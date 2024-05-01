Can Jordan Spieth win the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson? Odds explored

Jordan Spieth is making his twelfth appearance at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson this week as the tournament commences on Thursday, May 2, at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

Spieth, the highest-ranked player in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, is also the favorite to lift the trophy on Sunday, May 5. According to Sportsline, he is +1200 to win the title at TPC Craig Ranch.

The World No. 20 golfer has been hot and cold in 2024 and has already missed three cuts in ten starts this year. He has also made three top-ten finishes and faced a disqualification at the Genesis Invitational after signing an incorrect scorecard. Speaking of recent performances, he has one top-ten and two missed cuts in the past four starts.

In his eleven appearances at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Jordan Spieth has missed just one cut, and both of his top tens came in his past two starts at the tournament. In 2022, he was runner-up here after falling one stroke behind Lee Kyoung-hoon.

Speaking of other players, Jason Day (+1800), Si Woo Kim (+2200), Sungjae Im (+2500), Alex Noren (+2500), and Adam Scott (+2500) are among oddsmakers' favorites. Here's a look at the odds for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson:

Jordan Spieth: +1200

Jason Day: +1800

Si Woo Kim: +2200

Sungjae Im: +2500

Alex Noren: +2500

Adam Scott: +2500

Tom Hoge: +2800

Min Woo Lee: +2800

Byeong Hun An: +3000

Stephan Jaeger: +3000

Keith Mitchell: +3500

Tom Kim: +4000

Thomas Detry: +4500

Patrick Rodgers: +5000

Maverick McNealy: +5000

Mackenzie Hughes: +5500

Adam Schenk: +5500

Aaron Rai: +6000

Beau Hossler: +6000

K.H. Lee: +6000

Davis Thompson: +6500

Taylor Montgomery: +6500

Seamus Power: +7000

Mark Hubbard: +7000

Luke List: +7500

Doug Ghim: +8000

Ryan Fox: +8000

Kevin Yu: +8000

Ben Griffin: +8000

Jake Knapp: +9000

Taylor Pendrith: +9000

Daniel Berger: +9000

Thorbjorn Olesen: +9000

How has Jordan Spieth performed at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in the past? Golfer's past results explored

Here's a look at Jordan Spieth's past results at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson:

2010: HP Byron Nelson Championship - T16

2011: HP Byron Nelson Championship - T32

2013: HP Byron Nelson Championship - T68

2014: HP Byron Nelson Championship - T37

2015: AT&T Byron Nelson - T30

2016: AT&T Byron Nelson - T18

2017: AT&T Byron Nelson - CUT

2018: AT&T Byron Nelson - T21

2019: AT&T Byron Nelson - T29

2021: AT&T Byron Nelson - T9

2022: AT&T Byron Nelson - 2