Can Ludvig Aberg win the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship? Odds and form explored

The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship is here and Ludvig Aberg is the favorite to win the event. According to BetMGM Sportsbook, the rising star leads the odds list this weekend. The 24-year-old Swede sensation arrives at the El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, with a promising 9-1 odds. Despite some big competition, the Ryder Cupper is the one to watch this weekend.

Aberg will go against a 131-player field, featuring some of the PGA Tour’s big names, for the top prize from the $8.2 million purse. It is pertinent to note that the youngster has managed to make a name for himself in the golf world in a short period.

The Swedish rookie did not need many starts to taste his first victory, winning as a pro on the DP World Tour just two months after turning pro. He went on to help Team Europe to a Ryder Cup victory, three weeks later.

Coming on the back of a playoff loss at the Sanderson Farms Championship and a T-13 finish at the Shriners Children's Open, Aberg looks good. He will be desperate to cement his status on the Tour and extend his Rookie of the Year competition run this weekend.

A look at Ludvig Aberg’s competition at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship

Aberg is favorite to win the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship. However, the Swede is not alone at the top. Cameron Young closely follows him. Ranked 17th on the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), Young will be the top-ranked star in the field. He comes to Mexico with 11-1 odds.

World No. 29 Sahith Theegala is next on the odds list with 16-1 odds. Coming off a T19 finish at the ZOZO Championship, Theegala is a golfer Ludvig Aberg will need to watch this weekend.

FedExCup Fall debut Lucas Glover (25-1), Stephan Jaeger (25-1), Emiliano Grillo (28-1), Beau Hossler (30-1), Thomas Detry (33-1), J.J. Spaun (33-1), and Akshay Bhatia (35-1) will all be obstacles in Aberg’s path to the win.

Here are the top odds for the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship (As per SportsLine):

Ludvig Aberg +900

Cameron Young +1100

Sahith Theegala +1600

Lucas Glover +2500

Stephan Jaeger +2500

Emiliano Grillo +2800

Beau Hossler +3000

Thomas Detry +3300

J.J. Spaun +3300

Akshay Bhatia +3500

Chris Kirk +4000

Adam Svensson +4000

Lucas Herbert +4000

Keith Mitchell +4000

Justin Suh +4500

Luke List +4500

Ben Griffin +5000

Andrew Putnam +5000

Matt Kuchar +5000

Cameron Champ +5000

Taylor Pendrith +5000

Davis Thompson +5000

Mark Hubbard +5000

Maverick McNealy +6000

Chris Gotterup +6000

Joel Dahmen +6500

Doug Ghim +6500

Taylor Montgomery +6500

Davis Riley +6500

Brandon Wu +6500

Austin Eckroat +6500

Callum Tarren +7500

Nick Hardy +7500

K.H. Lee +7500

MJ Daffue +8000

Erik van Rooyen +8000

Chesson Hadley +8000

Sam Ryder +8000

Vince Whaley +8000

Chad Ramey +9000

Peter Kuest +9000

C.T. Pan +9000

Michael Kim +9000

Ludvig Aberg will have a late tee-off at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship. He will tee off on Thursday at 3:49 pm ET alongside Ryo Ishikawa and Chris Gotterup.