Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025 Power Rankings: Defending Champions Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry top the list

The Zurich Classic will take place on April 24-27, coinciding with the Chevron Championship (the first LPGA Major of the year). The event will be held at TPC Louisiana, with a total purse value of $9,200,000. Wetlands, bunkers and Pete Dye's classic design make the course notoriously difficult, and due to these factors, the Zurich Classic is always a must-see event for fans.

Ad

Many well-known names will compete in this year's Zurich Classic, but on the other hand, some big names will also miss it. Players, including Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and others are expected to miss the event this year due to various reasons. Rory McIlroy, on the other hand, will make his return to the game at this event following his victory at the Masters.

The PGA Tour has released a power ranking for the Zurich Classic, as it does every year. Here's a look at the top 10 ranked pairs for this event:

Ad

Trending

#1: Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry

#2: Billy Horschel and Tom Hoge

#3: Thomas Detry and Robert MacIntyre

#4: J.T. Poston and Keith Mitchell

#5: Nico Echavarria and Max Greyserman

#6: Doug Ghim and Chan Kim

#7: Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin

#8: Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak

#9: Ryan Fox and Garrick Higgo

#10: Charley Hoffman and Nick Watney

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry will compete as the defending champions in the Zurich Classic this year. Interestingly, they are also at the top of the power rankings, suggesting that they may be able to keep their titles. Surprisingly, no team has ever won the Zurich Classic on consecutive occasions.

Ad

How many players are scheduled to compete in the Zurich Classic?

PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Final Round - Source: Imagn

The Zurich Classic is a team event that will feature 80 teams. This means there will be 160 players competing, with 36 teams qualifying for the cut. Here is a list of all the participants in the event:

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry

Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama

Billy Horschel and Tom Hoge

Robert MacIntyre and Thomas Detry

Nicolai Højgaard and Rasmus Højgaard

Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick

Wyndham Clark and Taylor Moore

Zach Johnson and Ryan Palmer

Charley Hoffman and Nick Watney

Kevin Kisner and Greyson Sigg

Brandt Snedeker and Chez Reavie

Sepp Straka and Brice Garnett

Akshay Bhatia and Carson Young

Jason Dufner and Lee Hodges

Adam Svensson and Cam Davis

Nico Echavarria and Max Greyserman

Quade Cummins and Chris Gotterup

Nick Hardy and Davis Riley

Joe Highsmith and Alejandro Tosti

Si Woo Kim and Sangmoon Bae

Patton Kizzire and Ben Kohles

Frankie Capan III and Jake Knapp

Henrik Norlander and Luke List

Russell Knox and Peter Malnati

Matt McCarty and Mason Andersen

Matthieu Pavon and Victor Perez

J.T. Poston and Keith Mitchell

Aaron Rai and Sahith Theegala

Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor

Erik van Rooyen and Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Jhonattan Vegas and Kevin Yu

Michael Thorbjornsen and Karl Vilips

Camilo Villegas and Luke Donald

Matt Wallace and Thorbjørn Olesen

Brandt Snedeker and Chez Reavie

Troy Merritt and Robert Streb

Chesson Hadley and Jonathan Byrd

Yannik Paul and Jeremy Paul

Eric Cole and Sam Saunders

Ben Taylor and David Skinns

Jordan Smith and Laurie Canter

Adam Schenk and Tyler Duncan

Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak

Mark Hubbard and Ryan Brehm

Beau Hossler and Andrew Putnam

Justin Lower and Chad Ramey

Doug Ghim and Chan Kim

Patrick Fishburn and Zac Blair

Sam Stevens and Max McGreevy

Rico Hoey and Sam Ryder

Charley Hoffman and Nick Watney

Ryo Hisatsune and Takumi Kanaya

Chandler Phillips and Jacob Bridgeman

David Lipsky and Dylan Wu

Vince Whaley and Anders Albertson

Mac Meissner and Noah Goodwin

Ben Silverman and Sami Valimaki

Nate Lashley and Hayden Springer

Garrick Higgo and Ryan Fox

Joseph Bramlett and Alex Smalley

Joel Dahmen and Harry Higgs

Bud Cauley and Kevin Tway

Trey Mullinax and Robby Shelton

Will Gordon and Matthew Riedel

Ryan Gerard and Danny Walker

Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo

Kris Ventura and Antoine Rozner

Jesper Svensson and Niklas Norgaard

Steven Fisk and Tim Widing

Kevin Roy and Trevor Cone

Lanto Griffin and Cameron Champ

Ricky Castillo and William Mouw

Jackson Suber and Pierceson Coody

Will Chandler and Matt NeSmith

Paul Peterson and Thomas Rosenmueller

Matteo Manassero and Cristobal Del Solar

John Pak and Taylor Montgomery

Kaito Onishi and Rikuya Hoshino

Taylor Dickson and Trace Crowe

Hayden Buckley and Braden Thornberry

Martin Laird and Bill Haas

Angel Ayora and Alejandro Del Rey

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More