Can Scottie Scheffler defend his Memorial Tournament title? World No. 1’s odds explored

The Memorial Tournament 2025 will commence play on Thursday, May 29 at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. The PGA Tour Signature Event, hosted by the legendary Jack Nicklaus, will have Scottie Scheffler returning to defend his title. Interestingly, the 28-year-old is the outright favorite to clinch the trophy again.
Scheffler will compete against a stacked 72-player field for the winner’s paycheck from the event’s $20 million purse. According to PGA Tour, the ace golfer leads the power rankings by a large margin, as his closest world ranking rival Rory McIlroy sits the contest out. The 2024 PGA Tour Player of the Year winner comes into the weekend with odds of 28-1, according to SportsLine.
For the unversed, Scheffler has been in form after a slow start to the 2025 PGA Tour season. The two-time Masters champion, who took some weeks off due to an injury in January, has so far won The CJ Cup Byron Nelson and the prestigious Wanamaker Trophy at PGA Championship. However, he couldn’t manage to go three-in-three as he missed out on a strong finish at last week’s Charles Schwab Challenge. He finished T4 at Colonial.
Scheffler also failed to defend his Masters title this year. He finished solo fourth at Augusta as McIlroy won the outing and etched his name in the history books with a career Grand Slam.
Listed below is Scottie Scheffler’s 2025 PGA Tour season so far with earnings:
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T9 – $535,000
- WM Phoenix Open – T25 – $69,197
- The Genesis Invitational – T3 – $1,200,000
- Arnold Palmer Invitational – T11 – $451,250
- The Players Championship – T20 – $240,250
- Texas Children's Houston Open – T2 – $845,500
- Masters Tournament – 4 – $1,008,000
- RBC Heritage – T8 – $580,000
- The CJ Cup Byron Nelson – 1 – $1,782,000
- PGA Championship – 1 – $3,420,000
- Charles Schwab Challenge – T4 – $427,500
Coming off the back of eight top-10 finishes, including a Major championship victory, Scheffler will be eyeing a big win at Memorial this weekend.
Memorial Tournament 2025 odds (updated)
Scottie Scheffler tops the Memorial Tournament 2025 odds list by a big margin while World No. 3 Xander Schauffele follows him. The two-time Major champ comes in with 140-1 odds, according to SportsLine. Collin Morikawa (160-1), Justin Thomas (180-1), Patrick Cantlay (200-1), Ludvig Aberg (220-1), Viktor Hovland (300-1), Corey Conners (330-1), Tommy Fleetwood (330-1), Hideki Matsuyama (350-1) and Jordan Spieth (350-1) are some other big names to watch this weekend.
Listed below are the top odds for the Memorial at Muirfield (as per SportsLine):
- Scottie Scheffler +280
- Xander Schauffele +1400
- Collin Morikawa +1600
- Justin Thomas +1800
- Patrick Cantlay +2000
- Ludvig Aberg +2200
- Viktor Hovland +3000
- Corey Conners +3300
- Tommy Fleetwood +3300
- Hideki Matsuyama +3500
- Jordan Spieth +3500
- Sepp Straka +4000
- Si Woo Kim +4000
- Shane Lowry +4000
- Daniel Berger +4500
- Denny McCarthy +4500
- Tony Finau +5000
- Sam Burns +5000
- Russell Henley +5000
- Sungjae Im +5000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +5000
- Keegan Bradley +5500
- Maverick McNealy +6000
- Harris English +6000
- Ben Griffin +6000
- Robert MacIntyre +6500
- Max Homa +7000
- Adam Scott +7500
- J.J. Spaun +8000
- J.T. Poston +8000
- Rickie Fowler +8000
- Aaron Rai +8000
- Akshay Bhatia +8000
- Wyndham Clark +8000
- Byeong Hun An +8000
- Alex Noren +8000
- Sahith Theegala +8000
- Min Woo Lee +9000
- Taylor Pendrith +9000
- Mackenzie Hughes +9000
- Andrew Novak +10000
- Davis Thompson +10000
- Michael Kim +11000
- Justin Rose +11000
- Sam Stevens +11000
- Brian Harman +11000
- Stephan Jaeger +12000
- Ryan Gerard +12000
- Eric Cole +12000
- Matt Kuchar +12000
- Max Greyserman +12000
- Thomas Detry +12000
- Ryan Fox +12000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12000
- Kevin Yu +12000
- Cameron Young +12000
- Jhonattan Vegas +15000
- Jacob Bridgeman +15000
- Matti Schmid +15000
- Alex Smalley +15000
More details on the Memorial Tournament will be updated as the event progresses.