How many years has Joe Pavelski played in the NHL?

Joe Pavelski, 38, is a US-born hockey player who plays for the Dallas Stars in the NHL. He was the 205th overall pick of the San Jose Sharks in the 2003 NHL Draft.

Pavelski made his league debut during the 2006-07 season and scored a goal in his debut against the Los Angeles Kings on November 26. The 38-year-old is currently in his 17th year in the NHL. To date, he has played for the San Jose Sharks and the Dallas Stars.

He spent 13 seasons with the San Jose Sharks before joining the Dallas Stars for the 2019-20 season. He achieved career-high numbers during the 2021-22 season, accumulating 81 points through 82 games.

On Tuesday, May 2, 2023, Joe Pavelski accomplished a remarkable feat to his name. In Game 1 of their Round 2 playoff series against the Seattle Kraken, Pavelski scored four goals and became the oldest player to do so in the history of the NHL playoffs. Unfortunately, the Dallas Stars lost the game 5-4 in overtime.

Joe Pavelski's NHL journey and contract details

The 38-year-old began his professional hockey career with the SPASH (Stevens Point Area Senior High) Panthers, who won the Wisconsin State Hockey Championship in 2002.

During his tenure with the USHL's Waterloo Black Hawks, the Dallas Stars’ alternate captain was honored with the Dave Tyler Junior Player of the Year Award and the 2004 Clark Cup.

Seattle Kraken v Dallas Stars - Game One

He made his NHL debut in 2006-07 and played 46 games that season. Playing in his 17th season now, the veteran forward has accumulated 1,001 points through 449 goals and 552 assists in 1,250 games for two franchises.

Pavelski added to his playoff legacy by tallying his 68th playoff goal on May 2, 2023. He holds the record for most playoff goals among players born in the United States. He also won a silver medal for the US at the 2010 Winter Olympics Games.

Joe Pavelski is currently signed to a one-year, $6,000,000 contract with the Dallas Stars, which he signed on March 11, 2022. His contract has a $5,500,000 cap hit. He'll earn $5,500,000 in salary with a $5,500,000 cap hit for the 2022-23 season.

His contract expires at the end of the season, making him an unrestricted free agent. Pavelski has signed seven contracts totaling more than $83 million in his 17 years in the NHL so far, according to CapFriendly.

Poll : 0 votes