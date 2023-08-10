Can Rory McIlroy win the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship? Ace golfer’s odds explored

2022 FedEx Cup Champion Rory McIlroy is one of the expert's top favorites to win the St.Jude Championship this week. Although the Northern Irish golfer struggled with his game for a while early this year when he missed the cut at The Players Championship, he quickly bounced back and won the Scottish Open last month before finishing sixth at The Open.

According to FamDuel Sportsbook, his odds to win the tournament are +850. He is the third favorite to clinch the trophy in the first playoff of the FedEx Cup. His winning chances are 8.13 percent and has more than a 45 percent chance to finish in the top 10 at the event.

According to PGA expert Mike McClure, McIlroy's odds to win the $20 million purse event are 8-1. Scottie Scheffler has been the expert's favorite to win the event this week followed by Jon Rahm.

McIlroy has won two events this year and has been in good form. He has not finished outside the top 10 since May.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship will start with the inaugural round on Thursday and will run through the weekend to wrap up with the finale on Sunday at the TPC Southwind.

2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds

Here are the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds as per FamDuel:

Scottie Scheffler

Odds to Win: +600

Win percent: 12.66%

Top-10: 56.46%

Jon Rahm

Odds to Win: +850

Win percent: 9.55%

Top-10 50.95%

Rory McIlroy

Odds to Win: +850

Win percent: 8.13%

Top-10 46.86%

Patrick Cantlay

Odds to Win: +1600

Win percent: 5.02%

Top-10 35.76%

Xander Schauffele

Odds to Win: +1800

Win percent: 4.46%

Top-10 35.68%

Viktor Hovland

Odds to Win: +2000

Win percent: 4.03%

Top-10 30.86%

Collin Morikawa

Odds to Win: +2200

Win percent: 3.52%

Top-10 29.98%

Tyrrell Hatton

Odds to Win: +2200

Win percent: 3.14%

Top-10: 31.81%

Tommy Fleetwood

Odds to Win: +3000

Win percent: 2.92%

Top-10:27.40%

Rickie Fowler

Odds to Win: +3000

Win percent: 2.75%

Top-10: 29.71%

Wyndham Clark

Odds to Win: +3000

Win percent: 2.43%

Top-10: 24.75%

Max Homa

Odds to Win: +3500

Win percent: 2.29%

Top-10: 23.36%

Jason Day

Odds to Win: +3500

Win percent: 2.16%

Top-10: 22.03%

Jordan Spieth

Odds to Win: +3500

Win percent: 1.96%

Top-10: 19.30%

Tony Finau

Odds to Win: +3500

Win percent: 1.51%

Top-10: 17.43%

Sam Burns

Odds to Win: +3500

Win percent: 0.91%

Top-10: 12.06%

Tom Kim

Odds to Win: +4000

Win percent: 1.26%

Top-10: 16.66%

Matt Fitzpatrick

Odds to Win: +4000

Win percent: 1.06%

Top-10: 15.49%

Cameron Young

Odds to Win: +4000

Win percent: 0.98%

Top-10: 11.22%

Russell Henley

Odds to Win: +4500

Win percent: 1.68%

Top-10: 18.95%

Brian Harman

Odds to Win: +4500

Win percent: 1.40%

Top-10: 18.59%

Hideki Matsuyama

Odds to Win: +5000

Win percent: 1.60%

Top-10: 17.48%

Sungjae Im

Odds to Win: +5500

Win percent: 1.12%

Top-10: 14.65%

Byeong Hun An

Odds to Win: +5500

Win percent: 0.83%

Top-10: 10.42%

Corey Connors

Odds to Win: +6500

Win percent: 1.26%

Top-10: 15.69%

Sepp Straka

Odds to Win: +7000

Win percent: 0.63%

Top-10: 10.51%

Keegan Bradley

Odds to Win: +7500

Win percent: 1.55%

Top-10: 18.59%

Justin Rose

Odds to Win: +7500

Win percent: 1.29%

Top-10: 17.77%