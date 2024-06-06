Can Rory McIlroy regain the World No. 2 position on OWGR if he wins the Memorial Tournament 2024?

Rory McIlroy has a decent chance to regain his World No. 2 ranking on the OWGR if he wins the Memorial Tournament this week. The Northern Irishman was ranked second in the world until Xander Schauffele won the PGA Championship last month. The winner of the Major earns 100 OWGR points, which secured Schauffele the second spot, while McIlroy slipped down to third place.

However, McIlroy has a chance to jump back to second place if he wins this week. Currently, Xander Schauffele is in second place with an average of 8.6358 points, while McIlroy is in third place with an average of 8.1622 points. The Northern Irish golfer needs only a few points to regain his position.

The ranking points for all events are based on player performance, with signature events offering more points. So far, the PGA Tour has concluded six signature events, and the winners have received an average of around 65 points, with the least being 60.

Trending

If Rory McIlroy wins the event, even earning 60 points would allow him to surpass Xander Schauffele and settle into second place on the OWGR. McIlroy's current total points are 383.62524; with an additional 60 points, his total would be around 443.

With the Memorial Tournament included, his total events will be 48, giving him an average of around 9.2 points, which would easily give him the second spot in the world ranking.

Here are the points received by the winners of Signature events in 2024:

The Sentry: Chris Kirk - 60.00488

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Wyndham Clark- 71.74329

Arnold Palmer Invitational- Scottie Scheffler 67.97301

Genesis Invitational: Hideki Matsuyama: 68.54457

RBC Heritage: Scottie Scheffler 63.90778

Wells Fargo Championship: Rory McIlroy 60.84044

What are Rory McIlroy's odds to win the Memorial Tournament 2024?

Rory McIlroy has a good chance to win the Memorial Tournament 2024 with odds of +800, as per CBS Sports. He is one of the favorites to win this week. Scottie Scheffler is the top bet for the tournament with odds of +360, while Xander Schauffele has odds of +900, as per the aforementioned outlet.

Rory McIlroy has been enjoying a decent season playing on the PGA Tour. He has won two tournaments in 2024 and also performed well in Majors. He won the Wells Fargo Championship, one of the eight Signature events of the PGA Tour.

McIlroy started off the season with a T66 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but he has put in a decent performance in the latter events. This season, he has recorded four top-10 finishes and has not missed the cut so far in any of the tournaments. He won the 2024 Zurich Classic while playing with Shane Lowry.

The 2024 Memorial Tournament will start with its first round on Thursday, June 6, and conclude on Sunday, June 9, at the Muirfield Village Golf Course.