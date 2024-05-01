Can Jordan Spieth win the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson? Odds explored

Jordan Spieth is making his twelfth appearance at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson this week as the tournament commences on Thursday, May 2, at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.
Spieth, the highest-ranked player in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, is also the favorite to lift the trophy on Sunday, May 5. According to Sportsline, he is +1200 to win the title at TPC Craig Ranch.
The World No. 20 golfer has been hot and cold in 2024 and has already missed three cuts in ten starts this year. He has also made three top-ten finishes and faced a disqualification at the Genesis Invitational after signing an incorrect scorecard. Speaking of recent performances, he has one top-ten and two missed cuts in the past four starts.
In his eleven appearances at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Jordan Spieth has missed just one cut, and both of his top tens came in his past two starts at the tournament. In 2022, he was runner-up here after falling one stroke behind Lee Kyoung-hoon.
Speaking of other players, Jason Day (+1800), Si Woo Kim (+2200), Sungjae Im (+2500), Alex Noren (+2500), and Adam Scott (+2500) are among oddsmakers' favorites. Here's a look at the odds for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson:
- Jordan Spieth: +1200
- Jason Day: +1800
- Si Woo Kim: +2200
- Sungjae Im: +2500
- Alex Noren: +2500
- Adam Scott: +2500
- Tom Hoge: +2800
- Min Woo Lee: +2800
- Byeong Hun An: +3000
- Stephan Jaeger: +3000
- Keith Mitchell: +3500
- Tom Kim: +4000
- Thomas Detry: +4500
- Patrick Rodgers: +5000
- Maverick McNealy: +5000
- Mackenzie Hughes: +5500
- Adam Schenk: +5500
- Aaron Rai: +6000
- Beau Hossler: +6000
- K.H. Lee: +6000
- Davis Thompson: +6500
- Taylor Montgomery: +6500
- Seamus Power: +7000
- Mark Hubbard: +7000
- Luke List: +7500
- Doug Ghim: +8000
- Ryan Fox: +8000
- Kevin Yu: +8000
- Ben Griffin: +8000
- Jake Knapp: +9000
- Taylor Pendrith: +9000
- Daniel Berger: +9000
- Thorbjorn Olesen: +9000
How has Jordan Spieth performed at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in the past? Golfer's past results explored
Here's a look at Jordan Spieth's past results at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson:
- 2010: HP Byron Nelson Championship - T16
- 2011: HP Byron Nelson Championship - T32
- 2013: HP Byron Nelson Championship - T68
- 2014: HP Byron Nelson Championship - T37
- 2015: AT&T Byron Nelson - T30
- 2016: AT&T Byron Nelson - T18
- 2017: AT&T Byron Nelson - CUT
- 2018: AT&T Byron Nelson - T21
- 2019: AT&T Byron Nelson - T29
- 2021: AT&T Byron Nelson - T9
- 2022: AT&T Byron Nelson - 2