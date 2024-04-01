Can Masters winners play at Augusta National anytime? Current status and more

Winning the prestigious Masters is undoubtedly the dream of every golfer. This Major tournament stands as one of the greatest events in golf. That said, it's evident that the winners of the tournament earn certain privileges, including the ability to play at the renowned Augusta National Golf Course anytime.
The Masters winner is granted the privilege to tee off at Augusta National whenever they want, provided they adhere to the requirement of wearing the Green Jacket while on the premises.
Augusta National Golf Course, located in Augusta, Georgia, is renowned in the world of golf. Designed by Bobby Jones and Alister Mackenzie, the course is around 7,510 yards and boasts a slope rating of 137.
It's a dream for players to tee off at the venue; the winners of the Masters enjoy the advantage throughout their lives. However, this is not the only perk of being a tournament winner. They also have a lifetime exemption to compete in the Masters.
Moreover, the winners are awarded with the champion's Green Jacket and also huge prize money. Additionally, a Masters winner earns a five-year exemption in all the other three Majors, including the PGA Championship, US Open and The Open Championship. They also get five five-year exemptions to compete on the PGA Tour.
A quick look at the winners of The Masters over the years
The historic Masters tournament was started in 1934, with Horton Smith winning the first edition. Jack Nicklaus has won the tournament the most number of times, followed by Tiger Woods. Last year, Jon Rahm emerged victorious at the event by defeating Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka.
Here is a list of all the winners of the Masters:
- 2023: Jon Rahm
- 2022: Scottie Scheffler
- 2021: Hideki Matsuyama
- 2020: Dustin Johnson
- 2019: Tiger Woods
- 2018: Patrick Reed
- 2017: Sergio García
- 2016: Danny Willett
- 2015: Jordan Spieth
- 2014: Bubba Watson
- 2013: Adam Scott
- 2012: Bubba Watson
- 2011: Charl Schwartzel
- 2010: Phil Mickelson
- 2009: Ángel Cabrera
- 2008: Trevor Immelman
- 2007: Zach Johnson
- 2006: Phil Mickelson
- 2005: Tiger Woods
- 2004: Phil Mickelson
- 2003: Mike Weir
- 2002: Tiger Woods
- 2001: Tiger Woods
- 2000: Vijay Singh
- 1999: José María Olazábal
- 1998: Mark O'Meara
- 1997: Tiger Woods
- 1996: Nick Faldo
- 1995: Ben Crenshaw
- 1994: José María Olazábal
- 1993: Bernhard Langer
- 1992: Fred Couples
- 1991: Ian Woosnam
- 1990: Nick Faldo
- 1989: Nick Faldo
- 1988: Sandy Lyle
- 1987: Larry Mize
- 1986: Jack Nicklaus
- 1985: Bernhard Langer
- 1984: Ben Crenshaw
- 1983: Seve Ballesteros
- 1982: Craig Stadler
- 1981: Tom Watson
- 1980: Seve Ballesteros
- 1979: Fuzzy Zoeller
- 1978: Gary Player
- 1977: Tom Watson
- 1976: Raymond Floyd
- 1975: Jack Nicklaus
- 1974: Gary Player
- 1973: Tommy Aaron
- 1972: Jack Nicklaus
- 1971: Charles Coody
- 1970: Billy Casper
- 1969: George Archer
- 1968: Bob Goalby
- 1967: Gay Brewer
- 1966: Jack Nicklaus
- 1965: Jack Nicklaus
- 1964: Arnold Palmer
- 1963: Jack Nicklaus
- 1962: Arnold Palmer
- 1961: Gary Player
- 1960: Arnold Palmer
- 1959: Art Wall Jr.
- 1958: Arnold Palmer
- 1957: Doug Ford
- 1956: Jack Burke Jr.
- 1955: Cary Middlecoff
- 1954: Sam Snead
- 1953: Ben Hogan
- 1952: Sam Snead
- 1951: Ben Hogan
- 1950: Jimmy Demaret
- 1949: Sam Snead
- 1948: Claude Harmon
- 1947: Jimmy Demaret
- 1946: Herman Keiser
- 1942: Byron Nelson
- 1941: Craig Wood
- 1940: Jimmy Demaret
- 1939: Ralph Guldahl
- 1938: Henry Picard
- 1937: Byron Nelson
- 1936: Horton Smith
- 1935: Gene Sarazen
- 1934: Horton Smith
The 2024 Masters is scheduled to take place next week from April 11 to 14.