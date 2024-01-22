Can Nick Dunlap play in LIV Golf? Amateur golfer's eligibility explored

Nick Dunlap recently made history at the American Express event on January 21, becoming the first amateur to secure a tour victory since Phil Mickelson. This remarkable achievement has unlocked numerous opportunities for the young golfer in both the PGA Tour and the LIV league.

Although nothing is confirmed yet, the 20-year-old golfer reportedly stands a strong chance of receiving a wildcard entry for the 2024 LIV season. However, according to recent updates, Dunlap said he is unaware of any communication from the LIV league.

The amateur golfer also disclosed his intentions of whether he would compete in the LIV league or not. Nick Dunlap said (via Golf Week):

“As of right now I have no idea, I really don’t.”

He further expressed what it means to win a PGA Tour for him and said:

“But as far as me, I’ve always grown up dreaming of playing on the PGA Tour, and making a putt just like a little bit ago, to win a PGA Tour event. That was always my dream, to do that."

Nonetheless, Jon Rahm's heartfelt congratulations to Nick Dunlap further hint at the interest from LIV golfers in welcoming him to the tour.

Jon Rahm congratulated Nick Dunalp on his latest win

For his historic achievement, Nick Dunlap was showered with admiration not only from his fans but also from professional golfers. He received numerous congratulatory messages from the golf community following his victory.

Jon Rahm, the winner of the 2023 American Express, was also impressed with Dunlap's outstanding performance and extended his congratulations on the win. He took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to share this message:

"What an amazing accomplishment by @NickDunlap62 , stellar play and way to pull through under pressure to join a very selective group of players to win PGA tour events as an amateur! Great future ahead of this great talent! Congratulations."

Jon Rahm has signed on with the LIV league for the 2024 season and is the captain of the newly formed team Legion XIII. He is currently assembling his squad in preparation for their inaugural LIV event in February.

Rahm recently added an amateur, Caleb Surratt, to his roster. Considering Dunlap's remarkable achievement, the Spanish professional golfer might contemplate adding him as well to the roster if he joins the LIV league.

It's worth noting that Dunlap’s remarkable victory might potentially lead him to an attractive offer from the Saudi-backed league. However, it remains to be seen if Nick Dunlap will join the LIV league or stick to the PGA Tour.