Can Scottie Scheffler defend the Arnold Palmer Invitational title? Odds explored

The 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational is set to tee off on Thursday, March 6 at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge, Florida. The private golf resort owned by Arnold Palmer in the southwest suburbs of Orlando will see a stacked PGA Tour field of 72 players compete for the winner’s paycheck from the $20 million purse. Event’s reigning champion Scottie Scheffler will also tee up this weekend.

Owing to the contest’s signature event status, Arnold palmer Invitational will have 47 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking teeing up at Bay Hill, including nine of the top-10. Despite the stacked field, World No.1 Scheffler remains favorite to defend his title. As per SportsLine, the 2024 Masters champion comes into the weekend with 32-1 odds. The 28-year-old golfer’s nearest competition is World No.2 Rory McIlroy with 75-1 odds.

Interestingly, Scheffler’s win at last year’s edition was the first of his 2024 season. He went on to win six more events in the schedule, including The Players Championship and the Masters. Coming off the back of a T3 finish at The Genesis Invitational, the ace golfer will be eyeing a big win this weekend in Florida.

It is pertinent to note that this will also mark the 13x PGA Tour winner’s comeback after being sidelined over a month due to injury.

Listed below is Scottie Scheffler’s 2025 PGA Tour season so far with earnings:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T9 – $535,000

WM Phoenix Open: T25 – $69,197

The Genesis Invitational: T3 – $1,200,00

2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds

Scheffler tops the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds list while McIlroy follows him. The top two will face some competition from Ludvig Aberg and Xander Schauffele, sitting with 160-1 odds each. Collin Morikawa (220-1), Hideki Matsuyama (250-1), Justin Thomas (280-1), Patrick Cantlay (300-1) and Tommy Fleetwood (350-1) are some other big names to watch this weekend.

Ryder Cup skipper and in-form TGL star Keegan Bradley is among the longshot favorites with 550-1 odds.

Listed below are the top odds for the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational (As per SportsLine):

Scottie Scheffler +320

Rory McIlroy +750

Ludvig Aberg +1600

Xander Schauffele +1600

Collin Morikawa +2200

Hideki Matsuyama +2500

Justin Thomas +2800

Patrick Cantlay +3000

Tommy Fleetwood +3500

Sungjae Im +4500

Will Zalatoris +5000

Sam Burns +5500

Keegan Bradley +5500

Matt Fitzpatrick +5500

Viktor Hovland +5500

Maverick McNealy +5500

Wyndham Clark +6000

Robert MacIntyre +6000

Tony Finau +6000

Russell Henley +6500

Shane Lowry +6500

Daniel Berger +6500

Sepp Straka +7000

Corey Conners +7000

Taylor Pendrith +7000

More details on the PGA Tour’s 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational will be updated as the event progresses.

