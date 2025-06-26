Can Rickie Fowler end his winless drought at Rocket Classic again?

Rickie Fowler’s last win on the PGA Tour came at Rocket Classic 2023. The then 34-year-old golfer beat compatriot Collin Morikawa and Canadian Adam Hadwin in a three-way playoff to clinch the title. He hasn’t won on the circuit since. Now, the ace golfer is returning to the contest this weekend as a top pick.

Interestingly, Fowler's last win in the competition was also a drought-ender. He registered the win in Detroit to end a four year long winless run after teh 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open. Now, he stands a chance to replicate this.

The World No.105 golfer, who was ranked 23rd in the world in 2023, enters the Rocket Classic weekend as a strong pick. The six-time PGA Tour winner comes into the Detroit Golf Club competition with 40-1 odds, according to SportsLine. He sits just inside the top-10 list, sharing the odds with the likes of Luke Clanton and Wyndham Clark.

Notably, he has the likes of Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, Patrick Cantlay and Ben Griffin, among others to beat from the 156-player field if he aims to end his winless drought this weekend.

Fowler comes into the Rocket Classic weekend on the back of a steady PGA Tour season. The ace golfer has so far made five top-25 finishes, including one top-10 finish at The Memorial Tournament. His T7 in the competition remains the highlight of his season so far. He now enters the Detroit event on the back of a T36 finish at Travelers Championship.

The California native’s only missed cut of the season came at the PGA Championship. As for other major outings, Fowler failed to qualify for both the Masters and the US Open this year. However, he is set to tee it up at The Open Championship in July. The ace golfer has so far bagged over $1,600,000 in total earnings this year, with his highest payday being $603,200 at the Memorial.

Listed below is Rickie Fowler’s 2025 PGA Tour season so far with earnings:

The American Express – T21 – $83,270

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T53 – $43,000

WM Phoenix Open – Withdrawn

The Genesis Invitational – T39 – $82,000

Cognizant Classic – T18 – $117,607

THE PLAYERS Championship – 71 – $50,750

Texas Children’s Houston Open – T52 – $22,301

Valero Texas Open – T30 – $62,225

RBC Heritage – 68 – $39,000

Truist Championship – T15 – $350,000

PGA Championship – Missed Cut

Charles Schwab Challenge – T16 – $140,125

The Memorial Tournament – T7 – $603,200

Travelers Championship – T36 – $90,500

Rocket Classic 2025 Day 1 odds

Collin Morikawa leads the Rocket Classic odds list with 12-1 odds, according to SportsLine. Last week’s Travelers Championship winner and US Ryder Cup team skipper Keegan Bradley follows him closely with 16-1 odds. The top two are followed by Patrick Cantlay, with 18-1 odds while Ben Griffin and Cameron Young completes the top-five with 22-1 and 28-1 odds respectively.

Hideki Matsuyama (30-1), Harry Hall, Si Woo Kim, Keith Mitchell, Max Greyserman (35-1), Luke Clanton (40-1) and Wyndham Clark join Fowler as the remaining notable names on the PGA Tour event’s odds list. The Rocket Classic reigning champion Cam Davis is only a longshot favorite with 80-1 odds.

Listed below is the top odds list for the Rocket Classic in Detriot (As per SportsLine):

Collin Morikawa +1200

Keegan Bradley +1600

Patrick Cantlay +1800

Ben Griffin +2200

Cameron Young +2800

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Harry Hall +3000

Si Woo Kim +3500

Keith Mitchell +3500

Max Greyserman +3500

Luke Clanton +4000

Wyndham Clark +4000

Rickie Fowler +4000

Akshay Bhatia +4500

Davis Thompson +4500

Rasmus Hojgaard +4500

Min Woo Lee +4500

Matt Fitzpatrick +5000

Chris Gotterup +5000

Alex Smalley +5000

Thorbjorn Olesen +5500

Taylor Moore +5500

Ryan Gerard +5500

Alex Noren +5500

Michael Kim +6000

Matt Wallace +6000

Kurt Kitayama +6500

Stephan Jaeger +6500

Byeong Hun An +6500

Nicolai Hojgaard +7000

Tom Kim +7500

Emiliano Grillo +7500

Michael Thorbjornsen +7500

Max Homa +7500

Jesper Svensson +8000

Jake Knapp +8000

Jacob Bridgeman +8000

Vince Whaley +8000

Victor Perez +8000

Ryo Hisatsune +8000

Rico Hoey +8000

Chris Kirk +8000

Cam Davis +8000

More details on the Rocket Classic will be updated as the event progresses.

