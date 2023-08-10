When will Scottie Scheffler tee off on Thursday at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship?

Scottie Scheffler is the top-ranked golfer playing at this week's FedEx St. Jude Championship. The tournament is slated to start with its opening round on Thursday and will run through the weekend to complete four rounds to have its finale on Sunday at TPC Southwind.

Scheffler will tee off for the inaugural round of the tournament on Thursday with 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm and defending FedEx Cup Champion Rory McIlroy. The group will start their game on the first tee hole at 10:26 am ET.

Thomas Detry will take the first shot of the day. He will team up with Taylor Montgomery and Davis Riley to tee off at 8:50 am ET.

2023 Open Championship winner Brian Harman will tee off at 12:56 pm ET. He will pair up with the 2023 US Open winner Wyndham Clark and the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open winner Max Homa.

2023 Rocket Mortgage champion Rickie Fowler will pair up with Keegan Bradley and Viktor Hovland to tee off at 10:14 am ET.

The St. Jude Championship will have its final round on Sunday, August 13 and after which the top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings will qualify for the 2023 BMW Championship, and then the top 30 will advance to the Tour Championship.

What are Scottie Scheffler's odds to win the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship?

According to CBS, Scheffler has the best chance to win the Jude Championship on Sunday with odds of 13-2 followed by the 2023 Scottish Open winner Rory McIlroy and the 2023 Tournament of Champions winner Jon Rahm.

Here are the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship odd picks (via CBS):

Scottie Scheffler 13-2

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Jon Rahm 8-1

Patrick Cantlay 14-1

Xander Schauffele 16-1

Victor Hovland 18-1

Tyrrell Hatton 22-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Jordan Spieth 25-1

Collin Morikawa 25-1

Tony Finau 28-1

Rickie Fowler 28-1

Wyndham Clark 30-1

Max Homa 30-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 30-1

Jason Day 30-1

Sam Burns 35-1

Russell Henley 35-1

Hideki Matsuyama 35-1

Cameron Young 35-1

Brian Harman 35-1

Tom Kim 40-1

Sungjae Im 40-1

J.T. Poston 45-1

Sepp Straka 50-1

Justin Rose 50-1

Byeong Hun An 50-1

Keegan Bradley 60-1

Corey Conners 60-1

Cam Davis 60-1

Si Woo Kim 65-1

Lee Hodges 70-1

Harris English 70-1

Lucas Glover 75-1

Denny McCarthy 75-1

Keith Mitchell 80-1

Emiliano Grillo 80-1

Aaron Rai 80-1

Taylor Moore 90-1

Stephen Jaegar 90-1

Sahith Theegala 90-1

Chris Kirk 100-1

Adam Hadwin 100-1

Thomas Detry 110-1

Seamus Power 110-1

Eric Cole 110-1

Brendon Todd 110-1

Beau Hossler 110-1

Andrew Putnam 110-1

Adam Svensson 110-1

Patrick Rodgers 130-1

Matt Kuchar 130-1

Kurt Kitayama 130-1

JJ Spaun 130-1

Alex Smalley 130-1

Vincent Norrman 150-1

Tom Hoge 150-1

Nick Hardy 150-1

Mark Hubbard 150-1

Sam Stevens 180-1

Nick Taylor 180-1

Adam Schenk 180-1

Taylor Montgomery 250-1

Sam Ryder 250-1

Hayden Buckley 250-1

Davis Riley 250-1

Brandon Wu 250-1

Ben Griffin 250-1

Mackenzie Hughes 300-1

Matt NeSmith 300-1