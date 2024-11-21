Can Ludvig Aberg defend his RSM Classic title this week? Odds explored

The 2024 RSM Classic is set to tee off on Thursday, November 21 at the Sea Island Resort in Georgia. The final event of the PGA Tour FedExCup Fall schedule featured a 156-player field stacked by circuit regulars. Despite the big list, the competition’s reigning champion Ludvig Aberg is the favorite to win.
Aberg comes into the RSM Classic as the outright favorite. According to CBS Sports, the 25-year-old enters the competition with 9-1 odds. Coming off the back of a 16th-place finish at the Tour Championship in August, the PGA Tour star will be eyeing a big comeback this weekend. Notably, the World No.5 golfer is also the top-rated player on the event’s field.
For the unversed, Aberg beat PGA Tour regulars Mackenzie Hughes and Eric Cole to win the RSM Classic title last year. He clinched victory by setting the tournament record with a jaw-dropping -29 at Sea Island.
Notably, Aberg is returning to competitive golf after taking most of the fall off to recover from knee surgery. The golfer, who received a Tour card after finishing a successful collegiate career at Texas Tech less than 18 months ago, is eyeing his second-ever win in 36 PGA Tour starts.
Interestingly, the golfer came close to winning again twice this season, finishing runner-up at both the 2024 Masters and the BMW Championship. However, he failed. He went on to spend several weeks in rehab and was admittedly ‘itching’ to be back on the playing field.
Discussing his injury break, Ludvig Aberg said in the presser on Tuesday:
“I've had some time off. It's been quite nice… The first two weeks, I did not miss it at all, I'm not gonna lie. But the last couple of weeks, it's been itching in my fingers quite a bit, so it's been nice to get back into practicing, playing a lot more at home.”
The 2024 RSM Classic odds
Ludvig Aberg is followed by Davis Thompson on the RSM Classic odds list with 20-1 odds. Notably, Ben Griffin, who topped the PGA Tour’s power rankings for the competition, sits 11th on the list with 35-1 odds, alongside last year’s runner-up Mackenzie Hughes, Harris English and Maverick McNealy, among others.
Listed below are the top 25 odds for the RSM Classic 2024 (as per CBS Sports):
- Ludvig Aberg +900
- Davis Thompson +2000
- Denny McCarthy +2500
- Brian Harman +2500
- Si Woo Kim +2800
- Matt Wallace +3000
- J.T. Poston +3300
- Seamus Power +3300
- Harris English +3500
- Mackenzie Hughes +3500
- Ben Griffin +3500
- Maverick McNealy +3500
- Luke Clanton +3500
- J.J. Spaun +3500
- Eric Cole +4000
- Chris Kirk +4000
- Lucas Glover +4000
- Andrew Novak +4500
- Doug Ghim +4500
- Keith Mitchell +5000
- Austin Eckroat +5000
- Justin Lower +5000
- Sepp Straka +5000
- Patrick Rodgers +5000
- Matt Kuchar +5000
More details on the 2024 RSM Classic will be updated as the event progresses.