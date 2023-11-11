Can Justin Thomas win the 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge? The golfer’s position and updated odds explored

Justin Thomas carded a 6-under 66 in the second round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge to aggregate at 6-under after 36 holes, four strokes behind the lead. He is currently placed at T8 in a six-way tie.

Thomas started with an even-par 72 in the opening round at Gary Player Golf Course but recovered well with a good second round. He sank seven birdies and a bogey on Friday, November 10.

After two rounds of the Nedbank Golf Challenge, Thomas is still in contention to claim the DP World Tour title this week. As per the oddsmakers, he is 16/1 to lift the trophy on Sunday, November 12.

Justin Thomas had a difficult outing this season, as he missed six cuts and failed to win even one title for the first time in his career. He also missed the FedEx Cup playoff for the first time after finishing 71st in the standings. The 30-year-old will be aiming to have a good showing this weekend and finish the year on a high.

Max Homa and Matthieu Pavon have the single-stroke lead after two rounds of the Nedbank Golf Challenge, but oddsmakers feel Homa is the man to beat this week. As per IMG Arena, Homa is 16/10 to win the Nedbank Golf Challenge. Pavon is 6/1, while the two-time defending champion Tommy Fleetwood is 9/1 to secure a three-peat.

Although Dan Bradbury is just one stroke behind the lead, he is not among the top five favorites after two rounds and is 12/1 to win this week. Thorbjørn Olesen and Nicolai Højgaard were tied at 8-under after 36 holes and are 11/10 to win the Sun City event.

With not much difference at the top, the final two days can be anybody's game. It will be interesting to see who ends up winning the $1,025,000 on Sunday.

Who can win the Nedbank Golf Challenge? Odds explored

Here are the complete odds for the Nedbank Golf Challenge after two rounds (as per IMG Arena):

Max Homa: 17/10

Matthieu Pavon: 6/1

Tommy Fleetwood: 9/1

Nicolai Højgaard: 11/1

Thorbjørn Olesen: 11/1

Dan Bradbury: 12/1

Justin Thomas: 16/1

Vincent Norrman: 25/1

Hennie Du Plessis: 25/1

Richie Ramsay: 28/1

Matt Wallace: 33/1

Sebastian Söderberg: 50/1

Ryo Hisatsune: 55/1

Julien Guerrier: 55/1

Victor Perez: 66/1

Jordan Smith: 75/1

Marcel Siem: 75/1

Matthew Jordan: 75/1

Rasmus Højgaard: 80/1

Connor Syme: 90/1

Aaron Rai: 125/1

Daniel Hillier: 125/1

Jorge Campillo: 125/1

Yannik Paul: 175/1

Adrian Meronk: 275/1

Richard Mansell: 300/1

Alexander Björk: 300/1

Sean Crocker: 350/1

Tom McKibbin: 350/1

Jens Dantorp: 400/1

Matthew Southgate: 400/1

Jeff Winther: 500/1

Adrian Otaegui: 600/1

Julien Brun: 750/1

Sami Välimäki: 750/1

Ewen Ferguson: 1000/1

Justin Rose: 1000/1

Francesco Molinari: 1500/1

Ryan Fox: 1500/1

Branden Grace: 1500/1

Maximilian Kieffer: 1500/1

Nathan Kimsey: 2500/1

Shubhankar Sharma: 2500/1

Joost Luiten: 2500/1

Grant Forrest: 2500/1

Nick Bachem: 5000/1

Robert Macintyre: 5000/1

Simon Forsström: 5000/1

Nacho Elvira: 5000/1

Todd Clements: 5000/1

Zander Lombard: 5000/1

Thriston Lawrence: 5000/1

Jason Scrivener: 5000/1

Calum Hill: 5000/1

Pablo Larrazábal: 5000/1

Matthew Baldwin: 5000/1

Louis de Jager: 5000/1

Antoine Rozner: 5000/1

Marcus Armitage: 5000/1