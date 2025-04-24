Can Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry defend the Zurich Classic of New Orleans title this week?

The latest edition of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans is set to tee off on Thursday, April 24 at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, Louisiana. The PGA Tour sanctioned team event will see a field of 158-players compete in teams of two. The two-men sides will play for the winner’s paycheck from the $9,200,000 prize purse.

Reigning champions Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry returns to the competition to defend their title this weekend. The duo enters the competition with +360 odds, as per SportsLine. It is pertinent to note that World No.2 McIlroy is the highest rated player on the event field. He will play alongside 13th-ranked Lowry to fend off a stacked field, including 16 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

The Irish duo won the title last year after an exciting playoff outing, beating the pairing of Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer.

For the unversed, McIlroy comes into the competition on the back of his best start to a PGA Tour season in over a decade. The Northern Irishman, who missed the season-opener due to injury, has won three tournaments so far. He clinched trophies at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, THE PLAYERS Championship and the Masters, ending his decade-long wait for a fifth major and career Grand Slam.

Meanwhile, Lowry played three more tournaments than McIlroy but is yet to taste victory. The 38-year-old golfer finished runner-up to his teammate at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. This has been his best finish of the season so far. He finished twice in the top-10 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Valspar Championship. However, he only managed a T42 at the Masters.

The duo are currently outright favorites to win the Zurich Classic in Louisiana.

Listed below is Rory McIlroy’s and Shane Lowry’s 2025 PGA Tour season so far with earnings:

Rory McIlroy:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: 1st – $3,600,000

The Genesis Invitational: T17 – $270,714

Arnold Palmer Invitational: T15 – $349,000

THE PLAYERS Championship: 1st (Playoff win) – $4,500,000

Texas Children’s Houston Open: T5 – $337,844

Masters Tournament: 1st (Playoff win) – $4,200,000

Shane Lowry:

Farmers Insurance Open: Missed Cut – --

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: 2nd – $2,160,000

The Genesis Invitational: T39 – $82,000

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: T11 – $184,986

Arnold Palmer Invitational: 7th – $700,000

THE PLAYERS Championship: T20 – $240,250

Valspar Championship: T8 – $245,775

Masters Tournament: T42 – $75,600

RBC Heritage: T18 – $226,056

2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Day 1 odds

Defending champion McIlroy and Lowry leads the Zurich Classic odds list, while World No.4 Collin Morikawa and teammate Kurt Kitayama follows them. The duo holds 14-1 odds, according to SportsLine. Meanwhile, the pairing of J.T. Poston and Keith Mitchell sits behind them with 16-1 odds.

Thomas Detry and MacIntyre (18-1), Taylor Moore and Wyndham Clark (22-1), Aaron Rai and Sahith Theegala (22-1), Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin (22-1), are some other big name duos to watch this weekend at the Zurich Classic.

Listed below is the top odds list for the TPC Louisiana's Zurich Classic competition (As per SportsLine):

Shane Lowry / Rory McIlroy +360

Kurt Kitayama / Collin Morikawa +1400

J.T. Poston / Keith Mitchell +1600

Thomas Detry / Robert MacIntyre +1800

Taylor Moore / Wyndham Clark +2200

Aaron Rai / Sahith Theegala +2200

Andrew Novak / Ben Griffin +2200

Rasmus Højgaard / Nicolai Højgaard +2500

Max Greyserman / Nico Echavarria +3300

Brice Garnett / Sepp Straka +3500

Ryan Fox / Garrick Higgo +3500

Akshay Bhatia / Carson Young +3500

Nick Taylor / Adam Hadwin +3500

Jesper Svensson / Niklas Norgaard +3500

Laurie Canter / Jordan Smith +4000

Michael Thorbjornsen / Karl Vilips +4000

Thorbjørn Olesen / Matt Wallace +4000

Alejandro Tosti / Joe Highsmith +4000

Matt Fitzpatrick / Alex Fitzpatrick +4500

Jhonattan Vegas / Kevin Yu +4500

Rico Hoey / Sam Ryder +4500

Joseph Bramlett / Alex Smalley +4500

Max McGreevy / Sam Stevens +4500

Jacob Bridgeman / Chandler Phillips +5000

More details on the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic will be updated as the event progresses.

