Can Rory McIlroy defend his Truist Championship 2025 title? Masters champ’s odds explored 

The latest edition of the Truist Championship, previously known as the Wells Fargo Championship, is set to tee off on Thursday, May 8, at Philadelphia Cricket Club - Wissahickon Golf Course in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. The sixth PGA Tour signature event will have a stacked 72-player field, headlined by World No.2 golfer and the event’s reigning champion, Rory McIlroy. Unsurprisingly, he is the outright favorite to win.
McIlroy comes into the Philly Cricket Club competition with 4-1 odds, as per SportsLine. The five-time major champion, who completed his career grand slam with the Masters win at Augusta last month, is favored to defend the title and take home the winner’s paycheck from the Truist Championship’s $20 million prize purse. For the unversed, the ace golfer beat current World No.3 Xander Schauffele to clinch the title last year.
It is pertinent to note that McIlroy is currently on his best start to a PGA Tour season in over a decade. The Northern Irishman has so far won three events, including The Players Championship and the Masters. The 35-year-old, who missed the season-opener due to injury, also tasted triumph at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
He has finished inside the top 20 of all six individual events he’s played since the start of the new PGA Tour season.
Listed below is Rory McIlroy’s 2025 PGA Tour season so far with earnings:
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: 1st – $3,600,000
- The Genesis Invitational: T17 – $270,714
- Arnold Palmer Invitational: T15 – $349,000
- THE PLAYERS Championship: 1st (Playoff win) – $4,500,000
- Texas Children’s Houston Open: T5 – $337,844
- Masters Tournament: 1st (Playoff win) – $4,200,000
Interestingly, McIlroy also came out to laud the newly introduced Philadelphia Cricket Club course. The golfer dubbed it a ‘beautiful spot’ and lauded the club for the old course’s renovation. He called it a ‘cool track to play,’ exuding confidence.
2025 Truist Championship Day 1 odds
Defending champion McIlroy leads the Truist Championship odds list, while World No.4 Collin Morikawa follows him with 14-1 odds. Meanwhile, last year’s runner-up Xander Schauffele sits behind the top two with 16-1 odds, as per SportsLine. He shares the position with Ludvig Aberg.
Justin Thomas (18-1), Patrick Cantlay (20-1), Viktor Hovland (28-1), Tommy Fleetwood (28-1), and Jordan Spieth (28-1) are some other big names to watch this weekend.
Listed below is the top odds list for the Philly Cricket Club (As per SportsLine):
- Rory McIlroy +400
- Collin Morikawa +1400
- Xander Schauffele +1600
- Ludvig Aberg +1600
- Justin Thomas +1800
- Patrick Cantlay +2000
- Viktor Hovland +2800
- Tommy Fleetwood +2800
- Jordan Spieth +2800
- Russell Henley +3000
- Hideki Matsuyama +3000
- Corey Conners +3000
- Shane Lowry +3500
- Sepp Straka +4000
- Daniel Berger +4000
- Wyndham Clark +4500
- Sungjae Im +4500
- Robert MacIntyre +4500
- Maverick McNealy +4500
- Keegan Bradley +4500
- Sam Burns +5000
- Min Woo Lee +5000
- Jason Day +5000
- Taylor Pendrith +5500
- JJ Spaun +5500
- Denny McCarthy +5500
- Davis Thompson +5500
- Byeong Hun An +5500
More details on the PGA Tour’s Truist Championship will be updated as the event progresses.