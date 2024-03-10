Can Scottie Scheffler win the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational? World No.1 golfer’s position and score explored

Heading into the last round with a one-shot lead, Scottie Scheffler is among the top picks to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2024. He's leading the scoreboard after 54 holes, tied with Shane Lowry, with a score of under 9.

Scheffler has played well throughout the tournament. He shot two rounds of 70 and one round of 67. He then took the lead after 36 holes on Friday, March 8, and extended it after Saturday's round on March 9.

Scottie Scheffler's tournament started on Thursday, March 7. In the first round, he made two birdies, one bogey on the front nine, and one birdie on the back nine, ending up with a score of 2-under 70.

In the second round, he played impressively, making five birdies, one eagle, and two bogeys, scoring 5-under 67, which put him at the top of the leaderboard. In the third round, he made four bogeys and six birdies, scoring 2-under 70.

At the end of the third round, Scottie Scheffler and Shane Lowry were tied with a score of under 9. Wyndham Clark was third, followed by Will Zalatoris, Russell Henley, and Hideki Matsuyama, who were tied for fourth place with a score of under 7.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational 2024 final round will take place on Sunday, March 10.

Did Scottie Scheffler win the Arnold Palmer Invitational?

Scottie Scheffler emerged victorious in the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational, securing a narrow one-stroke lead over Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland. Kurt Kitayama is the defending champion of the tournament.

Tiger Woods holds the record for the most wins in the tournament's history, claiming the trophy eight times throughout his career.

Here is a list of the winners of the Arnold Palmer Invitational over the years:

2023 - Kurt Kitayama

2022 - Scottie Scheffler

2021 - Bryson DeChambeau

2020 - Tyrrell Hatton

2019 - Francesco Molinari

2018 - Rory McIlroy

2017 - Marc Leishman

2016 - Jason Day

2015 - Matt Every

2014 - Matt Every

2013 - Tiger Woods

2012 - Tiger Woods

2011 - Martin Laird

2010 - Ernie Els

2009 - Tiger Woods

2008 - Tiger Woods

2007 - Vijay Singh

2006 - Rod Pampling

2005 - Kenny Perry

2004 - Chad Campbell

2003 - Tiger Woods

2002 - Tiger Woods

2001 - Tiger Woods

2000 - Tiger Woods

1999 - Tim Herron

1998 - Ernie Els

1997 - Phil Mickelson

1996 - Paul Goydos

1995 - Loren Roberts

1994 - Loren Roberts

1993 - Ben Crenshaw

1992 - Fred Couples

1991 - Andrew Magee

1990 - Robert Gamez

1989 - Tom Kite

1988 - Paul Azinger

1987 - Payne Stewart

1986 - Dan Forsman

1985 - Fuzzy Zoeller

1984 - Gary Koch

1983 - Mike Nicolette

1982 - Tom Kite

1981 - Andy Bean

1980 - Dave Eichelberger

1979 - Bob Byman

1978 - Mac McLendon

1977 - Gary Koch

1976 - Hale Irwin

1975 - Lee Trevino

1974 - Jerry Heard

1973 - Buddy Allin

1972 - Jerry Heard

1971 - Arnold Palmer

1970 - Bob Lunn

1969 - Ken Still

1968 - Dan Sikes

1967 - Julius Boros

1966 - Lionel Hebert