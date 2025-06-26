Can Rickie Fowler end his winless drought at Rocket Classic again?

Rickie Fowler’s last win on the PGA Tour came at Rocket Classic 2023. The then 34-year-old golfer beat compatriot Collin Morikawa and Canadian Adam Hadwin in a three-way playoff to clinch the title. He hasn’t won on the circuit since. Now, the ace golfer is returning to the contest this weekend as a top pick.
Interestingly, Fowler's last win in the competition was also a drought-ender. He registered the win in Detroit to end a four year long winless run after teh 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open. Now, he stands a chance to replicate this.
The World No.105 golfer, who was ranked 23rd in the world in 2023, enters the Rocket Classic weekend as a strong pick. The six-time PGA Tour winner comes into the Detroit Golf Club competition with 40-1 odds, according to SportsLine. He sits just inside the top-10 list, sharing the odds with the likes of Luke Clanton and Wyndham Clark.
Notably, he has the likes of Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, Patrick Cantlay and Ben Griffin, among others to beat from the 156-player field if he aims to end his winless drought this weekend.
Fowler comes into the Rocket Classic weekend on the back of a steady PGA Tour season. The ace golfer has so far made five top-25 finishes, including one top-10 finish at The Memorial Tournament. His T7 in the competition remains the highlight of his season so far. He now enters the Detroit event on the back of a T36 finish at Travelers Championship.
The California native’s only missed cut of the season came at the PGA Championship. As for other major outings, Fowler failed to qualify for both the Masters and the US Open this year. However, he is set to tee it up at The Open Championship in July. The ace golfer has so far bagged over $1,600,000 in total earnings this year, with his highest payday being $603,200 at the Memorial.
Listed below is Rickie Fowler’s 2025 PGA Tour season so far with earnings:
- The American Express – T21 – $83,270
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T53 – $43,000
- WM Phoenix Open – Withdrawn
- The Genesis Invitational – T39 – $82,000
- Cognizant Classic – T18 – $117,607
- THE PLAYERS Championship – 71 – $50,750
- Texas Children’s Houston Open – T52 – $22,301
- Valero Texas Open – T30 – $62,225
- RBC Heritage – 68 – $39,000
- Truist Championship – T15 – $350,000
- PGA Championship – Missed Cut
- Charles Schwab Challenge – T16 – $140,125
- The Memorial Tournament – T7 – $603,200
- Travelers Championship – T36 – $90,500
Rocket Classic 2025 Day 1 odds
Collin Morikawa leads the Rocket Classic odds list with 12-1 odds, according to SportsLine. Last week’s Travelers Championship winner and US Ryder Cup team skipper Keegan Bradley follows him closely with 16-1 odds. The top two are followed by Patrick Cantlay, with 18-1 odds while Ben Griffin and Cameron Young completes the top-five with 22-1 and 28-1 odds respectively.
Hideki Matsuyama (30-1), Harry Hall, Si Woo Kim, Keith Mitchell, Max Greyserman (35-1), Luke Clanton (40-1) and Wyndham Clark join Fowler as the remaining notable names on the PGA Tour event’s odds list. The Rocket Classic reigning champion Cam Davis is only a longshot favorite with 80-1 odds.
Listed below is the top odds list for the Rocket Classic in Detriot (As per SportsLine):
- Collin Morikawa +1200
- Keegan Bradley +1600
- Patrick Cantlay +1800
- Ben Griffin +2200
- Cameron Young +2800
- Hideki Matsuyama +3000
- Harry Hall +3000
- Si Woo Kim +3500
- Keith Mitchell +3500
- Max Greyserman +3500
- Luke Clanton +4000
- Wyndham Clark +4000
- Rickie Fowler +4000
- Akshay Bhatia +4500
- Davis Thompson +4500
- Rasmus Hojgaard +4500
- Min Woo Lee +4500
- Matt Fitzpatrick +5000
- Chris Gotterup +5000
- Alex Smalley +5000
- Thorbjorn Olesen +5500
- Taylor Moore +5500
- Ryan Gerard +5500
- Alex Noren +5500
- Michael Kim +6000
- Matt Wallace +6000
- Kurt Kitayama +6500
- Stephan Jaeger +6500
- Byeong Hun An +6500
- Nicolai Hojgaard +7000
- Tom Kim +7500
- Emiliano Grillo +7500
- Michael Thorbjornsen +7500
- Max Homa +7500
- Jesper Svensson +8000
- Jake Knapp +8000
- Jacob Bridgeman +8000
- Vince Whaley +8000
- Victor Perez +8000
- Ryo Hisatsune +8000
- Rico Hoey +8000
- Chris Kirk +8000
- Cam Davis +8000
