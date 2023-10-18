Can LIV golfers join Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL? Eligibility and roster explored

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TWGR Golf League (TGL) features a stellar field of 24 PGA Tour players. All the golfers in the series will be from the Tour and will play in a team of four. Initially, the field was limited to 18 players. However, it was later extended to 24.

Woods and McIlroy have been strong supporters of the PGA Tour and they turned down million-dollar deals to join LIV Golf to stay loyal to the Tour. It is hard to expect the Saudi circuit players to join the TGL.

There are no eligibility criteria to qualify for the series. The TWRW sports signed players of their choice. However, the series is designed for PGA Tour players.

The golfers will compete in head-to-head tournaments in an 18-hole match played on a virtual course on Monday and Tuesday nights, to avoid a clash with the PGA Tour schedule.

At the end of the regular season, made of 15 matches, semi-finals and final will be held to determine the ultimate winner.

Here are the names of the 24 golfers playing at the TGL:

Tiger Woods

Rory McIlroy

Jon Rahm

Collin Morikawa

Justin Thomas

Matt Fitzpatrick

Shane Lowry

Justin Rose

Adam Scott

Xander Schauffele

Max Homa

Tyrrell Hatton

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Tom Kim

Billy Horschel

Keegan Bradley

Cameron Young

Sahith Theegala

Min Woo Lee

Patrick Cantlay

Kevin Kisner

Wyndham Clark

Lucas Glover

TGL pick ignites rumors of PGA Tour players moving to LIV Golf

The TGL has selected 24 best golfers in the world. However, they missed some big names including the current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth and Viktor Hovland. The golfers have been in incredible form but still, the TGL did not select them to compete in the inaugural season of their league, which will begin on January 9, 2024.

The league roster has ignited rumors on the internet that the left-out PGA Tour players will join the LIV Golf.

A Twitter user named LIV Golf Updates shared a post on the TGL's roster with the caption:

"Some surprising omissions from #TGL! Would have thought Spieth, Scottie, Zalatoris, and Finau to be on the roster for sure! Nothing concrete as of yet but I can share that I've heard two players on this list mentioned as being potential #LIVGolf 2024 additions."

Here are some of the big names that are not picked up by the TGL:

1. Viktor Hovland

2. Scottie Scheffler

3. Jordan Spieth

4. Sam Burns

5. Jason Day

6. Will Zalatoris

7. Si Woo Kim

8. Hideki Matsuyama

9. Tony Finau

10. Corey Conners

11. Sepp Starka

12. Denny McCarthy

13. Adam Schenk