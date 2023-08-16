Can Jon Rahm win the BMW Championship 2023? Golfer’s odds and FedEx Cup standing explored

Jon Rahm is making his seventh appearance at the BMW Championship. It will be played from Thursday, August 17, to Sunday, August 20, at Olympia Fields in Illinois.
Olympia Fields last hosted the BMW Championship in 2020, and Rahm emerged victorious that year, beating Dustin Johnson in the playoffs. The win was quite dramatic, as he began with a 5-over 75 but finished with a 64, the lowest round posted by anyone in the tournament that year.
According to bet365, Jon Rahm is the third favorite to win the BMW Championship with odds of +950. The 28-year-old golfer has had an incredible season, clinching four PGA Tour titles, including the Masters, this year. Interestingly, he hasn't won a title since his win at Augusta National in April.
The Spaniard earned enough FedEx Cup points this season that he remained unaffected at the top, despite securing a T37 finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship last week. However, this can change if he doesn't get the desired result at Olympia Fields.
While the two-time major winner is the third favorite at Olympia Fields, the top two favorites to lift the title this week are Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler at +800.
Here are the complete odds for the 2023 BMW Championship according to bet365:
- Rory McIlroy: +800
- Scottie Scheffler: +800
- Jon Rahm: +900
- Patrick Cantlay: +1100
- Xander Schauffele: +1700
- Viktor Hovland: +1700
- Tommy Fleetwood: +2400
- Collin Morikawa: +2700
- Max Homa: +2700
- Tyrrell Hatton: +3000
- Jordan Spieth: +3000
- Rickie Fowler: +3500
- Hideki Matsuyama: +3500
- Russell Henley: +3500
- Tony Finau: +3800
- Cameron Young: +3800
- Tom Kim: +3800
- Wyndham Clark: +4500
- Lucas Glover: +4500
- Sungjae Im: +4500
- Jason Day: +4500
- Brian Harman: +5000
- Sam Burns: +5000
- Corey Conners: +5000
- Matt Fitzpatrick: +5500
- Byeong-Hun An: +5500
- Cameron Davis: +6000
- Si Woo Kim: +6500
- Keegan Bradley: +6500
- Justin Rose: +6500
- Emiliano Grillo: +7500
- J.T. Poston: +7500
- Sepp Straka: +8000
- Sahith Theegala: +9000
- Denny McCarthy: +10000
- Taylor Moore: +10000
- Adam Hadwin: +10000
- Eric Cole: +11000
- Harris English: +11000
- Brendon Todd: +11000
- Andrew Putnam: +12000
- Adam Svensson: +12000
- Lee Hodges: +14000
- Adam Schenk: +14000
- Patrick Rodgers: +17500
- Kurt Kitayama: +17500
- Chris Kirk: +17500
- Seamus Power: +20000
- Nick Taylor: +20000
- Tom Hoge: +22500
When will Jon Rahm tee off at the 2023 BMW Championship?
Jon Rahm is paired with Scottie Scheffler for the first round of the BMW Championship. The duo will tee off on Thursday, August 17, at 1:38 pm ET. The first round will tee off at 9:26 am ET, with JT Poston and Brendon Todd teeing off as the first duo.
Here are the complete tee time details for the 2023 BMW Championship:
- 9:26 am: J.T. Poston, Brendon Todd
- 9:37 am: Adam Svensson, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 9:48 am: Adam Hadwin, Ben An
- 9:59 am: Sahith Theegala, Justin Rose
- 10:10 am: Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im
- 10:21 am: Emiliano Grillo, Sepp Straka
- 10:32 am: Xander Schauffele, Adam Schenk
- 10:43 am: Russell Henley, Nick Taylor
- 10:54 am: Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa
- 11:10 am: Rory McIlroy, Lucas Glover
- 11:21 am: Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood
- 11:32 am: Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Hoge
- 11:43 am: Cam Davis, Cameron Young
- 11:54 am: Andrew Putnam, Eric Cole
- 12:05 pm: Seamus Power, Lee Hodges
- 12:16 pm: Kurt Kitayama, Denny McCarthy
- 12:27 pm: Chris Kirk, Sam Burns
- 12:43 pm: Corey Conners, Tyrrell Hatton
- 12:54 pm: Jason Day, Collin Morikawa
- 1:05 pm: Si Woo Kim, Tom Kim
- 1:16 pm: Tony Finau, Taylor Moore
- 1:27 pm: Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark
- 1:38 pm: Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler
- 1:49 pm: Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler
- 2:00 pm: Harris English, Patrick Rodgers