Can Ludvig Aberg win the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship? Odds and form explored

The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship is here and Ludvig Aberg is the favorite to win the event. According to BetMGM Sportsbook, the rising star leads the odds list this weekend. The 24-year-old Swede sensation arrives at the El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, with a promising 9-1 odds. Despite some big competition, the Ryder Cupper is the one to watch this weekend.
Aberg will go against a 131-player field, featuring some of the PGA Tour’s big names, for the top prize from the $8.2 million purse. It is pertinent to note that the youngster has managed to make a name for himself in the golf world in a short period.
The Swedish rookie did not need many starts to taste his first victory, winning as a pro on the DP World Tour just two months after turning pro. He went on to help Team Europe to a Ryder Cup victory, three weeks later.
Coming on the back of a playoff loss at the Sanderson Farms Championship and a T-13 finish at the Shriners Children's Open, Aberg looks good. He will be desperate to cement his status on the Tour and extend his Rookie of the Year competition run this weekend.
A look at Ludvig Aberg’s competition at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship
Aberg is favorite to win the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship. However, the Swede is not alone at the top. Cameron Young closely follows him. Ranked 17th on the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), Young will be the top-ranked star in the field. He comes to Mexico with 11-1 odds.
World No. 29 Sahith Theegala is next on the odds list with 16-1 odds. Coming off a T19 finish at the ZOZO Championship, Theegala is a golfer Ludvig Aberg will need to watch this weekend.
FedExCup Fall debut Lucas Glover (25-1), Stephan Jaeger (25-1), Emiliano Grillo (28-1), Beau Hossler (30-1), Thomas Detry (33-1), J.J. Spaun (33-1), and Akshay Bhatia (35-1) will all be obstacles in Aberg’s path to the win.
Here are the top odds for the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship (As per SportsLine):
- Ludvig Aberg +900
- Cameron Young +1100
- Sahith Theegala +1600
- Lucas Glover +2500
- Stephan Jaeger +2500
- Emiliano Grillo +2800
- Beau Hossler +3000
- Thomas Detry +3300
- J.J. Spaun +3300
- Akshay Bhatia +3500
- Chris Kirk +4000
- Adam Svensson +4000
- Lucas Herbert +4000
- Keith Mitchell +4000
- Justin Suh +4500
- Luke List +4500
- Ben Griffin +5000
- Andrew Putnam +5000
- Matt Kuchar +5000
- Cameron Champ +5000
- Taylor Pendrith +5000
- Davis Thompson +5000
- Mark Hubbard +5000
- Maverick McNealy +6000
- Chris Gotterup +6000
- Joel Dahmen +6500
- Doug Ghim +6500
- Taylor Montgomery +6500
- Davis Riley +6500
- Brandon Wu +6500
- Austin Eckroat +6500
- Callum Tarren +7500
- Nick Hardy +7500
- K.H. Lee +7500
- MJ Daffue +8000
- Erik van Rooyen +8000
- Chesson Hadley +8000
- Sam Ryder +8000
- Vince Whaley +8000
- Chad Ramey +9000
- Peter Kuest +9000
- C.T. Pan +9000
- Michael Kim +9000
Ludvig Aberg will have a late tee-off at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship. He will tee off on Thursday at 3:49 pm ET alongside Ryo Ishikawa and Chris Gotterup.