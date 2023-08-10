Can Rory McIlroy win the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship? Ace golfer’s odds explored

2022 FedEx Cup Champion Rory McIlroy is one of the expert's top favorites to win the St.Jude Championship this week. Although the Northern Irish golfer struggled with his game for a while early this year when he missed the cut at The Players Championship, he quickly bounced back and won the Scottish Open last month before finishing sixth at The Open.
According to FamDuel Sportsbook, his odds to win the tournament are +850. He is the third favorite to clinch the trophy in the first playoff of the FedEx Cup. His winning chances are 8.13 percent and has more than a 45 percent chance to finish in the top 10 at the event.
According to PGA expert Mike McClure, McIlroy's odds to win the $20 million purse event are 8-1. Scottie Scheffler has been the expert's favorite to win the event this week followed by Jon Rahm.
McIlroy has won two events this year and has been in good form. He has not finished outside the top 10 since May.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship will start with the inaugural round on Thursday and will run through the weekend to wrap up with the finale on Sunday at the TPC Southwind.
2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds
Here are the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds as per FamDuel:
Scottie Scheffler
- Odds to Win: +600
- Win percent: 12.66%
- Top-10: 56.46%
Jon Rahm
- Odds to Win: +850
- Win percent: 9.55%
- Top-10 50.95%
Rory McIlroy
- Odds to Win: +850
- Win percent: 8.13%
- Top-10 46.86%
Patrick Cantlay
- Odds to Win: +1600
- Win percent: 5.02%
- Top-10 35.76%
Xander Schauffele
- Odds to Win: +1800
- Win percent: 4.46%
- Top-10 35.68%
Viktor Hovland
- Odds to Win: +2000
- Win percent: 4.03%
- Top-10 30.86%
Collin Morikawa
- Odds to Win: +2200
- Win percent: 3.52%
- Top-10 29.98%
Tyrrell Hatton
- Odds to Win: +2200
- Win percent: 3.14%
- Top-10: 31.81%
Tommy Fleetwood
- Odds to Win: +3000
- Win percent: 2.92%
- Top-10:27.40%
Rickie Fowler
- Odds to Win: +3000
- Win percent: 2.75%
- Top-10: 29.71%
Wyndham Clark
- Odds to Win: +3000
- Win percent: 2.43%
- Top-10: 24.75%
Max Homa
- Odds to Win: +3500
- Win percent: 2.29%
- Top-10: 23.36%
Jason Day
- Odds to Win: +3500
- Win percent: 2.16%
- Top-10: 22.03%
Jordan Spieth
- Odds to Win: +3500
- Win percent: 1.96%
- Top-10: 19.30%
Tony Finau
- Odds to Win: +3500
- Win percent: 1.51%
- Top-10: 17.43%
Sam Burns
- Odds to Win: +3500
- Win percent: 0.91%
- Top-10: 12.06%
Tom Kim
- Odds to Win: +4000
- Win percent: 1.26%
- Top-10: 16.66%
Matt Fitzpatrick
- Odds to Win: +4000
- Win percent: 1.06%
- Top-10: 15.49%
Cameron Young
- Odds to Win: +4000
- Win percent: 0.98%
- Top-10: 11.22%
Russell Henley
- Odds to Win: +4500
- Win percent: 1.68%
- Top-10: 18.95%
Brian Harman
- Odds to Win: +4500
- Win percent: 1.40%
- Top-10: 18.59%
Hideki Matsuyama
- Odds to Win: +5000
- Win percent: 1.60%
- Top-10: 17.48%
Sungjae Im
- Odds to Win: +5500
- Win percent: 1.12%
- Top-10: 14.65%
Byeong Hun An
- Odds to Win: +5500
- Win percent: 0.83%
- Top-10: 10.42%
Corey Connors
- Odds to Win: +6500
- Win percent: 1.26%
- Top-10: 15.69%
Sepp Straka
- Odds to Win: +7000
- Win percent: 0.63%
- Top-10: 10.51%
Keegan Bradley
- Odds to Win: +7500
- Win percent: 1.55%
- Top-10: 18.59%
Justin Rose
- Odds to Win: +7500
- Win percent: 1.29%
- Top-10: 17.77%