"I'm so happy to be standing here" - Nick Dunlap gets emotional after winning The American Express 2024 

Amateur golfer Nick Dunlap got emotional after winning his maiden PGA Tour title at The American Express 2024. He finished with a final round score of 70 to win the PGA Tour event trophy and make history as the youngest amateur winner on the Tour since 1910.

In addition, Dunlap made history by being the first amateur golfer to win a PGA Tour tournament since Phil Mickelson in 1991. The victory at The American Express evidently means a lot for the budding star.

In an interview with a PGA Tour reporter, Dunlap discussed his performance after sinking the winning putt on the eighteenth hole. He claimed that although he had competed in similar circumstances on numerous occasions, things finally worked out for him last week.

Dunlap said with teary eyes (via PGA Tour on X):

"I went over a scenario today probably a million times. And it's never going to go, how you plan and it didn't. And I'm so happy to be standing here. I felt the script today was already written. I was gonna go give it everything I had, and whether I shoot 75 or 65 or 70 I was gonna give everything I had."

When questioned about his feelings following the event victory, Dunlap said:

"Nothing like I've ever felt. And it's so cool ... To experience this as an amateur ... And if you'd have told me Wednesday night I'd have a putt to win this tournament I wouldn't believe you."

Nick Dunlap played in professional tournaments three times before joining The American Express field. However, he struggled to even make the cut in those events.

Despite his memorable victory, Dunlap did not receive a single dollar after winning the PGA Tour event; instead, second-place finisher Christiaan Bezuidenhout was awarded the winner's share of $1.5 million from the $8.4 million purse.

Nonetheless, the triumph enables the 20-year-old to secure his spots in the Majors, including the Masters and PGA Championship, and to compete on the PGA Tour until the 2026 season. In addition, he is eligible to participate in unplayed "signature" events.

The American Express 2024 winner Nick Dunlap's career so far

Nick Dunlap has had a prosperous career as an amateur so far. The University of Alabama student is the second golfer in history to win both the US Junior Amateur and the US Amateur. Before him, only Tiger Woods clinched trophies in both tournaments.

Dunlap finished second in the 2020 Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship after winning the Alabama State Junior Championship in 2018. He was voted the AJGA Boys Golfer of the Year in 2021 and ranked as the top junior golfer by Golfweek in 2022 for his outstanding performances on the amateur circuit.