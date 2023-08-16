Can Jon Rahm win the BMW Championship 2023? Golfer’s odds and FedEx Cup standing explored

Jon Rahm is making his seventh appearance at the BMW Championship. It will be played from Thursday, August 17, to Sunday, August 20, at Olympia Fields in Illinois.

Olympia Fields last hosted the BMW Championship in 2020, and Rahm emerged victorious that year, beating Dustin Johnson in the playoffs. The win was quite dramatic, as he began with a 5-over 75 but finished with a 64, the lowest round posted by anyone in the tournament that year.

According to bet365, Jon Rahm is the third favorite to win the BMW Championship with odds of +950. The 28-year-old golfer has had an incredible season, clinching four PGA Tour titles, including the Masters, this year. Interestingly, he hasn't won a title since his win at Augusta National in April.

The Spaniard earned enough FedEx Cup points this season that he remained unaffected at the top, despite securing a T37 finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship last week. However, this can change if he doesn't get the desired result at Olympia Fields.

While the two-time major winner is the third favorite at Olympia Fields, the top two favorites to lift the title this week are Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler at +800.

Here are the complete odds for the 2023 BMW Championship according to bet365:

Rory McIlroy: +800

Scottie Scheffler: +800

Jon Rahm: +900

Patrick Cantlay: +1100

Xander Schauffele: +1700

Viktor Hovland: +1700

Tommy Fleetwood: +2400

Collin Morikawa: +2700

Max Homa: +2700

Tyrrell Hatton: +3000

Jordan Spieth: +3000

Rickie Fowler: +3500

Hideki Matsuyama: +3500

Russell Henley: +3500

Tony Finau: +3800

Cameron Young: +3800

Tom Kim: +3800

Wyndham Clark: +4500

Lucas Glover: +4500

Sungjae Im: +4500

Jason Day: +4500

Brian Harman: +5000

Sam Burns: +5000

Corey Conners: +5000

Matt Fitzpatrick: +5500

Byeong-Hun An: +5500

Cameron Davis: +6000

Si Woo Kim: +6500

Keegan Bradley: +6500

Justin Rose: +6500

Emiliano Grillo: +7500

J.T. Poston: +7500

Sepp Straka: +8000

Sahith Theegala: +9000

Denny McCarthy: +10000

Taylor Moore: +10000

Adam Hadwin: +10000

Eric Cole: +11000

Harris English: +11000

Brendon Todd: +11000

Andrew Putnam: +12000

Adam Svensson: +12000

Lee Hodges: +14000

Adam Schenk: +14000

Patrick Rodgers: +17500

Kurt Kitayama: +17500

Chris Kirk: +17500

Seamus Power: +20000

Nick Taylor: +20000

Tom Hoge: +22500

When will Jon Rahm tee off at the 2023 BMW Championship?

Jon Rahm is paired with Scottie Scheffler for the first round of the BMW Championship. The duo will tee off on Thursday, August 17, at 1:38 pm ET. The first round will tee off at 9:26 am ET, with JT Poston and Brendon Todd teeing off as the first duo.

Here are the complete tee time details for the 2023 BMW Championship:

9:26 am: J.T. Poston, Brendon Todd

9:37 am: Adam Svensson, Matt Fitzpatrick

9:48 am: Adam Hadwin, Ben An

9:59 am: Sahith Theegala, Justin Rose

10:10 am: Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im

10:21 am: Emiliano Grillo, Sepp Straka

10:32 am: Xander Schauffele, Adam Schenk

10:43 am: Russell Henley, Nick Taylor

10:54 am: Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa

11:10 am: Rory McIlroy, Lucas Glover

11:21 am: Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood

11:32 am: Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Hoge

11:43 am: Cam Davis, Cameron Young

11:54 am: Andrew Putnam, Eric Cole

12:05 pm: Seamus Power, Lee Hodges

12:16 pm: Kurt Kitayama, Denny McCarthy

12:27 pm: Chris Kirk, Sam Burns

12:43 pm: Corey Conners, Tyrrell Hatton

12:54 pm: Jason Day, Collin Morikawa

1:05 pm: Si Woo Kim, Tom Kim

1:16 pm: Tony Finau, Taylor Moore

1:27 pm: Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark

1:38 pm: Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler

1:49 pm: Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler

2:00 pm: Harris English, Patrick Rodgers