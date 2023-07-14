“It's become a kind of family tradition” - Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry on competing at the celebrity-stacked American Century Championship

Steph Curry is an ardent golfer. Whenever he finds time from his busy schedule, the NBA star enjoys playing a few shots on the greens.

He last played at the 2023 Celebrity golf tournament, The Match, alongside his Golden State Warriors teammate Klay Thompson. However, the NBA stars were defeated by NFL superstars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Nonetheless, Curry is back to competing in one of the most entertaining golf competitions, the American Century Championship, which will take place on Friday, July 14, at the Eaglewood Tahoe Golf Course in Nevada. The celebrity golf event features 80 stars from the field of sports, entertainment, and business.

Ahead of the start of the tournament, Steph Curry spoke about the event in a press conference.

"I am always excited to be here. I love the event so much. It's become- a kind of family tradition with me, my dad, and my brother in the field," he said.

American Century Championship @ACChampionship Steph Curry the 4x NBA Champ & 2x NBA MVP from the Golden State Warriors. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… Steph Curry the 4x NBA Champ & 2x NBA MVP from the Golden State Warriors. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…

It is pertinent to note that Steph Curry will be joined by Charles Barkley on the field this week. Interestingly, they both are golfers and share a unique relationship.

Curry responded to a question about Barkley finishing in the top 70 during a press conference prior to the celebrity tournament.

“No chance… I’m just spiteful because they beat me, him, and Phil in The Match a long time ago. I haven’t been able to get my revenge, so I’m a hater. I don’t think he’s going to get it,” he replied.

The American Century Championship is an annual celebrity golf tournament, established in 1999. It usually takes place during the second week of July at the shore of Lake Tahoe on the Eaglewood Tahoe Golf Course.

2023 American Century Championship field

Three of the participants from this year's The Match (Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Steph Curry) will be competing at the American Century Championship, Klay Thompson will only be absent.

WWE superstar The Miz will also be competing in the tournament alongside NFL Kicker Robbie Gould, and singer/actor Jack Wagner.

Steph Curry's brother and Mavericks guard Seth Curry will be playing at the tournament alongside their father Dell Curry.

Here is the full field of the 2023 American Century Championship:

Davante Adams

Josh Allen

Marcus Allen

Ray Allen

Canelo Alvarez

Ronde Barber

Nate Bargatze

Charles Barkley

Brian Baumgartner

Jerome Bettis

Jay Bilas

Tim Brown

Joe Buck

Reggie Bush

David Carr

Derek Carr

Vince Carter

Don Cheadle

Roger Clemens

Chase Crawford

Dell Curry

Stephen Curry

Seth Curry

Vinny Del Negro

Jay Demarcus

Dylan Dreyer

John Elway

Marshall Faulk

Mardy Fish

Larry Fitzgerald

Ryan Fitzpatrick

Dexter Fowler

Dwight Freeney

Mike Golic

Robbie Gould

A.J. Hawk

Andre Iguodala

Colin Jost

Travis Kelce

Alex Killorn

Zach LaVine

Hally Ledbetter

Jon Lester

Derek Lowe

Kyle Lowry

Patrick Mahomes

Joe Mauer

Baker Mayfield

Pat McAfee

Jim McMahon

Kevin Millar

The Miz

Mike Modano

Mark Mulder

John O'Hurley

T.J. Oshie

Jake Owen

Joe Pavelski

Doug Pederson

Michael Pena

Patrick Peterson

Dan Quayle

Alfonso Ribeiro

Jerry Rice

Rob Riggle

Aaron Rodgers

Ray Romano

Tony Romo

Kyle Rudolph

CC Sabathia

Jason Scheff

Harrison Smith

Alex Smith

Emmitt Smith

John Smoltz

Annika Sorenstam

Kathryn Tappen

Miles Teller

Larry the Cable Guy

Joe Theismann

Adam Thielen

Brian Urlacher

Shane Victorino

Mike Vrabel

Jack Wagner

Tim Wakefield

DeMarcus Ware

David Wells

Jayson Werth

Andrew Whitworth

Charles Woodson

Steve Young

