Nick Dunlap on the verge of equaling Tiger Woods' rare feat

Amateur golfer Nick Dunlap is on the verge of achieving a rare feat in the golf world that only 15-time Major champion Tiger Woods can boast of.

Dunlap will become the second male amateur golfer to win both the US Junior and US Amateur Championships if he wins this week's US Amateur Championship on Sunday, August 20.

Tiger Woods is the only male golfer in history to have won both championships. Between 1991 and 1993, he clinched three US Junior titles, followed by three US Amateur titles from 1994 to 1996.

Nick Dunlap won the US Junior in 2021 and will compete in the 2023 US Amateur final on August 20. He will face Neal Shipley in the final.

Speaking about the possibility of matching Tiger Woods's record, Dunlap said as quoted by Y! Sports:

“It’s pretty good. It would be pretty cool company. It’s something that’s been a goal of mine for a long, long time. It’s the same thing, 36 holes; it’s a marathon tomorrow. It’s a lot of golf.”

It's worth noting that eight female golfers have won the USGA double, the most recent being Rose Zhang, who turned pro earlier this year. However, in men, it's only Tiger Woods who clinched two USGA trophies.

Who is Nick Dunlap?

Nick Dunlap is an amateur golfer hailing from Northport, Alabama. He is currently one of the most successful amateur golfers in the world.

The 19-year-old golfer has earned himself a spot in the US Open twice. However, he missed the cut.

Dunlap played at the men's golf Major and played two rounds of 78-74 at The Country Club in 2022, but missed the cut. He had also played at the 2023 US Open and finished with a score of eight over after playing two rounds of 77-71.

He sits ninth in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. He has been in excellent form since March and won his first collegiate trophy at the Linger Longer Invitational. His exceptional performance earned him an opportunity to represent the US at the Walker Cup, which will take place next month at St. Andrews.

The Alabama native is excited for the final of the US Amateur. Speaking about his game, Nick Dunlap said via USGA:

"There’s hundreds of people out here, it’s the semifinals of the U.S. Amateur, it’s a lot of pressure. I thought if I could just get the [honor], make him do something, make him try to make some birdies, hopefully maybe I’ll roll in a putt, which fortunately I did on 12. Just hung in there the rest of the day."

Dunlap played the third round of the tournament against Bowen Mauss and registered a 5&3 victory over him. In the next round, he played against Jackson Koivun and then with Parker Bell, before finally landing in the final to compete against Neal Shipley.

It is important to note that Nick Dunlap has already won the North & South Amateur and Northeast Amatuer earlier this year. He finished runner-up at the Sunnehanna Amateur and tied for second place at the Dogwood Invitational before finishing third at the Pacific Coast Amateur.