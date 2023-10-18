“LIV ship has sailed!” – Fans react to rumors of PGA Tour stars moving to LIV Golf after missing Tiger Woods’ TGL pick

The latest announcement regarding the remaining picks for Tiger Woods' highly anticipated TGL has ignited new rumors about a switch to LIV Golf.

On Tuesday, October 17, Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Kevin Kisner, Min Woo Lee, and Lucas Glover were unveiled as the newest additions to Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's forthcoming tech-infused league. With the inclusion of these five names, the league has completed its 24-man roster.

The 24-man roster of TGL is notably missing some big names, including Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, and several others.

LIV Golf Updates, a popular account on X (formerly known as Twitter), shared the names of a few other prominent players who were not selected for the upcoming TGL. The account also hinted at the possibility of some high-profile additions to LIV Golf next year.

LIV Golf Updates' post drew mixed reactions from fans. While many felt that it was yet another instance of expecting something that wouldn't materialize, a few tried to speculate about the possible names that could make the switch from the PGA Tour to the breakaway league.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"LIV ship has sailed! Embarrassing how they all crying about ranking points that they knew they would not get!"

"We don't have it wrong. The consortium to buy out BK contract is almost complete. Then we can start on the offer to help Gooch . Should be a fun 2024"

"Sungjae would be a massive add for the Ironheads!"

"He we go again with the completely false assertions about players joining LIV! Seems like a lifetime ago Xander, Cantlay, Cam Young, Jon Rahm and Hideki were sure things to sign 🤣 "I'm hearing", "I've heard" aka you are completely making this shit up as you go!"

"If two - I’m going Finau and Hideki"

"Spieth declined the offer. I assume Scottie and some others did too. Just don't see the need to play Sim golf with Tiger and Rory. Making plenty of $$ from Signature events, for as long as the PGA can find the funds."

"LIV golf losers who always say players are rumored to sign and then it’s Brendan Steele, Thomas Pieters & Danny Lee who most recent sign with LIV. No one cares about LIV, it’s absolute garbage & no big names are going"

"Haven’t you guys learned to stop with the “rumors”. Literally nothing was accurate in 2023"

"None are going to LIV. Don’t kid yourself."

"Still waiting on your crowd pictures from Jeddah last week oh wait what crowds"

"Jason Day would be a good fit for the LIV MO….fits the ‘best golf is behind him’"

Who are the players playing in the TGL? The roster for the tech-infused league explored

Here are the 24 players who will be in action in the upcoming TGL:

Tiger Woods Rory McIlroy Collin Morikawa Max Homa Tommy Fleetwood Rickie Fowler Sahith Theegala Justin Thomas Shane Lowry Jon Rahm Tyrrell Hatton Lucas Glover Matt Fitzpatrick Xander Schauffele Cameron Young Kevin Kisner Wyndham Clark Tom Kim Adam Scott Keegan Bradley Patrick Cantlay Justin Rose Billy Horschel Min Woo Lee