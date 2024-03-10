Can Scottie Scheffler win the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational? World No.1 golfer’s position and score explored

Heading into the last round with a one-shot lead, Scottie Scheffler is among the top picks to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2024. He's leading the scoreboard after 54 holes, tied with Shane Lowry, with a score of under 9.
Scheffler has played well throughout the tournament. He shot two rounds of 70 and one round of 67. He then took the lead after 36 holes on Friday, March 8, and extended it after Saturday's round on March 9.
Scottie Scheffler's tournament started on Thursday, March 7. In the first round, he made two birdies, one bogey on the front nine, and one birdie on the back nine, ending up with a score of 2-under 70.
In the second round, he played impressively, making five birdies, one eagle, and two bogeys, scoring 5-under 67, which put him at the top of the leaderboard. In the third round, he made four bogeys and six birdies, scoring 2-under 70.
At the end of the third round, Scottie Scheffler and Shane Lowry were tied with a score of under 9. Wyndham Clark was third, followed by Will Zalatoris, Russell Henley, and Hideki Matsuyama, who were tied for fourth place with a score of under 7.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational 2024 final round will take place on Sunday, March 10.
Did Scottie Scheffler win the Arnold Palmer Invitational?
Scottie Scheffler emerged victorious in the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational, securing a narrow one-stroke lead over Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland. Kurt Kitayama is the defending champion of the tournament.
Tiger Woods holds the record for the most wins in the tournament's history, claiming the trophy eight times throughout his career.
Here is a list of the winners of the Arnold Palmer Invitational over the years:
- 2023 - Kurt Kitayama
- 2022 - Scottie Scheffler
- 2021 - Bryson DeChambeau
- 2020 - Tyrrell Hatton
- 2019 - Francesco Molinari
- 2018 - Rory McIlroy
- 2017 - Marc Leishman
- 2016 - Jason Day
- 2015 - Matt Every
- 2014 - Matt Every
- 2013 - Tiger Woods
- 2012 - Tiger Woods
- 2011 - Martin Laird
- 2010 - Ernie Els
- 2009 - Tiger Woods
- 2008 - Tiger Woods
- 2007 - Vijay Singh
- 2006 - Rod Pampling
- 2005 - Kenny Perry
- 2004 - Chad Campbell
- 2003 - Tiger Woods
- 2002 - Tiger Woods
- 2001 - Tiger Woods
- 2000 - Tiger Woods
- 1999 - Tim Herron
- 1998 - Ernie Els
- 1997 - Phil Mickelson
- 1996 - Paul Goydos
- 1995 - Loren Roberts
- 1994 - Loren Roberts
- 1993 - Ben Crenshaw
- 1992 - Fred Couples
- 1991 - Andrew Magee
- 1990 - Robert Gamez
- 1989 - Tom Kite
- 1988 - Paul Azinger
- 1987 - Payne Stewart
- 1986 - Dan Forsman
- 1985 - Fuzzy Zoeller
- 1984 - Gary Koch
- 1983 - Mike Nicolette
- 1982 - Tom Kite
- 1981 - Andy Bean
- 1980 - Dave Eichelberger
- 1979 - Bob Byman
- 1978 - Mac McLendon
- 1977 - Gary Koch
- 1976 - Hale Irwin
- 1975 - Lee Trevino
- 1974 - Jerry Heard
- 1973 - Buddy Allin
- 1972 - Jerry Heard
- 1971 - Arnold Palmer
- 1970 - Bob Lunn
- 1969 - Ken Still
- 1968 - Dan Sikes
- 1967 - Julius Boros
- 1966 - Lionel Hebert