Can Jon Rahm take back OWGR No.1 from Scottie Scheffler at the Memorial Tournament 2023? Golfer’s positions and odds explored

Jon Rahm was back in business at the Memorial Tournament after a disappointing finish at the PGA Championship last month. He carded a couple of 70s to finish at T-7 going into the weekend. He has made just four bogeys in 36 holes.
In the last three times at Muirfield Village Golf Club, Rahm has secured one win (2020), withdrew after a 54-hole lead (2021), and finished T-10 last season. The chances are pretty high that he might win the fifth event of the year this week.
The Spaniard is currently ranked No. 2 in the Original World Golf Rankings, and it has pretty much been a race between him and Scottie Scheffler as World No. 1, with both displacing each other week after week. While Rahm has won four events this season, Scheffler has secured two victories. Despite fewer wins, Scheffler has had several top-5 finishes in 2023.
What are the odds of Jon Rahm winning the Memorial Tournament in 2023?
Jon Rahm is almost 90 points behind Scheffler. So far, both have had contrasting performances at Muirfield Village. Scheffler is currently placed at T-61 and is pretty far from winning this week.
Rahm, however, has a real chance of winning, as he is just four strokes behind 36-hole leader Justin Suh. He is currently third on the favorites list of oddsmakers, with odds around +650 to win the Memorial Tournament.
This year, Rahm has twice come from behind and won tournaments. During the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January, he was six strokes behind Collin Morikawa after 54 holes. Similarly, in the 2023 Masters Tournament, he rallied from behind to beat Brooks Koepka by three strokes.
Updated odds for the 2023 Memorial Tournament
Here are the updated odds for the 2023 Memorial Tournament as per Draftsking:
- Patrick Cantlay: +330
- Hideki Matsuyama: +450
- Jon Rahm: +650
- Rory McIlroy: +900
- Justin Suh: +900
- Si Woo Kim: +1600
- Rickie Fowler: +1800
- Jordan Spieth: +2800
- Viktor Hovland: +3500
- David Lipsky: +3500
- Tyrrell Hatton: +4000
- Mark Hubbard: +4000
- Wyndham Clark: +4000
- Xander Schauffele: +4500
- Patrick Rodgers: +5000
- Sepp Straka: +5500
- Sam Burns: +6000
- Collin Morikawa: +11000
- Austin Eckroat: +13000
- Lee Hodges: +13000
- Taylor Moore: +13000
- Matthew Fitzpatrick: +15000
- Stephan Jaeger: +15000
- Denny McCarthy: +18000
- Luke Donald: +18000
- Gary Woodland: +18000
- Scottie Scheffler: +20000
- Byeong-Hun An: +20000
- Matt Wallace: +25000
- Seamus Power: +25000
- Tom Hoge: +25000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +25000
- Andrew Putnam: +30000
- Beau Hossler: +30000
- J.J. Spaun: +30000
- Harris English: +35000
- Russell Henley: +35000
- Joseph Bramlett: +40000
- Emiliano Grillo: +40000
- Adam Scott: +35000
- Shane Lowry: +40000
- Sam Ryder: +50000
- Taylor Montgomery: +50000
- Sungjae Im: +60000
- Thriston Lawrence: +500000
- Adam Long: +500000
- Chris Gotterup: +500000
- Garrick Higgo: +80000
- Sahith Theegala: +80000
- Keith Mitchell: +80000
- Sam Stevens: +80000
- Thomas Detry: +100000
- Chez Reavie: +100000
- Eric Cole: +100000
- Davis Riley: +100000
- Sam Bennett: +100000
- Stewart Cink: +100000
- Dylan Frittelli: +500000
- Aldrich Potgieter: +500000
- Brian Harman: +500000
- Billy Horschel: +500000
- Justin Thomas: +500000
- Lucas Herbert: +500000
- Matt Kuchar: +150000
- S.H. Kim: +250000
- Brandt Snedeker: +250000
- Keegan Bradley: +200000
- Danny Willett: +200000
- JT Poston: +200000
- Adam Schenk: +250000
- Alexander Noren: +250000
- Ryan Fox: +250000
- Taylor Pendrith: +250000
- Seunghyuk Kim:
- Kurt Kitayama: +500000
- David Lingmerth: +500000
- Nicolai Hojgaard: +500000
- Brendon Todd: +500000
- Adam Hadwin: +500000
- Scott Stallings: +500000
- Bo Hoag: +500000
- Luke List: +500000