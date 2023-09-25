Ryder Cup 2023: LIV chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan will reportedly not attend the prestigious event ahead of merger talks with PGA

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the chairman of LIV, has chosen to abstain from attending the prestigious Ryder Cup 2023. This decision comes as merger negotiations with the PGA Tour are poised to kick off shortly after the tournament concludes.

Al-Rumayyan, who also serves as the governor of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund and holds the position of chairman at Newcastle United, has strategically decided to forgo the pinnacle week.

What raises eyebrows is the absence of any official representation from LIV at the event. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan is among those attending the tournament at Marco Simone, marking his first overseas trip since a stress-related illness necessitated a month-long leave of absence. This hiatus followed the contentious truce with LIV backers.

Given the Ryder Cup's sponsorship connections to Saudi Arabia, Al-Rumayyan would have been a welcomed guest.

Team Europe winning the Solheim Cup is a good inspiration for men's team in the Ryder Cup, feels Luke Donald

Europe's team poses with the trophy after winning the Solheim Cup (Image via AP Photo)

Team Europe's stunning victory in the Solheim Cup has provided fresh inspiration for the men's team as they gear up for the Ryder Cup, set to kick off this Friday in Rome. The women's victory comes at a time when the men's team is seeking redemption after a resounding defeat at the hands of the United States in 2021.

Captain Luke Donald, who will lead Europe in the 44th edition of the tournament, expressed his admiration for the remarkable performances of Caroline Hedwall and Carlota Ciganda during the Solheim Cup.

"Caroline Hedwall and Carlota Ciganda made some amazing turnarounds in their matches. A lot of the guys were talking about it and posting stuff on social media,” said Luke Donald (via BBC).

Donald, brimming with enthusiasm, voiced his delight for Europe's Solheim Cup captain, Suzann Pettersen.

"I couldn't be happier for Suzann Pettersen. That's only good inspiration for our team going forward for this week," added Luke Donald.

With the Ryder Cup fast approaching, Team Europe is poised to draw strength from the Solheim Cup's success.