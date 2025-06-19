Can Scottie Scheffler defend his Travelers Championship title?

The Travelers Championship 2025 will begin on Thursday, June 19 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. The PGA Tour Signature Event will have Scottie Scheffler returning to defend his title. Unsurprisingly, the in-form 28-year-old is the outright favorite to clinch the title again.
Scheffler will compete against a stacked 72-player field for the big winner’s paycheck from a $20 million purse. According to PGA Tour, the World No.1 golfer leads the power rankings by a large margin despite having 45 of the world’s top-50 ranked golfers in competition. According to SportsLine, the 2024 PGA Tour Player of the Year winner comes into the weekend with 28-1 odds.
For the unversed, Scheffler had a slow start to the 2025 PGA Tour season after suffering a freak home injury in December. However, the two-time Masters champion found his form and managed three wins from 13 wins, including back-to-back titles at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson and the PGA Championship. He went on to win The Memorial Tournament.
However, failed to carry the form on to the US Open. Coming off of a T7 finish at the major, the ace golfer will be eyeing another win in Cromwell. It is pertinent to note that Scheffler won the Travelers Championship last year by beating PGA Tour rival Tom Kim in a playoff.
Listed below is Scottie Scheffler’s 2025 PGA Tour season so far with earnings:
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T9 – $535,000
- WM Phoenix Open – T25 – $69,197
- The Genesis Invitational – T3 – $1,200,000
- Arnold Palmer Invitational – T11 – $451,250
- The Players Championship – T20 – $240,250
- Texas Children's Houston Open – T2 – $845,500
- Masters Tournament – 4 – $1,008,000
- RBC Heritage – T8 – $580,000
- The CJ Cup Byron Nelson – 1 – $1,782,000
- PGA Championship – 1 – $3,420,000
- Charles Schwab Challenge – T4 – $427,500
- The Memorial Tournament – 1 – $4,000,000
- US Open – T7 – $615,786
Travelers Championship 2025 odds (updated)
Rory McIlroy trails leader Scottie Scheffler on the Travelers Championship 2025 odds list. The Northern Irishman enters the contest with 11-1 odds, according to SportsLine. Two-time major champion and World No.3 Xander Schauffele completes the top three with 120-1 odds.
Collin Morikawa (200-1), Ludvig Aberg, Justin Thomas (220-1), Patrick Cantlay and Viktor Hovland (350-1) are some other big names to watch in Cromwell. Interestingly, last week’s surprise US Open champ comes in as a longshot favorite with 500-1 odds, sharing the place with Taylor Pendrith. Last year’s Scheffler’s Travelers Championship playoff competitor Tom Kim starts with 900-1 odds.
Listed below are the top odds for the Travelers Championship (as per SportsLine):
- Scottie Scheffler +280
- Rory McIlroy +1100
- Xander Schauffele +1200
- Collin Morikawa +2000
- Ludvig Aberg +2000
- Justin Thomas +2200
- Patrick Cantlay +2200
- Viktor Hovland +3500
- Corey Conners +4000
- Sepp Straka +4000
- Sam Burns +4000
- Tommy Fleetwood +4000
- Shane Lowry +4500
- Robert MacIntyre +4500
- Keegan Bradley +4500
- Taylor Pendrith +5000
- J.J. Spaun +5000
- Russell Henley +5500
- Cameron Young +5500
- Ben Griffin +5500
- Jordan Spieth +6000
- Min Woo Lee +6000
- Hideki Matsuyama +6000
- Sungjae Im +6000
- Adam Scott +6000
- Luke Clanton +6500
- Tony Finau +6500
- Maverick McNealy +7000
- Harris English +7000
- Si Woo Kim +7000
- J.T. Poston +8000
- Mackenzie Hughes +8000
- Akshay Bhatia +8000
- Aaron Rai +8000
- Daniel Berger +8000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +9000
- Brian Harman +9000
- Wyndham Clark +9000
- Max Greyserman +9000
- Rickie Fowler +9000
- Denny McCarthy +9000
- Harry Hall +9000
- Ryan Fox +9000
- Jason Day +9000
- Tom Kim +9000
More details on the PGA Tour Signature Event will be updated as it progresses.