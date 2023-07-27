Can Justin Thomas win the 2023 3M Open? Golfer’s odds explored

Justin Thomas is one of the big names on the 2023 3M Open field this weekend. The World no.24 golfer will be teeing off at the TPC Twin Cities on Thursday as one of the top three OWGR-ranked names on the field.

Thomas will feature at the 42nd event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season alongside 11 of the top 50 OWGR-ranked players including the likes of defending champion Tony Finau. However, Thomas is not the favorite to win this weekend. According to SportsLine, the 30-year-old American golfer will come into the weekend with 20-1 odds. He will follow the likes of Finau (12-1), Cameron Young (14-1), Sungjae Im (16-1) and Hideki Matsuyama (18-1) on the 3M Open odds list.

Justin Thomas at The 151st Open (Image via Getty)

It is pertinent to note that Justin Thomas is not currently in the top 70 (No. 75) of the FedExCup standings. A bad performance this week could mean the golfer fails to make the FedExCup playoffs. Coming off the back of a bad run of form, including missed cuts at the Rocket Mortgage Classic last month and The Open Championship last week, Thomas will be looking for a comeback at the TPC Twin Cities.

2023 3M Open odds explored

According to SportsLine’s updated odds, Tony Finau is the favorite to win the 2023 3M Open. Justin Thomas, with 20-1 odds, will join the likes of Emiliano Grillo (28-1), Sepp Straka (30-1), Ludvig Aberg (35-1) and Gary Woodland (35-1) on the odds list.

Here are the odds for the 2023 3M Open (As per SportsLine):

Tony Finau 12-1

Cameron Young 14-1

Sungjae Im 16-1

Hideki Matsuyama 18-1

Justin Thomas 20-1

Emiliano Grillo 28-1

Sepp Straka 30-1

Ludvig Aberg 35-1

Stephan Jaeger 35-1

Gary Woodland 35-1

Sahith Theegala 35-1

Adam Hadwin 40-1

Keith Mitchell 40-1

Patrick Rodgers 40-1

Cam Davis 40-1

Beau Hossler 45-1

Mark Hubbard 45-1

Aaron Rai 50-1

Vincent Norrman 50-1

Akshay Bhatia 50-1

Ryan Fox 50-1

J.T. Poston 50-1

Nicolai Hojgaard 50-1

J.J. Spaun 50-1

Lucas Glover 55-1

Eric Cole 55-1

Taylor Pendrith 60-1

Tom Hoge 65-1

Peter Kuest 65-1

Matt Kuchar 65-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 65-1

Justin Suh 70-1

Alex Noren 70-1

Adam Svensson 70-1

Garrick Higgo 75-1

Austin Eckroat 75-1

K.H. Lee 75-1

Taylor Montgomery 75-1

Cameron Champ 75-1

Lee Hodges 80-1

Brandon Wu 80-1

Sam Bennett 80-1

Doug Ghim 80-1

Ryan Palmer 90-1

Ben Griffin 90-1

Chez Reavie 100-1

Sam Stevens 100-1

Nate Lashley 100-1

Nick Hardy 100-1

Kevin Yu 100-1

The 2023 3M Open odds will be updated after the Friday cut.