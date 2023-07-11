When is American Century Championship 2023? All you need to know about celeb golf event starring Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers 

One of the most entertaining competitions on the golf schedule is the American Century Championship, filled every year with performers, actors, and individuals from different sports. The South Tahoe event often has a friendly atmosphere. The club, which opened in 1968, has been the American Century Championship's host venue since 1990.

The celebrity golf tournament established a niche and grew over time to become the top event in the sport after being developed as substitute programming for NBC during the MLB strike in 1990. Some of the biggest celebrities and athletes in the world have visited to enjoy its proximity to Lake Tahoe.

In its 54-hole competition, the American Century Championship deploys modified Stableford rules. Following are the points awarded: Par is worth one point, a double eagle is worth ten, birdies are worth three, holes-in-one are worth eight, bogey is worth zero, and a double bogey is worth minus two.

A little distance from Lake Tahoe, in Stateline is where the American Century Championship is held. The picturesque 7,555-yard course has a par of 72.

The American Century Celebrity Golf Championship will take place from Friday, July 14 until Sunday, July 16, 2023, and spectators may watch it from the shores of stunning Lake Tahoe.

Fans are urged to act quickly because there are only a certain number of tickets left to guarantee their place in the spotlight. There won't be any tickets available at the door; all ticket purchases must be made online.

Which celebrities are expected to grace the American Century Championship in 2023?

This summer's celebrity golf event will feature a number of new names in addition to many of the regular crowd favorites.

Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders, one of the new faces, will compete in the American Century Championship on Wednesday of next week at Edgewood.

Former NFL defensive lineman and television host Mike Golic, American comedian Nate Bargatze, Canadian professional ice hockey player Alex Killorn for the Anaheim Ducks, NFL quarterback Baker Mayfield for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, All-Star forward Zach LaVine of the NBA's Chicago Bulls, New York Jets' Robert Saleh, and former NFL defensive end JJ Watt, who played in the league for 12 seasons, are other first-timers.

Sporting greats like Robbie Gould, Charles Barkley, Steph Curry, Derek Carr, Tony Romo, Travis Kelce, Aaron Rodgers, Jerry Rice, Steve Young, Charles Woodson, and Patrick Mahomes are perennial favorites. Colin Jost, Miles Teller, Ray Romano, Larry the Cable Guy, and Jack Wagner are among the actors and comedians.

