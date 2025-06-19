Can Scottie Scheffler defend his Travelers Championship title?

The Travelers Championship 2025 will begin on Thursday, June 19 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. The PGA Tour Signature Event will have Scottie Scheffler returning to defend his title. Unsurprisingly, the in-form 28-year-old is the outright favorite to clinch the title again.

Scheffler will compete against a stacked 72-player field for the big winner’s paycheck from a $20 million purse. According to PGA Tour, the World No.1 golfer leads the power rankings by a large margin despite having 45 of the world’s top-50 ranked golfers in competition. According to SportsLine, the 2024 PGA Tour Player of the Year winner comes into the weekend with 28-1 odds.

For the unversed, Scheffler had a slow start to the 2025 PGA Tour season after suffering a freak home injury in December. However, the two-time Masters champion found his form and managed three wins from 13 wins, including back-to-back titles at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson and the PGA Championship. He went on to win The Memorial Tournament.

However, failed to carry the form on to the US Open. Coming off of a T7 finish at the major, the ace golfer will be eyeing another win in Cromwell. It is pertinent to note that Scheffler won the Travelers Championship last year by beating PGA Tour rival Tom Kim in a playoff.

Listed below is Scottie Scheffler’s 2025 PGA Tour season so far with earnings:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T9 – $535,000

WM Phoenix Open – T25 – $69,197

The Genesis Invitational – T3 – $1,200,000

Arnold Palmer Invitational – T11 – $451,250

The Players Championship – T20 – $240,250

Texas Children's Houston Open – T2 – $845,500

Masters Tournament – 4 – $1,008,000

RBC Heritage – T8 – $580,000

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson – 1 – $1,782,000

PGA Championship – 1 – $3,420,000

Charles Schwab Challenge – T4 – $427,500

The Memorial Tournament – 1 – $4,000,000

US Open – T7 – $615,786

Travelers Championship 2025 odds (updated)

Rory McIlroy trails leader Scottie Scheffler on the Travelers Championship 2025 odds list. The Northern Irishman enters the contest with 11-1 odds, according to SportsLine. Two-time major champion and World No.3 Xander Schauffele completes the top three with 120-1 odds.

Collin Morikawa (200-1), Ludvig Aberg, Justin Thomas (220-1), Patrick Cantlay and Viktor Hovland (350-1) are some other big names to watch in Cromwell. Interestingly, last week’s surprise US Open champ comes in as a longshot favorite with 500-1 odds, sharing the place with Taylor Pendrith. Last year’s Scheffler’s Travelers Championship playoff competitor Tom Kim starts with 900-1 odds.

Listed below are the top odds for the Travelers Championship (as per SportsLine):

Scottie Scheffler +280

Rory McIlroy +1100

Xander Schauffele +1200

Collin Morikawa +2000

Ludvig Aberg +2000

Justin Thomas +2200

Patrick Cantlay +2200

Viktor Hovland +3500

Corey Conners +4000

Sepp Straka +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Tommy Fleetwood +4000

Shane Lowry +4500

Robert MacIntyre +4500

Keegan Bradley +4500

Taylor Pendrith +5000

J.J. Spaun +5000

Russell Henley +5500

Cameron Young +5500

Ben Griffin +5500

Jordan Spieth +6000

Min Woo Lee +6000

Hideki Matsuyama +6000

Sungjae Im +6000

Adam Scott +6000

Luke Clanton +6500

Tony Finau +6500

Maverick McNealy +7000

Harris English +7000

Si Woo Kim +7000

J.T. Poston +8000

Mackenzie Hughes +8000

Akshay Bhatia +8000

Aaron Rai +8000

Daniel Berger +8000

Matt Fitzpatrick +9000

Brian Harman +9000

Wyndham Clark +9000

Max Greyserman +9000

Rickie Fowler +9000

Denny McCarthy +9000

Harry Hall +9000

Ryan Fox +9000

Jason Day +9000

Tom Kim +9000

More details on the PGA Tour Signature Event will be updated as it progresses.

