.-12 p.m. ET (USA)

Saturday, September 30: 1:30-3 a.m. ET (USA); 3 a.m.-12 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock)

Sunday, October 1: 5:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock)

Around 5:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET), the first of twelve singles matches will begin. Saturday evening will disclose the matchups for these opening contests.

Squads for Ryder Cup 2023

The American squad will be led by captain Zach Johnson on a difficult journey to Marco Simone in Italy as they attempt to end a 30-year winless streak on European soil, despite facing formidable playing conditions.

Luke Donald and the European team, on the other hand, are determined to continue their winning streak on home soil and reclaim the Ryder Cup following their decisive loss at Whistling Straits in 2021.

United States

Scottie Scheffler

Wyndham Clark

Brian Harman

Patrick Cantlay

Max Homa

Xander Schauffele

Sam Burns

Rickie Fowler

Collin Morikawa

Brooks Koepka

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

Europe

Rory McIlroy

Jon Rahm

Robert MacIntyre

Viktor Hovland

Tyrrell Hatton

Matt Fitzpatrick

Ludvig Aberg

Tommy Fleetwood

Nicolai Hojgaard

Shane Lowry

Justin Rose

Sepp Straka

The winner will not receive any monetary prize but will have bragging rights for two years.