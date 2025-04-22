Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025 Power Rankings: Defending Champions Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry top the list

The Zurich Classic will take place on April 24-27, coinciding with the Chevron Championship (the first LPGA Major of the year). The event will be held at TPC Louisiana, with a total purse value of $9,200,000. Wetlands, bunkers and Pete Dye's classic design make the course notoriously difficult, and due to these factors, the Zurich Classic is always a must-see event for fans.
Many well-known names will compete in this year's Zurich Classic, but on the other hand, some big names will also miss it. Players, including Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and others are expected to miss the event this year due to various reasons. Rory McIlroy, on the other hand, will make his return to the game at this event following his victory at the Masters.
The PGA Tour has released a power ranking for the Zurich Classic, as it does every year. Here's a look at the top 10 ranked pairs for this event:
- #1: Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry
- #2: Billy Horschel and Tom Hoge
- #3: Thomas Detry and Robert MacIntyre
- #4: J.T. Poston and Keith Mitchell
- #5: Nico Echavarria and Max Greyserman
- #6: Doug Ghim and Chan Kim
- #7: Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin
- #8: Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak
- #9: Ryan Fox and Garrick Higgo
- #10: Charley Hoffman and Nick Watney
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry will compete as the defending champions in the Zurich Classic this year. Interestingly, they are also at the top of the power rankings, suggesting that they may be able to keep their titles. Surprisingly, no team has ever won the Zurich Classic on consecutive occasions.
How many players are scheduled to compete in the Zurich Classic?
The Zurich Classic is a team event that will feature 80 teams. This means there will be 160 players competing, with 36 teams qualifying for the cut. Here is a list of all the participants in the event:
- Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry
- Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama
- Billy Horschel and Tom Hoge
- Robert MacIntyre and Thomas Detry
- Nicolai Højgaard and Rasmus Højgaard
- Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick
- Wyndham Clark and Taylor Moore
- Zach Johnson and Ryan Palmer
- Kevin Kisner and Greyson Sigg
- Brandt Snedeker and Chez Reavie
- Sepp Straka and Brice Garnett
- Akshay Bhatia and Carson Young
- Jason Dufner and Lee Hodges
- Adam Svensson and Cam Davis
- Nico Echavarria and Max Greyserman
- Quade Cummins and Chris Gotterup
- Nick Hardy and Davis Riley
- Joe Highsmith and Alejandro Tosti
- Si Woo Kim and Sangmoon Bae
- Patton Kizzire and Ben Kohles
- Frankie Capan III and Jake Knapp
- Henrik Norlander and Luke List
- Russell Knox and Peter Malnati
- Matt McCarty and Mason Andersen
- Matthieu Pavon and Victor Perez
- J.T. Poston and Keith Mitchell
- Aaron Rai and Sahith Theegala
- Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor
- Erik van Rooyen and Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Jhonattan Vegas and Kevin Yu
- Michael Thorbjornsen and Karl Vilips
- Camilo Villegas and Luke Donald
- Matt Wallace and Thorbjørn Olesen
- Troy Merritt and Robert Streb
- Chesson Hadley and Jonathan Byrd
- Yannik Paul and Jeremy Paul
- Eric Cole and Sam Saunders
- Ben Taylor and David Skinns
- Jordan Smith and Laurie Canter
- Adam Schenk and Tyler Duncan
- Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak
- Mark Hubbard and Ryan Brehm
- Beau Hossler and Andrew Putnam
- Justin Lower and Chad Ramey
- Doug Ghim and Chan Kim
- Patrick Fishburn and Zac Blair
- Sam Stevens and Max McGreevy
- Rico Hoey and Sam Ryder
- Ryo Hisatsune and Takumi Kanaya
- Chandler Phillips and Jacob Bridgeman
- David Lipsky and Dylan Wu
- Vince Whaley and Anders Albertson
- Mac Meissner and Noah Goodwin
- Ben Silverman and Sami Valimaki
- Nate Lashley and Hayden Springer
- Garrick Higgo and Ryan Fox
- Joseph Bramlett and Alex Smalley
- Joel Dahmen and Harry Higgs
- Bud Cauley and Kevin Tway
- Trey Mullinax and Robby Shelton
- Will Gordon and Matthew Riedel
- Ryan Gerard and Danny Walker
- Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo
- Kris Ventura and Antoine Rozner
- Jesper Svensson and Niklas Norgaard
- Steven Fisk and Tim Widing
- Kevin Roy and Trevor Cone
- Lanto Griffin and Cameron Champ
- Ricky Castillo and William Mouw
- Jackson Suber and Pierceson Coody
- Will Chandler and Matt NeSmith
- Paul Peterson and Thomas Rosenmueller
- Matteo Manassero and Cristobal Del Solar
- John Pak and Taylor Montgomery
- Kaito Onishi and Rikuya Hoshino
- Taylor Dickson and Trace Crowe
- Hayden Buckley and Braden Thornberry
- Martin Laird and Bill Haas
- Angel Ayora and Alejandro Del Rey