Can Rory McIlroy defend his Truist Championship 2025 title? Masters champ’s odds explored 

The latest edition of the Truist Championship, previously known as the Wells Fargo Championship, is set to tee off on Thursday, May 8, at Philadelphia Cricket Club - Wissahickon Golf Course in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. The sixth PGA Tour signature event will have a stacked 72-player field, headlined by World No.2 golfer and the event’s reigning champion, Rory McIlroy. Unsurprisingly, he is the outright favorite to win.

McIlroy comes into the Philly Cricket Club competition with 4-1 odds, as per SportsLine. The five-time major champion, who completed his career grand slam with the Masters win at Augusta last month, is favored to defend the title and take home the winner’s paycheck from the Truist Championship’s $20 million prize purse. For the unversed, the ace golfer beat current World No.3 Xander Schauffele to clinch the title last year.

It is pertinent to note that McIlroy is currently on his best start to a PGA Tour season in over a decade. The Northern Irishman has so far won three events, including The Players Championship and the Masters. The 35-year-old, who missed the season-opener due to injury, also tasted triumph at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

He has finished inside the top 20 of all six individual events he’s played since the start of the new PGA Tour season.

Listed below is Rory McIlroy’s 2025 PGA Tour season so far with earnings:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: 1st – $3,600,000

The Genesis Invitational: T17 – $270,714

Arnold Palmer Invitational: T15 – $349,000

THE PLAYERS Championship: 1st (Playoff win) – $4,500,000

Texas Children’s Houston Open: T5 – $337,844

Masters Tournament: 1st (Playoff win) – $4,200,000

Interestingly, McIlroy also came out to laud the newly introduced Philadelphia Cricket Club course. The golfer dubbed it a ‘beautiful spot’ and lauded the club for the old course’s renovation. He called it a ‘cool track to play,’ exuding confidence.

2025 Truist Championship Day 1 odds

Defending champion McIlroy leads the Truist Championship odds list, while World No.4 Collin Morikawa follows him with 14-1 odds. Meanwhile, last year’s runner-up Xander Schauffele sits behind the top two with 16-1 odds, as per SportsLine. He shares the position with Ludvig Aberg.

Justin Thomas (18-1), Patrick Cantlay (20-1), Viktor Hovland (28-1), Tommy Fleetwood (28-1), and Jordan Spieth (28-1) are some other big names to watch this weekend.

Expand Tweet

Listed below is the top odds list for the Philly Cricket Club (As per SportsLine):

Rory McIlroy +400

Collin Morikawa +1400

Xander Schauffele +1600

Ludvig Aberg +1600

Justin Thomas +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Viktor Hovland +2800

Tommy Fleetwood +2800

Jordan Spieth +2800

Russell Henley +3000

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Corey Conners +3000

Shane Lowry +3500

Sepp Straka +4000

Daniel Berger +4000

Wyndham Clark +4500

Sungjae Im +4500

Robert MacIntyre +4500

Maverick McNealy +4500

Keegan Bradley +4500

Sam Burns +5000

Min Woo Lee +5000

Jason Day +5000

Taylor Pendrith +5500

JJ Spaun +5500

Denny McCarthy +5500

Davis Thompson +5500

Byeong Hun An +5500

More details on the PGA Tour’s Truist Championship will be updated as the event progresses.

