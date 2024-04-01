Can Masters winners play at Augusta National anytime? Current status and more

Winning the prestigious Masters is undoubtedly the dream of every golfer. This Major tournament stands as one of the greatest events in golf. That said, it's evident that the winners of the tournament earn certain privileges, including the ability to play at the renowned Augusta National Golf Course anytime.

The Masters winner is granted the privilege to tee off at Augusta National whenever they want, provided they adhere to the requirement of wearing the Green Jacket while on the premises.

Augusta National Golf Course, located in Augusta, Georgia, is renowned in the world of golf. Designed by Bobby Jones and Alister Mackenzie, the course is around 7,510 yards and boasts a slope rating of 137.

It's a dream for players to tee off at the venue; the winners of the Masters enjoy the advantage throughout their lives. However, this is not the only perk of being a tournament winner. They also have a lifetime exemption to compete in the Masters.

Moreover, the winners are awarded with the champion's Green Jacket and also huge prize money. Additionally, a Masters winner earns a five-year exemption in all the other three Majors, including the PGA Championship, US Open and The Open Championship. They also get five five-year exemptions to compete on the PGA Tour.

A quick look at the winners of The Masters over the years

The historic Masters tournament was started in 1934, with Horton Smith winning the first edition. Jack Nicklaus has won the tournament the most number of times, followed by Tiger Woods. Last year, Jon Rahm emerged victorious at the event by defeating Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka.

Here is a list of all the winners of the Masters:

2023: Jon Rahm

2022: Scottie Scheffler

2021: Hideki Matsuyama

2020: Dustin Johnson

2019: Tiger Woods

2018: Patrick Reed

2017: Sergio García

2016: Danny Willett

2015: Jordan Spieth

2014: Bubba Watson

2013: Adam Scott

2012: Bubba Watson

2011: Charl Schwartzel

2010: Phil Mickelson

2009: Ángel Cabrera

2008: Trevor Immelman

2007: Zach Johnson

2006: Phil Mickelson

2005: Tiger Woods

2004: Phil Mickelson

2003: Mike Weir

2002: Tiger Woods

2001: Tiger Woods

2000: Vijay Singh

1999: José María Olazábal

1998: Mark O'Meara

1997: Tiger Woods

1996: Nick Faldo

1995: Ben Crenshaw

1994: José María Olazábal

1993: Bernhard Langer

1992: Fred Couples

1991: Ian Woosnam

1990: Nick Faldo

1989: Nick Faldo

1988: Sandy Lyle

1987: Larry Mize

1986: Jack Nicklaus

1985: Bernhard Langer

1984: Ben Crenshaw

1983: Seve Ballesteros

1982: Craig Stadler

1981: Tom Watson

1980: Seve Ballesteros

1979: Fuzzy Zoeller

1978: Gary Player

1977: Tom Watson

1976: Raymond Floyd

1975: Jack Nicklaus

1974: Gary Player

1973: Tommy Aaron

1972: Jack Nicklaus

1971: Charles Coody

1970: Billy Casper

1969: George Archer

1968: Bob Goalby

1967: Gay Brewer

1966: Jack Nicklaus

1965: Jack Nicklaus

1964: Arnold Palmer

1963: Jack Nicklaus

1962: Arnold Palmer

1961: Gary Player

1960: Arnold Palmer

1959: Art Wall Jr.

1958: Arnold Palmer

1957: Doug Ford

1956: Jack Burke Jr.

1955: Cary Middlecoff

1954: Sam Snead

1953: Ben Hogan

1952: Sam Snead

1951: Ben Hogan

1950: Jimmy Demaret

1949: Sam Snead

1948: Claude Harmon

1947: Jimmy Demaret

1946: Herman Keiser

1942: Byron Nelson

1941: Craig Wood

1940: Jimmy Demaret

1939: Ralph Guldahl

1938: Henry Picard

1937: Byron Nelson

1936: Horton Smith

1935: Gene Sarazen

1934: Horton Smith

The 2024 Masters is scheduled to take place next week from April 11 to 14.