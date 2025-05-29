Can Scottie Scheffler defend his Memorial Tournament title? World No. 1’s odds explored

The Memorial Tournament 2025 will commence play on Thursday, May 29 at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. The PGA Tour Signature Event, hosted by the legendary Jack Nicklaus, will have Scottie Scheffler returning to defend his title. Interestingly, the 28-year-old is the outright favorite to clinch the trophy again.

Scheffler will compete against a stacked 72-player field for the winner’s paycheck from the event’s $20 million purse. According to PGA Tour, the ace golfer leads the power rankings by a large margin, as his closest world ranking rival Rory McIlroy sits the contest out. The 2024 PGA Tour Player of the Year winner comes into the weekend with odds of 28-1, according to SportsLine.

For the unversed, Scheffler has been in form after a slow start to the 2025 PGA Tour season. The two-time Masters champion, who took some weeks off due to an injury in January, has so far won The CJ Cup Byron Nelson and the prestigious Wanamaker Trophy at PGA Championship. However, he couldn’t manage to go three-in-three as he missed out on a strong finish at last week’s Charles Schwab Challenge. He finished T4 at Colonial.

Scheffler also failed to defend his Masters title this year. He finished solo fourth at Augusta as McIlroy won the outing and etched his name in the history books with a career Grand Slam.

Listed below is Scottie Scheffler’s 2025 PGA Tour season so far with earnings:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T9 – $535,000

WM Phoenix Open – T25 – $69,197

The Genesis Invitational – T3 – $1,200,000

Arnold Palmer Invitational – T11 – $451,250

The Players Championship – T20 – $240,250

Texas Children's Houston Open – T2 – $845,500

Masters Tournament – 4 – $1,008,000

RBC Heritage – T8 – $580,000

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson – 1 – $1,782,000

PGA Championship – 1 – $3,420,000

Charles Schwab Challenge – T4 – $427,500

Coming off the back of eight top-10 finishes, including a Major championship victory, Scheffler will be eyeing a big win at Memorial this weekend.

Memorial Tournament 2025 odds (updated)

Scottie Scheffler tops the Memorial Tournament 2025 odds list by a big margin while World No. 3 Xander Schauffele follows him. The two-time Major champ comes in with 140-1 odds, according to SportsLine. Collin Morikawa (160-1), Justin Thomas (180-1), Patrick Cantlay (200-1), Ludvig Aberg (220-1), Viktor Hovland (300-1), Corey Conners (330-1), Tommy Fleetwood (330-1), Hideki Matsuyama (350-1) and Jordan Spieth (350-1) are some other big names to watch this weekend.

Listed below are the top odds for the Memorial at Muirfield (as per SportsLine):

Scottie Scheffler +280

Xander Schauffele +1400

Collin Morikawa +1600

Justin Thomas +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Ludvig Aberg +2200

Viktor Hovland +3000

Corey Conners +3300

Tommy Fleetwood +3300

Hideki Matsuyama +3500

Jordan Spieth +3500

Sepp Straka +4000

Si Woo Kim +4000

Shane Lowry +4000

Daniel Berger +4500

Denny McCarthy +4500

Tony Finau +5000

Sam Burns +5000

Russell Henley +5000

Sungjae Im +5000

Matt Fitzpatrick +5000

Keegan Bradley +5500

Maverick McNealy +6000

Harris English +6000

Ben Griffin +6000

Robert MacIntyre +6500

Max Homa +7000

Adam Scott +7500

J.J. Spaun +8000

J.T. Poston +8000

Rickie Fowler +8000

Aaron Rai +8000

Akshay Bhatia +8000

Wyndham Clark +8000

Byeong Hun An +8000

Alex Noren +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Min Woo Lee +9000

Taylor Pendrith +9000

Mackenzie Hughes +9000

Andrew Novak +10000

Davis Thompson +10000

Michael Kim +11000

Justin Rose +11000

Sam Stevens +11000

Brian Harman +11000

Stephan Jaeger +12000

Ryan Gerard +12000

Eric Cole +12000

Matt Kuchar +12000

Max Greyserman +12000

Thomas Detry +12000

Ryan Fox +12000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12000

Kevin Yu +12000

Cameron Young +12000

Jhonattan Vegas +15000

Jacob Bridgeman +15000

Matti Schmid +15000

Alex Smalley +15000

More details on the Memorial Tournament will be updated as the event progresses.

