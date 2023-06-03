Can Jon Rahm take back OWGR No.1 from Scottie Scheffler at the Memorial Tournament 2023? Golfer’s positions and odds explored

Jon Rahm was back in business at the Memorial Tournament after a disappointing finish at the PGA Championship last month. He carded a couple of 70s to finish at T-7 going into the weekend. He has made just four bogeys in 36 holes.

In the last three times at Muirfield Village Golf Club, Rahm has secured one win (2020), withdrew after a 54-hole lead (2021), and finished T-10 last season. The chances are pretty high that he might win the fifth event of the year this week.

The Spaniard is currently ranked No. 2 in the Original World Golf Rankings, and it has pretty much been a race between him and Scottie Scheffler as World No. 1, with both displacing each other week after week. While Rahm has won four events this season, Scheffler has secured two victories. Despite fewer wins, Scheffler has had several top-5 finishes in 2023.

What are the odds of Jon Rahm winning the Memorial Tournament in 2023?

Jon Rahm is almost 90 points behind Scheffler. So far, both have had contrasting performances at Muirfield Village. Scheffler is currently placed at T-61 and is pretty far from winning this week.

Rahm, however, has a real chance of winning, as he is just four strokes behind 36-hole leader Justin Suh. He is currently third on the favorites list of oddsmakers, with odds around +650 to win the Memorial Tournament.

This year, Rahm has twice come from behind and won tournaments. During the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January, he was six strokes behind Collin Morikawa after 54 holes. Similarly, in the 2023 Masters Tournament, he rallied from behind to beat Brooks Koepka by three strokes.

Updated odds for the 2023 Memorial Tournament

Patrick Cantlay during the 2023 Memorial Tournament - Round Two

Here are the updated odds for the 2023 Memorial Tournament as per Draftsking:

Patrick Cantlay: +330

Hideki Matsuyama: +450

Jon Rahm: +650

Rory McIlroy: +900

Justin Suh: +900

Si Woo Kim: +1600

Rickie Fowler: +1800

Jordan Spieth: +2800

Viktor Hovland: +3500

David Lipsky: +3500

Tyrrell Hatton: +4000

Mark Hubbard: +4000

Wyndham Clark: +4000

Xander Schauffele: +4500

Patrick Rodgers: +5000

Sepp Straka: +5500

Sam Burns: +6000

Collin Morikawa: +11000

Austin Eckroat: +13000

Lee Hodges: +13000

Taylor Moore: +13000

Matthew Fitzpatrick: +15000

Stephan Jaeger: +15000

Denny McCarthy: +18000

Luke Donald: +18000

Gary Woodland: +18000

Scottie Scheffler: +20000

Byeong-Hun An: +20000

Matt Wallace: +25000

Seamus Power: +25000

Tom Hoge: +25000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +25000

Andrew Putnam: +30000

Beau Hossler: +30000

J.J. Spaun: +30000

Harris English: +35000

Russell Henley: +35000

Joseph Bramlett: +40000

Emiliano Grillo: +40000

Adam Scott: +35000

Shane Lowry: +40000

Sam Ryder: +50000

Taylor Montgomery: +50000

Sungjae Im: +60000

Thriston Lawrence: +500000

Adam Long: +500000

Chris Gotterup: +500000

Garrick Higgo: +80000

Sahith Theegala: +80000

Keith Mitchell: +80000

Sam Stevens: +80000

Thomas Detry: +100000

Chez Reavie: +100000

Eric Cole: +100000

Davis Riley: +100000

Sam Bennett: +100000

Stewart Cink: +100000

Dylan Frittelli: +500000

Aldrich Potgieter: +500000

Brian Harman: +500000

Billy Horschel: +500000

Justin Thomas: +500000

Lucas Herbert: +500000

Matt Kuchar: +150000

S.H. Kim: +250000

Brandt Snedeker: +250000

Keegan Bradley: +200000

Danny Willett: +200000

JT Poston: +200000

Adam Schenk: +250000

Alexander Noren: +250000

Ryan Fox: +250000

Taylor Pendrith: +250000

Seunghyuk Kim:

Kurt Kitayama: +500000

David Lingmerth: +500000

Nicolai Hojgaard: +500000

Brendon Todd: +500000

Adam Hadwin: +500000

Scott Stallings: +500000

Bo Hoag: +500000

Luke List: +500000

