Can Rory McIlroy win the 2024 RBC Canadian Open? Golfer’s odds explored

Rory McIlroy is the outright favorite to win 2024 RBC Canadian Open, which tees off on Thursday, May 30 at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club. The event will have a 156-player field, including 12 of the top 50 OWGR-ranked players, competing for the $9.4 million prize purse
McIlroy, who recently got pushed down to World No. 3 from No. 2 by PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele, is the top-ranked player in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open field. Schauffele and No. 1 Scottie Scheffler chose to skip the competition, which has made the 35-year-old Irishman the default popular pick.
According to SportsLine, Rory McIlroy comes into the Canada event with +330 odds. The Northern Irishman is followed by Tommy Fleetwood with +1800, giving him a big lead.
Rory McIlroy arrives at the RBC Canadian Open following a T12 finish at the PGA Championship. The Irishman won the Zurich Classic in New Orleans and the Wells Fargo Championship back-to-back before the major outing. The ace golfer registered his 26th win on the PGA Tour three weeks ago.
It's pertinent to note that McIlroy has won the RBC Canadian Open twice in 2019 and 2022. Notably, he finished T9 in the competition last year, while Canadian Nick Taylor won the big prize. For the unversed, the Irish golfer filed for a divorce from his wife Erica Stoll earlier this month.
2024 RBC Canadian Open odds
Rory McIlroy is the favorite to win the 2024 RBC Canadian Open this weekend. Sahith Theegala (20-1), Shane Lowry (22-1), Cameron Young (22-1), Sam Burns (25-1), Alex Noren (25-1) and Corey Conners (25-1) are some of the big names following McIlroy on the odds list.
Adam Scott (30-1), Keith Mitchell (35-1), Mackenzie Hughes (45-1) and Adam Hadwin (55-1) are among some longshots in the PGA Tour competition. Notably, defending champion Taylor sits low on the odds list at 70-1 odds.
Top odds for the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton (as per SportsLine)
- Rory McIlroy +330
- Tommy Fleetwood +1800
- Sahith Theegala +2000
- Shane Lowry +2200
- Cameron Young +2200
- Sam Burns +2500
- Alex Noren +2500
- Corey Conners +2500
- Adam Scott +3000
- Keith Mitchell +3500
- Maverick McNealy +4000
- Aaron Rai +4500
- Mackenzie Hughes +4500
- Akshay Bhatia +5000
- Tom Kim +5000
- Davis Thompson +5000
- Erik van Rooyen +5500
- Adam Hadwin +5500
- Taylor Pendrith +6000
- Kevin Yu +7000
- Nick Taylor +7000
- Matt Wallace +7500
- Daniel Berger +7500
- Doug Ghim +8000
- Ryan Fox +8000
- Mark Hubbard +8000
- Ben Griffin +8000
- Nicolai Hojgaard +8000
- Robert MacIntyre +8000
- Beau Hossler +8000
More details on the 2024 RBC Canadian Open, including tee times, will be updated soon.