Can Ludvig Aberg win the US Open 2024? Updated odds after Round 2 explored

Heading into the final two rounds of the 2024 US Open, Ludvig Aberg has become the experts' favorite bet to win this week. The Swedish golfer has been impressive at the ongoing Major, which is underway at the Pinehurst No. 2 Golf Course. He is in contention to clinch his maiden Major, and according to CBS Sports, his odds to win the tournament are +333.

Ludvig Aberg took the lead following the second round of the Major. With a score of 5 under par, he surged to the top position on the leaderboard. Meanwhile, Thomas Detry, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Cantlay are in a three-way tie for second place. DeChambeau is another favorite bet for the week. He holds an impressive record in Majors in 2024, finishing second at the PGA Championship, making him one of the experts' favorites to win this week.

Trending

Rory McIlroy is also in contention to win the fifth Major of his career. He took the early lead in the game but slipped to a tie for fifth place after Friday's round. However, the Northern Irishman is only two strokes behind the leader.

Here are the odds for the 2024 US Open after the second round (as per CBS Sports):

Ludvig Aberg +333

Bryson DeChambeau 4-1

Rory McIlroy 9-2

Patrick Cantlay 9-1

Xander Schauffele 12-1

Tony Finau 14-1

Thomas Detry 16-1

Hideki Matsuyama 16-1

Tyrrell Hatton 45-1

Matthieu Pavon 45-1

Corey Conners 50-1

Tom Kim 55-1

Scottie Scheffler 66-1

Akshay Bhatia 80-1

Sam Burns 80-1

Russell Henley 100-1

Billy Horschel 110-1

Ludvig Aberg enjoys an impressive 2024 season

Ludvig Aberg became the first player to earn a PGA Tour card by topping the University ranking. He started his professional career in 2023 and has been impressive ever since. He made his Ryder Cup debut last year and also won events on both the PGA Tour and the European Tour.

Aberg made his Major debut at the 2024 Masters, finishing in second place behind Scottie Scheffler. Despite shining at the first Major of the year, he struggled in the second Major at Valhalla Golf Course, failing to make the cut at the PGA Championship. However, the 24-year-old is back in great form at the US Open and is in contention to win the Major.

In 2024, Ludvig Aberg has played in 12 events, recording two runner-up finishes. He has only missed one cut this season and has recorded six top-10 finishes. His most recent performance was at the Memorial Tournament, where he tied for fifth place.

As the action continues on one of the toughest golf courses this week, it will be interesting to see if the Swedish golfer can win the Major and add another victory to his accolades.

He has already won four professional tournaments in his career, including one on the PGA Tour, one on the European Tour, and two other events. If Aberg wins this week, he will become the first golfer since 1913 to win the US Open in his debut appearance. In 1913, amateur golfer Francis Ouimet won the US Open as a debutant in the Major, and Aberg is looking forward to making history this week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback