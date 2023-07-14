List of all NBA players participating in Lake Tahoe American Century Championship golf tournament 2023 ft. Stephen Curry and more

The American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament will kick off in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, on Friday, July 14th. The event began in 1990 as a way for NBC to fill airtime after losing the broadcast rights to the MLB.

Despite not having a sponsor initially, NBA superstar Michael Jordan, NFL superstar John Elway and NHL superstar Mario Lemieux performed in the inaugural tournament, bringing plenty of eyes and attention to the tournament.

As usual, this year's rendition will feature a long list of celebrities. Ten NBA players, from both past and present, will participate in the event.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The group includes Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers Ray Allen and Charles Barkley, future Hall of Famer Vince Carter, Dell Curry and Vinny Del Negro. Golden State Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Andre Iguodala, Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine and Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry and Dallas Mavericks guard Seth Curry are the active players that will compete. No NBA player has ever won the tournament.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and currently NFL analyst Tony Romo will look to repeat as champion after winning the tournament for the third time last season. Romo beat out former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder, who has also won the tournament three times, and Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski in a playoff.

How does scoring work in the Lake Tahoe American Century Championship?

Standard stroke play was in use for the first fourteen years of the Lake Tahoe American Century Championship. That changed in 2004, however, when a modified Stableford format was adapted.

Players are awarded points for each of the 54 holes based off of their performance on the hole. Unlike stroke play, the player with the highest score at the end of the three days is declared the winner.

Players are awarded ten points for a double eagle, eight points for a hole-in one, six points for a eagle, three points for a birdie, one point for par, zero points for bogey and negative two points for double bogey or worse.

What is the payout for winning the Lake Tahoe American Century Championship?

The Lake Tahoe American Century Championship has a $600,000 purse. The winner of the tournament will receive $125,000. The event will also raise money for charity while the competitor who places second will earn $60,000. While there will only be ten NBA players, both past and present, participating, the entire field features 93 players.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes