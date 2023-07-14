“It's become a kind of family tradition” - Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry on competing at the celebrity-stacked American Century Championship

Steph Curry is an ardent golfer. Whenever he finds time from his busy schedule, the NBA star enjoys playing a few shots on the greens.
He last played at the 2023 Celebrity golf tournament, The Match, alongside his Golden State Warriors teammate Klay Thompson. However, the NBA stars were defeated by NFL superstars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.
Nonetheless, Curry is back to competing in one of the most entertaining golf competitions, the American Century Championship, which will take place on Friday, July 14, at the Eaglewood Tahoe Golf Course in Nevada. The celebrity golf event features 80 stars from the field of sports, entertainment, and business.
Ahead of the start of the tournament, Steph Curry spoke about the event in a press conference.
"I am always excited to be here. I love the event so much. It's become- a kind of family tradition with me, my dad, and my brother in the field," he said.
It is pertinent to note that Steph Curry will be joined by Charles Barkley on the field this week. Interestingly, they both are golfers and share a unique relationship.
Curry responded to a question about Barkley finishing in the top 70 during a press conference prior to the celebrity tournament.
“No chance… I’m just spiteful because they beat me, him, and Phil in The Match a long time ago. I haven’t been able to get my revenge, so I’m a hater. I don’t think he’s going to get it,” he replied.
The American Century Championship is an annual celebrity golf tournament, established in 1999. It usually takes place during the second week of July at the shore of Lake Tahoe on the Eaglewood Tahoe Golf Course.
2023 American Century Championship field
Three of the participants from this year's The Match (Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Steph Curry) will be competing at the American Century Championship, Klay Thompson will only be absent.
WWE superstar The Miz will also be competing in the tournament alongside NFL Kicker Robbie Gould, and singer/actor Jack Wagner.
Steph Curry's brother and Mavericks guard Seth Curry will be playing at the tournament alongside their father Dell Curry.
Here is the full field of the 2023 American Century Championship:
