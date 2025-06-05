Can Rory McIlroy resume his winning ways at RBC Canadian Open 2025?

The latest edition of the RBC Canadian Open will commence at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley's North Course in Caledon, Ontario on Thursday, June 5. The event, falling a week ahead of the US Open, will feature a stacked field headlined by World No.2 Rory McIlroy. Unsurprisingly, he is also the outright favorite to clinch the winner’s paycheck from the national open’s $9,800,000 purse.

McIlroy comes into the TPC Toronto competition with 45-1 odds, as per SportsLine. The five-time major champion, who ended his major drought and clinched the career Grand Slam at the Masters last month, is favored to get back to winning ways this weekend.

It is pertinent to note that McIlroy has won Canadian Open twice before in 2019 and 2022. However, he could only manage a T4 finish last year. He’ll be looking to better the result this time.

For the unversed, McIlroy comes into the Canadian Open weekend on the back of a forgettable T47 finish at the PGA Championship. He sat out a few weeks after the major, including the Signature Event Memorial Tournament. This came after the Northern Irishman had a stellar start to the year.

Having teed off the 2025 PGA Tour season with a AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am win, the TGL co-founder went on to win two more events, including The Players Championship and the Masters. He has so far finished inside the top-20 in seven out of the eight events he’s contested in this year. With the long-awaited Grand Slam in the records, McIlroy will be looking to bring back his winning form in Canada.

Listed below is Rory McIlroy’s 2025 PGA Tour season so far with earnings:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: 1st – $3,600,000

The Genesis Invitational: T17 – $270,714

Arnold Palmer Invitational: T15 – $349,000

THE PLAYERS Championship: 1st (Playoff win) – $4,500,000

Texas Children’s Houston Open: T5 – $337,844

Masters Tournament: 1st (Playoff win) – $4,200,000

Truist Championship: T7 – $602,500

PGA Championship: T47 – $49,190

RBC Canadian Open 2025 Day 1 odds

Notably, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, who’s been on a stellar winning run, is sitting the Canadian Open out as he prepares for the US Open in Oakmont. McIlroy currently leads the RBC Canadian Open odds table alone. The ace golfer is followed by Ludvig Aberg. The Swede comes in the with 140-1 odds, according to SportsLine.

Canada’s local hero Corey Conners follows with 200-1 odds. McIlroy’s long-term friend and playing partner Shane Lowry sits fourth on the odds list. The European Ryder Cup star holds 220-1 odds while Sam Burns trail him with 330-1 odds alongside Canadian Open’s defending champion Robert MacIntyre. PGA Tour debutant Luke Clanton is another name to watch this weekend.

Expand Tweet

Listed below is the top odds list for the Canadian Open in Toronto (As per SportsLine):

Rory McIlroy +450

Ludvig Aberg +1400

Corey Conners +2000

Shane Lowry +2200

Sam Burns +3300

Robert MacIntyre +3300

Luke Clanton +3500

Taylor Pendrith +3500

Sungjae Im +3500

Harry Hall +4000

Thorbjorn Olesen +4500

Keith Mitchell +4500

Wyndham Clark +4500

Mackenzie Hughes +4500

Nick Taylor +5500

Kurt Kitayama +5500

Alex Noren +5500

Chris Gotterup +6000

Max Homa +6500

Jake Knapp +7000

Justin Rose +7000

Davis Riley +7000

Thomas Detry +7000

Gary Woodland +7500

Michael Thorbjornsen +7500

Matt Wallace +7500

Rasmus Hojgaard +7500

Eric Cole +7500

Johnny Keefer +7500

Kevin Yu +7500

More details on the PGA Tour event will be updated as the competition progresses.

