2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard is all set to start as the PGA Tour keeps venturing into Florida. Starting from March 6, 2025, the event will take place at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Florida. With the prestigious tournament just around the corner, round 1 tee times and groupings are in.

The signature PGA Tour event will feature a strict 36-hole cut for the 72 players competing for the winner's spot. From the total $20,000,000 prize purse, the winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational will get $4,000,000 and 700 FedEx Cup points. Last year, Scottie Scheffler won this event for the second time in three years.

The professional golfer from America won the tournament with a total score of 15-under 273 at the end of four rounds. Scheffler also won the Arnold Palmer Invitational back in 2022, where he finished 5-under 283. This year, Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama and Will Zalatoris are coming to compete with injuries.

With just a few days left before the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the 1st round tee times are out:

7:40 AM EST: Brian Campbell, Jacob Bridgeman (1st tee)

7:50 AM EST: Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee (1st tee)

8:00 AM EST: John Spaun, Aldrich Potgieter (1st tee)

8:10 AM EST: Aaron Rai, Im Sung Jae (1st tee)

8:20 AM EST: Max Homa, Adam Hadwin (1st tee)

8:30 AM EST: Taylor Pendrith, Sahith Theegala (1st tee)

8:40 AM EST: Billy Horschel, Jason Day (1st tee)

8:50 AM EST: Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young (1st tee)

9:05 AM EST: Akshay Bhatia, Matthieu Pavon (1st tee)

9:15 AM EST: Davis Thompson, Eric Cole (1st tee)

9:25 AM EST: Austin Eckroat, Byeong Hun An (1st tee)

9:35 AM EST: Cam Davis, Si Woo Kim (1st tee)

9:45 AM EST: Ludvig Åberg, Scottie Scheffler (1st tee)

9:55 AM EST: Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland (1st tee)

10:05 AM EST: Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa (1st tee)

10:20 AM EST: Andrew Novak, Max McGreevy (1st tee)

10:30 AM EST: Daniel Berger, Benjamin Griffin (1st tee)

10:40 AM EST: Lucas Glover, Michael Kim (1st tee)

10:50 AM EST: Isaiah Salinda, Jackson Koivun (1st tee)

11:00 AM EST: Maverick McNealy, Mackenzie Hughes (1st tee)

11:10 AM EST: Nick Taylor, Sam Stevens (1st tee)

11:20 AM EST: James Tyree Poston, Brian Harman (1st tee)

11:35 AM EST: Thomas Detry, Adam Scott (1st tee)

11:45 AM EST: Robert MacIntyre, Matt Fitzpatrick (1st tee)

11:55 AM EST: Denny McCarthy, Max Greyserman (1st tee)

12:05 PM EST: Stephan Jaeger, Corey Conners (1st tee)

12:15 PM EST: Nicholas Dunlap, Will Zalatoris (1st tee)

12:25 PM EST: Chris Kirk, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (1st tee)

12:35 PM EST: Sepp Straka, Tony Finau (1st tee)

12:50 PM EST: Russell Henley, Tom Hoge (1st tee)

1:00 PM EST: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry (1st tee)

1:10 PM EST: Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas (1st tee)

1:20 PM EST: Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns (1st tee)

1:30 PM EST: Joe Highsmith, Patrick Cantlay (1st tee)

1:40 PM EST: Justin Rose, Patrick Rodgers (1st tee)

1:50 PM EST: Harris English, Rafael Campos (1st tee)

2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational set to feature less commercials?

While talking about the changes for this year's Bay Hill tournament, Jay Monahan sat down for an interview with the Golf Digest. According to the PGA Tour Commissioner, there will be less advertisements aired in this year's Arnold Palmer Invitational:

"In addition to wanting more live golf action, fans are telling us they are more entertained when they can see and hear a player’s pre-shot process in the heat of the competition. We are excited to work with Mastercard and NBC/Golf Channel to step back and allow fans to experience those intimate, real-time interactions during the telecast this week."

The PGA Tour will bring Fan Forward Initiative to the Arnold Palmer Invitational in an effort to minimize commercials. Fans are set to get an immersive experience at the prestigious Bay Hill event starting from this week. The live golf segments featuring live interactions between golfers and their caddies will be featured ny MasterCard as well.

