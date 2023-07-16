Can NFL star Aaron Rodgers outclass NBA king Steph Curry to win Celebrity Tournament 2023? Odds for both golfers explored

The 2023 American Century Championship heads into the final round as Steph Curry leads the field. The NBA King finished atop the leaderboard for the second day straight on Saturday at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada.

Curry started off strong in the first round, scoring 23. He followed that up with an even better score of 27 to hold on to the lead for two days. Now, the finals of the American Century Championship bring about excitement for fans all over the world. Needless to say, Curry is a favorite to win 12-1.

While Curry is currently at 50 points, Aaron Rodgers sits in T12 with 32 points. He will have to give an exceptional performance to catch up to Curry during the final round. While Curry has odds of +1200, Aaron Rodgers has odds of +4500. Curry is definitely in a stronger position to win going into the final day of play.

#ICYMI:



#NBATwitter #DubNation #Warriors G Steph Curry sinks the hole in one at the ACC Golf Tournament in Tahoe yesterday afternoon.

The American Century Championship is a 54-hole modified Stableford format. In this type of format, players earn points according to how well they perform on a particular hole. Steph Curry received eight points for the hole-in-one he had during the second round. Following is the list of point allocation:

10 points: Double eagle

8 points: Hole-in-one

6 points: Eagle

3 points: Birdie

1 point: Par

0 points: Bogey

-2 points: Double bogey or worse

At the end of the 54 holes, the player with the most points wins.

Steph Curry leads the American Century Championship ranking after round 2

Here are the rankings of the top 20 players going into the last day of the American Century Championship. Curry leads the field of celebrity golfers.

1. Steph Curry: 50 points

T-2. Joe Pavelski: 47

T-2. Mardy Fish: 47

T-4: Jack Wagner: 38

T-4. Mark Mulder: 38

6. Marshall Faulk: 37

7. Jake Owen: 35

T-8. Derek Lowe: 34

T-8. Annika Sörenstam: 34

T-10. Dell Curry: 33

T-10. John Smoltz: 33

T-12. Aaron Rodgers: 32

T-12. Tony Romo: 32

T-12. Brian Urlacher: 32

T-12. Kevin Millar: 32

16. John Elway: 31

17. Alex Killorn: 30

T-18. Robbie Gould: 28

T-18. Derek Carr: 28

28 T-18. Doug Pederson: 28