JT Poston career earnings: Exploring golfer’s total earning after $590,200 win at the 2023 3M Open

JT Poston carded a 2-under 69 on Sunday, July 30, to settle for a T3 finish at the 2023 Memorial Tournament. He could have finished as a solo runner-up at the TPC Twin Cities, but a series of blunders on the final hole cost him $260,000.

The 30-year-old golfer bagged $590,200 for the second-place finish. Since turning professional in 2016, he has earned a total of $14,085,633.

Poston's highest earnings came in the 2021–22 season, when he bagged a total of $4,007,443, which included $1,278,000 from the victory at the John Deere Classic.

This is his biggest paycheck from a single tournament so far. He also claimed $750,000 from his T15 finish at the Tour Championship.

So far this year, Poston has made 16 cuts in 26 starts, earning $2,654,800. $590,200 for the T2 finish at the 3M Open is his highest earning from a single event this season.

Here are the winnings Poston has accumulated for each start this season:

THE CJ CUP in South Carolina: $18,795

The Honda Classic: $17,808

The Open Championship: $58,725

PGA Championship: $46,900

Masters Tournament: $97,200

Shriners Children's Open: $81,500

Sony Open in Hawaii: $77,025

The RSM Classic: $76,646

Valspar Championship: $181,575

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: $91,000

John Deere Classic: $218,036

Genesis Scottish Open: $261,990

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: $365,000

The American Express: $252,400

Sentry Tournament of Champions: $220,000

3M Open: $590,200

Here are the golfer's career earnings over the years since turning pro (As per spotrac.com):

2023: $2,654,800

2022: $4,007,443

2021: $1,663,521

2020: $1,695,429

2019: $2,461,215

2018: $940,661

2017: $662,565

How has JT Poston performed in the 2022–23 season?

3M Open - Final Round

The 30-year-old golfer has missed 10 cuts in 26 appearances. His best finish came at the 3M Open, where he ended up in runner-up place, seven short of Lee Hodges.

Poston's last victory came at the John Deere Classic last year, when he beat Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Emiliano Grillo by three strokes.

His maiden win on the PGA Tour came at the 2019 Wyndham Championship, which he claimed by one stroke over Webb Simpson.

JT Poston is slated to tee off at the 2023 Wyndham Championship, which serves as the final event of the PGA Tour season before the commencement of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

The 2023 Wyndham Championship will begin on Thursday, August 3, and conclude on Sunday, August 6, at the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. 156 players will compete for $7.6 million in prize money.

Only 14 of the top 50 players will compete at the TPC Twin Cities. With a few FedEx Cup points at stake, many players struggling with form will be in action this week.

Sam Burns is the highest-ranked golfer competing at Sedgefield. Two-time major winner Justin Thomas will be trying one last time to get into the playoffs and also make his claim for the Ryder Cup later this year.

Currently 49th in the FedEx Cup standings, Pooran doesn't need to be concerned about his place in the playoffs. The top 70 players in the FedEx Cup rankings will qualify for the Memphis event.