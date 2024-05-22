Can Scottie Scheffler win the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge? Odds explored

Scottie Scheffler is the outright favorite to win the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. The World No. 1 golfer arrives at Colonial Country Club in Texas on the back of four wins from six starts. The Masters champion looks in good form to take the big prize this weekend.

According to SportsLine, Scheffler comes into the Charles Schwab Challenge with 3-1 odds. The 27-year-old has a runaway lead on the odds list as Viktor Hovland decided to pull out of the competition. Collin Morikawa sits second on the list with 14-1 odds, while Jordan Spieth sits third with 18-1 odds.

Scottie Scheffler arrives in Fort Worth this weekend on the back of an eventful PGA Championship outing.

For the unversed, the ace golfer, who became a dad earlier this month, was involved in a traffic ‘misunderstanding’ which led to him being detained by the police for a while. He was arrested and released just hours ahead of Round 2 of the Major.

Interestingly, Scheffler still managed to finish T8 in the competition. Coming into this weekend, there were doubts regarding the two-time Masters champion’s availability. However, the golfer confirmed his spot and is set to tee off on Thursday at 1:45 pm ET. He will play alongside Billy Horschel and Keegan Bradley.

It is pertinent to note that Scottie Scheffler has won four events in the last three months. The New Jersey registered victories at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Players Championship, the Masters and the RBC Heritage. Notably, the golfer was denied a five-in-a-row win streak due to a T2 finish at the Houston Open.

2024 Charles Schwab Challenge odds

The 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial features a stacked 132-player field. Max Homa (22-1), Tony Finau (33-1), Sungjae Im (35-1), Si Woo Kim (35-1) and Min Woo Lee (35-1) are some other names Scottie Scheffler will have to watch this weekend.

It is pertinent to note that the event will not feature some big names like Rory McIlroy and last week’s PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele.

Listed below are the top odds for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge (As per SportsLine):

Scottie Scheffler +300

Collin Morikawa +1400

Jordan Spieth +1800

Max Homa +2200

Tony Finau +3300

Sungjae Im +3500

Si Woo Kim +3500

Min Woo Lee +3500

Adam Scott +4000

More details on the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge will be updated as the event progresses.