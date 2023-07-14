How much will the American Century Championship winner get? Lake Tahoe Golf Tournament prize money explored

The American Century Championship is a celebrity golf tournament held in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, every year. The tournament has a $600,000 prize pool, with the winner receiving $125,000. The Championship will be contested this year on July 14-16.

The American Century Championship is a well-attended event that draws some of the most famous figures in sports, entertainment, and business. The previous champions are Tony Romo, Vinny Del Negro and Mardy Fish.

The tournament is particularly well-known for its laid-back environment and its distinctive Stableford scoring structure.

Prize Money for the American Century Championship 2023

Total Purse – $600,000

First Prize – $125,000

Second Prize – $60,000

Third Prize – $35,000

Fourth Prize – $25,000

Fifth Prize – $20,000

American Century Championship 2022 winner's share

Tony Romo, a former NFL quarterback, emerged as the victor in last year's highly anticipated tournament at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. His exceptional performance showcased his golfing prowess over the three-day event.

The star-studded competition offered a substantial prize of $600,000, intensifying the stakes for all participants. Romo's strategic play, precision, and composure captivated both spectators and fellow competitors.

Throughout the event, Romo's constant and remarkable performance moved him to the top of the standings. Romo carded rounds of 18, 19, and 25, for a total score of 62, demonstrating outstanding control over his game.

Here is the prize breakdown for the American Century Championship 2022

The prize package for the American Century Championship 2022 included some prominent charitable actions. While tournament winner Tony Romo generously gave his prize money to South Lake Tahoe organizations, Joe Pavelski, who tied for second place, also elected to donate his reward. There were multiple players who tend to donate the prize of the tournament

Mark Mulder, who finished second with Pavelski, won a $47,500 reward for his outstanding performance. Annika Sorenstam and Adam Thielen both received $22,500 for finishing fourth.

Tony Romo - $0 Mark Mulder - $47,500 Joe Pavelski - $0 Annika Sorenstam - $22,500 Adam Thielen - $22,500 Mardy Fish - $18,500 Mike Modano - $16,500 Derek Lowe - $13,000 Aaron Rodgers - $12,000 Marshall Faulk - $11,000 TJ Oshie - $10,000 Jake Owen - $9,500

